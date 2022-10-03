Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
10-year-old-student accused of making gun threats at Covington area school
Authorities said a 10-year-old Lee Road Junior High student was arrested Thursday after being accused of telling classmates she was going to bring a gun to school and shoot another student. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were informed about the incident after a parent contacted school administrators....
Covington student allegedly threatening classmate, arrested Thursday
Another classmate's parent alerted the school administration and the Sheriff's Office was called.
L'Observateur
Detectives ask for help locating subject involved in business theft
LULING — Sheriff Greg Champagne would like to thank the public for their assistance in identifying the male. accused of a theft that occurred at 1221 Paul Maillard Road in Luling (Dollar General Store). On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 7 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 1221 Paul Maillard Road in Luling (Dollar General Store) for a report of theft. The caller advised a white male stole items from the store and fled on a motorcycle.
Officials arrest alleged drug dealer in St. Helena Parish
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested an alleged drug dealer who was reportedly selling drugs from his home on Horseshoe Road. According to the sheriff’s office, officials arrested Guy Lee Watson, 55, on drug and weapon charges after they executed a search warrant for narcotics at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Attempted murder suspect, woman arrested in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect and a woman on drug charges on October 5. Deputies said they received information that Demarques Washington was on Gradyville Road. They said he had an active arrest warrant for attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident that happened on April […]
WWL-TV
Questions surround shooting of constable, property manager that led to manhunt
NEW ORLEANS — The manhunt that followed the double shooting that wounded a deputy constable and a property manager at a New Orleans East apartment complex Wednesday sparked one of the biggest manhunts and SWAT rolls in recent New Orleans history. Jason Tillman, 23, was arrested about four hours...
WWL-TV
Officer involved shooting leaves one critical
GULFPORT, Miss — An officer involved shooting in Gulfport has resulted in one suspect fighting for their life in hospital. Dozens of police officers called here to the Family Dollar on Pass Road in Gulfport after an officer involved shooting. Police Chief Adam Cooper says, "This afternoon we responded...
WDSU
New Orleans police arrest man that deputy constable served eviction notice to
The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a man who was cornered in Mid-City Wednesday afternoon following a manhunt for a suspect accused in a shooting of a deputy constable. Jason Tillman was arrested and booked on a probation charge. NOPD confirms that Tillman was the person arrested in Mid-City,...
Suspect in critical condition after police shooting in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss — One person is in the hospital in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting outside a Family Dollar in Gulfport. According to the Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper, officers were called to the Family Dollar store on Pass Road to investigate reports that people were aiming guns at passing cars.
Girl missing from Louisiana rescued in AP, kidnapping suspect arrested
A concerned citizen reported seeing a suspicious young female who "looked out of it" and slept on a park bench which ended up being a missing juvenile from Louisiana.
WWL-TV
Suspect arrested after deputy constable, property manager shot while serving eviction notice
NEW ORLEANS — A deputy constable and a property manager were shot while trying to serve an eviction notice at an apartment in New Orleans East Wednesday morning and a suspect has been arrested. It is not known if that person was injured. According to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson,...
wbrz.com
Increased officer presence at Ponchatoula High School following threat made Tuesday evening
PONCHATOULA - Classes are being held at Ponchatoula High School after officials ruled there was "no viable threat" to the safety of students following an online threat to the school. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office released the following statement regarding the threat:. Late yesterday evening, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office received...
WDSU
New surveillance images released of suspects wanted in Felipe's vandalism
A beloved New Orleans restaurant was vandalized and burglarized on National Taco Day. The New Orleans Police Department issued new surveillance photos of the suspects sought in connection with the crime. Two people are wanted in connection with the burglary. Felipe's Uptown location posted photos of damage on Tuesday, saying...
NOLA.com
Reserve woman fatally shot boyfriend's father through closed door during argument, authorities say
A Reserve woman who began "indiscriminately" firing gunshots into the door of a home during an argument with her boyfriend Saturday morning shot and killed his father, who was hit when at least one of the bullets pierced the door, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.
Escaped inmate arrested in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – An escaped Hancock County inmate was captured in Lawrence County on Tuesday, October 4. Deputies said Kasie Mitchell, 27, was captured around 7:00 p.m. In addition, deputies said her boyfriend, Sawyer Reid, was arrested as an accomplice for aiding in her getaway. According to investigators, Mitchell escaped from the Hancock County […]
Constable, property manager shot issuing eviction notice; Suspect in custody after manhunt
NEW ORLEANS — Early Wednesday morning a suspect was arrested in Mid-City after opening fire on a constable and a property manager who were issuing an eviction notice. The shooting itself happened at the 7800 block of the South Cornet Court in New Orleans East, about 10 miles away from where he was arrested on Iberville Street later that day.
Police officer's connection with New Orleans girl he saved goes across the country
NEW ORLEANS — A former NOPD officer and little girl bonded for life when he was the first to arrive on the scene of street violence. And now, in his crime-fighting job, thousands of miles away, he is hoping, with your help, to make her Christmas special. For a...
NOPD officers receive honors for heroic actions
NEW ORLEANS — When Donald Willyard left his hometown of Boston to become a New Orleans police officer about three years ago, he didn’t know what to expect. “I had never been to New Orleans before applying to the job. I literally just gave it a shot,” said Willyard. “When I got off the airplane the bus driver for the RTA opened up the doors, turned to me and went ‘How’s it going baby?’ and I went ‘Yes, this is it.’ I love the people, I love the culture.”
NOLA.com
Murder suspect accused of breaking into apartment before fatal shooting: JPSO
Authorities say a homicide suspect broke into an unincorporated Gretna apartment before fatally shooting a man inside. Donovan LaFrance, 29, was arrested within hours of the killing early Thursday morning and eventually booked with first-degree murder, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrest records. LaFrance is accused in the death...
WWL
