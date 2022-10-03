ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

‘Ratatouille’ Ear Headband Debuts at Walt Disney World Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. During our latest visit to World of Disney at Disney Springs, we found a scrumptious looking pair of ears inspired by Ratatouille! Perfect for fans of the ride and movie, this pair of ears features food and characters from each.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration Kicking Off at Disneyland Resort in January 2023

The Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration, in honor of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, will begin at Disneyland Resort next year. The celebration will officially take off on January 27, 2023, with platinum-infused décor throughout the resort, new sparkling looks for Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals, special food and beverage offerings, merchandise, and more.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Guided Tours Are Returning to Disneyland Resort

As of today, guests can now book reservations for two guided tours at Disneyland Resort. Tours have not been available since March 2020. The two offerings are “Walt’s Main Street Story” and “Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort.”. “Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort” is a...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 9/30/22 (Halloween Horror Nights Reopens After Hurricane Ian, Captain Lucas’s Lagoon Room at the Dead Coconut Club, Low Crowds, and More)

We’re back at the Universal Orlando Resort! The parks have been closed due to Hurricane Ian, but today, Volcano Bay and CityWalk reopened for resort guests. Even though the theme parks did not open today, Halloween Horror Nights was still on for guests with tickets. Of course, we made our way over to the Universal Orlando Resort late in the afternoon, excited to be back in the fog.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Indiana Jones Adventure Closing for Refurbishment in November at Disneyland

The Disneyland website has updated its calendar to reflect a refurbishment for Indiana Jones Adventure this November. The attraction will be closed for refurbishment beginning Monday, November 14. As the park calendar currently only runs through November 15, there is no reopening date listed at this time. For more Disneyland...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Disney Parks#Travel Destinations#State Farm
WDW News Today

IAAPA EXPO 2022 to Honor 40th Anniversary of EPCOT at Legends Panel Discussion

This year, the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) will celebrate EPCOT’s 40th Anniversary at the Legends 2022: Epcot, 40 Years in a State of Becoming panel at the upcoming expo. The panel, which will be held on November 16, 2022, from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m., will...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit Scavenger Hunt Delayed at EPCOT Due to Hurricane Ian

Over the summer, Disney announced the popular Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit scavenger hunt from the Disneyland Resort would come over to EPCOT from September 28 through October 31. But with Hurricane Ian shutting down Walt Disney World on the same day, Pluto’s pumpkins seem to be running into some trouble.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Reinstating Cancellation Fees Following Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World will be reinstating their cancellation fees for dining and other experiences next week. Cancellation fees were waived amidst Hurricane Ian, as many travelers had to cancel plans. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.travel. Disney announced...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland in Spring 2023

The “Magic Happens” parade will finally return to Disneyland Resort next year. Disney announced today that it will return in spring 2023. The parade’s return will coincide with the beginning of the 100 Years of Wonder celebration, which kicks off at Disneyland Resort in January 2023. For...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland to Receive Special Decorations and Fountains for 100th Anniversary of The Walt Disney Company

The 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company is next year and the celebrations will begin at Disneyland on January 27, 2023. As part of the celebrations, Sleeping Beauty Castle will receive special decorations. “At Disneyland park, Walt Disney’s original Sleeping Beauty Castle will be dressed in style for the...
ANAHEIM, CA
WDW News Today

See All Genie+ PhotoPass Lenses Available at Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Resort guests who purchase the Disney Genie+ service finally have access to PhotoPass Lenses almost a year after the feature debuted at Walt Disney World. Genie+ allows guests to use the AR filters with their smartphone camera. To access the Disney PhotoPass Lenses after you have purchased Disney Genie+,...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast and Universal’s Holiday Tour Return to Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort just gave fans an early gift this holiday — the return of The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast. Although the park held Universal’s Holiday Tour last year, The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast did not return. The last time guests were able to experience the holiday character breakfast was prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy