As a past county commissioner, I take pride in the fact that Eagle County has become one of the best-run jurisdictions in the state. That doesn’t change the awkward dynamic that ECO Transit has suffered since the beginning. Despite back-bending efforts at “regional collaboration” — being just a county department, ECO has missed the structural integration, widespread buy-in, grant leverage, and other benefits of a gold-standard status as a “Regional Authority.”

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO