Learn about Congenital Heart Disease this weekend
Learn about Congenital Heart Disease this weekend
Gale Warnings – Winds pick up, Temperatures Go Down
A fairly strong cold front moves through the area this PM. The temperatures will start dropping and the winds will pick up from the north-northwest. Gale Warnings are posted for Lake Michigan for waves as high as 7-12 feet and wind gusts to 40 mph. The Gale Warnings will be in effect from 4 pm until 1 am.
Gas prices as high as $4.49 in Grand Rapids
Gas prices continue to climb back to levels we saw over the summer. The national average is around $3.82 and the Michigan average is higher, at $4.20. (Oct. 5, 2022)
Conference leaders meet in Week 7 of the Football Frenzy
The end of the regular season is quickly approaching as teams vie for conference titles and playoff berths. (Oct. 6, 2022)
Exalta Health helping the underserved in our community
Exalta Health aims to reach those in our community who are underserved and in need of care.
‘Once-in-a-generation opportunity’: EV battery maker investing $2.36B in Big Rapids hub
A new set of incentives approved Wednesday moves West Michigan closer to becoming an electric vehicle battery manufacturing powerhouse for the country. (Oct. 5, 2022)
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame welcomes class of 2022
Some new faces joined the ranks of some of Grand Rapids' most iconic sports legends Tuesday night, as six people from West Michigan were inducted into the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame for the organization's 50th class. (Oct. 4, 2022)
27 years later, murder suspect arrested in Mexico
The killing of a man whose body was dumped near a Southwest Michigan vineyard more than 25 years ago was never a mystery, the Van Buren County sheriff said on Wednesday. (Oct. 5, 2022)
AARP Michigan presents a “First Look” conversation with Gubernatorial Candidates Tudor Dixon and Gretchen Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- As part of AARP's She's the Difference voter engagement campaign celebrating the power of women voters, AARP Michigan is offering a first look at the republican and democratic contenders for the state's highest elected office.
Bringing together generations while getting an education
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Samaritas has been working with Grand Valley State University to welcome a new innovative program that is bringing generations together. It is being called the intergeneration experience which is open to students at Grand Valley State University who are studying health as a profession. The students apply by writing a letter to the residents as to why they want to be part of this experience. Then a panel of residents and leaders at Samaritas decide which student gets accepted. This year’s first ever intergenerational experience student from Grand Valley State University is Kayla Gacioch.
