BREAKING: Opening Date Announced for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland
An opening day has been announced for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland. The attraction will open on January 27, 2023. While it was previously announced that the ride and Mickey’s Toontown would open simultaneously, Runaway Railway is opening early for the kickoff of the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company.
First Look at Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey Popcorn Bucket and Spirit Jersey Coming to Disneyland Resort Next Year
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With the announcement of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Disneyland Resort next year, Disney has previewed some of the special merchandise that will be available. A purple and silver chromatic Mickey popcorn bucket will...
‘Ratatouille’ Ear Headband Debuts at Walt Disney World Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. During our latest visit to World of Disney at Disney Springs, we found a scrumptious looking pair of ears inspired by Ratatouille! Perfect for fans of the ride and movie, this pair of ears features food and characters from each.
Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration Kicking Off at Disneyland Resort in January 2023
The Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration, in honor of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, will begin at Disneyland Resort next year. The celebration will officially take off on January 27, 2023, with platinum-infused décor throughout the resort, new sparkling looks for Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals, special food and beverage offerings, merchandise, and more.
BREAKING: Guided Tours Are Returning to Disneyland Resort
As of today, guests can now book reservations for two guided tours at Disneyland Resort. Tours have not been available since March 2020. The two offerings are “Walt’s Main Street Story” and “Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort.”. “Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort” is a...
Cirque Du Soleil ‘Drawn to Life’ Adding Sunday Matinee Performances in 2023
Cirque Du Soleil is adding Sunday matinee performances to their 2023 schedule for “Drawn to Life” at Disney Springs. The show is currently being performed at 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. most Tuesdays through Saturdays. Starting on January 4, 2023, the show will shift to Wednesday through Sunday...
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 9/30/22 (Halloween Horror Nights Reopens After Hurricane Ian, Captain Lucas’s Lagoon Room at the Dead Coconut Club, Low Crowds, and More)
We’re back at the Universal Orlando Resort! The parks have been closed due to Hurricane Ian, but today, Volcano Bay and CityWalk reopened for resort guests. Even though the theme parks did not open today, Halloween Horror Nights was still on for guests with tickets. Of course, we made our way over to the Universal Orlando Resort late in the afternoon, excited to be back in the fog.
Indiana Jones Adventure Closing for Refurbishment in November at Disneyland
The Disneyland website has updated its calendar to reflect a refurbishment for Indiana Jones Adventure this November. The attraction will be closed for refurbishment beginning Monday, November 14. As the park calendar currently only runs through November 15, there is no reopening date listed at this time. For more Disneyland...
IAAPA EXPO 2022 to Honor 40th Anniversary of EPCOT at Legends Panel Discussion
This year, the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) will celebrate EPCOT’s 40th Anniversary at the Legends 2022: Epcot, 40 Years in a State of Becoming panel at the upcoming expo. The panel, which will be held on November 16, 2022, from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m., will...
Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit Scavenger Hunt Delayed at EPCOT Due to Hurricane Ian
Over the summer, Disney announced the popular Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit scavenger hunt from the Disneyland Resort would come over to EPCOT from September 28 through October 31. But with Hurricane Ian shutting down Walt Disney World on the same day, Pluto’s pumpkins seem to be running into some trouble.
Permit Filed for Fast and Furious ‘Drifting Car’ Roller Coaster at Universal Studios Hollywood
A permit has been filed for the Fast and Furious roller coaster coming to Universal Studios Hollywood. The “Fast and Furious” theme is technically unconfirmed as Universal has yet to make an announcement, but the permit does officially confirm a new outdoor coaster. Thanks to Alicia Stella, we...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Behind the Seeds Tour Returns to The Land Pavilion at EPCOT
At long last, the classic Behind the Seeds tour of the greenhouses within The Land has returned to EPCOT, and we were there for the very first tour!. The tour made its grand return on October 2. It costs $35 for the hour-long walking tour per person. Our tour guide...
New Ursula Mug, Hades Tee, Maleficent Candle, and More Villains Merchandise at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disney Villains merchandise has arrived at Disneyland Resort for the Halloween season. This stoneware mug is black and reads “A Lovely Mess” under an image of Ursula’s hair. The interior is light purple. The...
Super Heroes at Disney Parks Panel During New York Comic Con to Offer Glimpse of Avengers Campus Multiverse Ride
Imagineers will appear on the New York Comic Con panel Suiting Up with Super Heroes at Disney Parks and Experiences to talk about various Marvel experiences at Disney Parks around the world, as well as “a glimpse at what’s to come for the future.”. The panel will include...
Walt Disney World Reinstating Cancellation Fees Following Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World will be reinstating their cancellation fees for dining and other experiences next week. Cancellation fees were waived amidst Hurricane Ian, as many travelers had to cancel plans. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.travel. Disney announced...
New Haunted Mansion Glow in the Dark Loungefly Backpack Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. On our most recent visit to Disney Springs, this ghoulishly delightful bag appeared at World Of Disney. Having a glow in the dark design, this bag is sure to make Haunted Mansion fans grin. Haunted Mansion Glow...
Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland in Spring 2023
The “Magic Happens” parade will finally return to Disneyland Resort next year. Disney announced today that it will return in spring 2023. The parade’s return will coincide with the beginning of the 100 Years of Wonder celebration, which kicks off at Disneyland Resort in January 2023. For...
Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland to Receive Special Decorations and Fountains for 100th Anniversary of The Walt Disney Company
The 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company is next year and the celebrations will begin at Disneyland on January 27, 2023. As part of the celebrations, Sleeping Beauty Castle will receive special decorations. “At Disneyland park, Walt Disney’s original Sleeping Beauty Castle will be dressed in style for the...
See All Genie+ PhotoPass Lenses Available at Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Resort guests who purchase the Disney Genie+ service finally have access to PhotoPass Lenses almost a year after the feature debuted at Walt Disney World. Genie+ allows guests to use the AR filters with their smartphone camera. To access the Disney PhotoPass Lenses after you have purchased Disney Genie+,...
The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast and Universal’s Holiday Tour Return to Universal Orlando Resort
Universal Orlando Resort just gave fans an early gift this holiday — the return of The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast. Although the park held Universal’s Holiday Tour last year, The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast did not return. The last time guests were able to experience the holiday character breakfast was prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
