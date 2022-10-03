Read full article on original website
Islandgrl
3d ago
The color of his lips are off, I wonder if he was having a medical issue then. 🤔 I'm so sorry for his loss prayers for the family and friends 🙏 ❤️
No.1 Gram
3d ago
How do you heat a "pedestrian on street" violation? If walking in the street instead of on the sidewalk is the violation, why does it mean going to jail?
Corey Haney
3d ago
To the family please get an independent autopsy !!! I would never believe anything a police officer say THEY AREBORN TO LIE / DEVILS
Deputies close drug house, arrest 5 in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people for trafficking methamphetamine in a drug house in Laurens. Deputies said on September 22nd, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Candra Drive. Deputies seized 450 grams of methamphetamine, multiple firearms, an illegal psychedelic mushroom grow and many other substances. […]
Family asking for more information after man dies in Spartanburg County Detention Center
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The family of a man who died at the Spartanburg County Detention Center wants to know more about what happened. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said 29-year-old Lavell Najah Lane died on Monday. The Racial Justice Network, along with the family of Lane, gathered in front of the detention center to express […]
‘Child torture’: 4 arrested after children taken from Spartanburg Co. home
Four children were taken from a Spartanburg County home after deputies said at least one was subjected to what amounted to child torture.
WYFF4.com
Man steals car with dog inside at Greenville County CVS pharmacy, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man stole a car with a dog inside from a pharmacy parking lot, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. The 2015 Hyundai Elantra was stolen from the CVS pharmacy, at 698 Fairview Road, deputies said in a Facebook post Thursday. The car owner's Weimaraner...
WYFF4.com
Surveillance video shows hooded burglar breaking into Piedmont restaurant
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Security video caught a man wearing a hood over his face on video as he broke into an Upstate restaurant earlier this. Now, the owner needs your help to track him down. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the break-in at Cancun Mexican Restaurant,...
FOX Carolina
Police searching for suspect that broke into warehouse, stole furniture
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole furniture from an Upstate business in September. According to police, the incident occurred during the night of September 9 and 10 when an unknown suspect broke into a warehouse on Old Airport Road and stole thousands of dollars of furniture.
Woman dead after standoff with deputies at Upstate motel
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says, they responded Tuesday evening after a report that a woman left Sharp Shooters Gun Range on Rutherford Road in Greenville, armed and possibly was threatening to harm herself.
Man found shot at Greenville County business
The victim of a shooting was found outside of a Greenville area business early Wednesday morning . Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred on Piedmont Hwy just south of I-85.
WYFF4.com
$5,000 reward increased in Spartanburg homicide investigation, police say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Police announced Wednesday the reward has increased for information leading to an arrest after a man was shot and killed while standing by an Upstate road. Major Art Littlejohn, with the Spartanburg Police Department said $5,000 more has been added to the reward in the Leonard...
Reward now being offered for information on whereabouts of escaped inmate
A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of an escaped Upstate inmate after a weeklong search for the escapee.
FOX Carolina
Reward increased for answers in Spartanburg man’s unsolved homicide
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man who was killed in a shooting is raising the reward for an arrest in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on Aug. 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina teen dies after vehicle goes airborne, catches fire, coroner says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A teen driver died Thursday morning after his van went off the road, went airborne and then caught fire, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The crash happened at about 10:45 a.m. on Horse Creek Road. Fowler said that Thomas Wesley Lee, 17, of...
FOX Carolina
Missing 6-year-old found safe, Greenwood County deputies say
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said a missing child has been found safe. Deputies said a search was underway Thursday evening for a 6-year-old near Highland Forrest Drive and Highway 25 South. Within less than 30 minutes, deputies said the child was located and...
Reward offer increased in Upstate murder case
An increase has been announced in the reward money for information on an Upstate murder from earlier this year. As we previously reported, Lennard Lyles III died after being shot on Oliver Street in Spartanburg, August 28th.
FOX Carolina
‘Lowlife scum:’ Anderson Co. sheriff has strong words for person behind school shooting hoax
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff has strong words for the “lowlife scum” behind a series of fake active shooter calls placed across South Carolina on Wednesday. Robert Anderson Middle School was one of the numerous schools across the state that was the victim of...
Victim of fatal shooting Wednesday morning identified
The victim in a fatal shooting in the Upstate Wednesday morning has been identified. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 31 year old Jonathan Jerome Taylor died at Greenville Memorial Hospital just after 4AM.
FOX Carolina
Coroner releases name of man hit by car in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Spartanburg County Wednesday night, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Ford Mustang was heading west on SC-296 when it hit a pedestrian around 9:45 p.m. Highway Patrol said the driver was...
Woman shot by boyfriend amid dispute over slashed tires in Rock Hill, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police officers in Rock Hill got a call early Wednesday morning about three cars with slashed tires, but minutes later, officers learned about a shooting that would turn out to be connected to the same scene. According to a release from the Rock Hill Police...
FOX Carolina
Hours-long standoff with woman barricaded inside Greenville Co. hotel ends
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said an hours-long standoff at a Greenville County hotel has ended. Deputies said they initially recieved a call Tuesday reporting that a woman left Sharpshooters gun range with a gun on Tuesday afternoon and possibly threatened to hurt herself. Deputies then discovered that she had gone to the Econolodge along Interstate Court, where she had barricaded herself inside a room.
Suspect leaves Greenville Co. store with necklace worth thousands
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Police need the public’s help locating a suspect that stole a necklace worth several thousand dollars from a Greenville jeweler. The Greenville Police Department said on September 29th, the suspect entered Diamond Couture located inside Haywood Mall at 700 Haywood Road. The suspect was trying on a necklace and left […]
