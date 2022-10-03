Read full article on original website
Vail changes parking rate structure, pass prices ahead of ski season
With packed parking lots, cars lining the frontage roads as well as safety concerns and sustainability goals to consider, the Vail Town Council this week approved changes to its parking rates and passes ahead of the 2022-23 ski season. “Parking is not easy,” said Greg Hall, the town’s director of...
Letter: A vote for transportation
As a past county commissioner, I take pride in the fact that Eagle County has become one of the best-run jurisdictions in the state. That doesn’t change the awkward dynamic that ECO Transit has suffered since the beginning. Despite back-bending efforts at “regional collaboration” — being just a county department, ECO has missed the structural integration, widespread buy-in, grant leverage, and other benefits of a gold-standard status as a “Regional Authority.”
