GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Samaritas has been working with Grand Valley State University to welcome a new innovative program that is bringing generations together. It is being called the intergeneration experience which is open to students at Grand Valley State University who are studying health as a profession. The students apply by writing a letter to the residents as to why they want to be part of this experience. Then a panel of residents and leaders at Samaritas decide which student gets accepted. This year’s first ever intergenerational experience student from Grand Valley State University is Kayla Gacioch.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO