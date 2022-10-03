ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

NOLA.com

10-year-old-student accused of making gun threats at Covington area school

Authorities said a 10-year-old Lee Road Junior High student was arrested Thursday after being accused of telling classmates she was going to bring a gun to school and shoot another student. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were informed about the incident after a parent contacted school administrators....
COVINGTON, LA
L'Observateur

Detectives ask for help locating subject involved in business theft

LULING — Sheriff Greg Champagne would like to thank the public for their assistance in identifying the male. accused of a theft that occurred at 1221 Paul Maillard Road in Luling (Dollar General Store). On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 7 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 1221 Paul Maillard Road in Luling (Dollar General Store) for a report of theft. The caller advised a white male stole items from the store and fled on a motorcycle.
LULING, LA
WAFB

Officials arrest alleged drug dealer in St. Helena Parish

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested an alleged drug dealer who was reportedly selling drugs from his home on Horseshoe Road. According to the sheriff’s office, officials arrested Guy Lee Watson, 55, on drug and weapon charges after they executed a search warrant for narcotics at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

Attempted murder suspect, woman arrested in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect and a woman on drug charges on October 5. Deputies said they received information that Demarques Washington was on Gradyville Road. They said he had an active arrest warrant for attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident that happened on April […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WWL-TV

Officer involved shooting leaves one critical

GULFPORT, Miss — An officer involved shooting in Gulfport has resulted in one suspect fighting for their life in hospital. Dozens of police officers called here to the Family Dollar on Pass Road in Gulfport after an officer involved shooting. Police Chief Adam Cooper says, "This afternoon we responded...
GULFPORT, MS
WWL

Suspect in critical condition after police shooting in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss — One person is in the hospital in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting outside a Family Dollar in Gulfport. According to the Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper, officers were called to the Family Dollar store on Pass Road to investigate reports that people were aiming guns at passing cars.
GULFPORT, MS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDSU

New surveillance images released of suspects wanted in Felipe's vandalism

A beloved New Orleans restaurant was vandalized and burglarized on National Taco Day. The New Orleans Police Department issued new surveillance photos of the suspects sought in connection with the crime. Two people are wanted in connection with the burglary. Felipe's Uptown location posted photos of damage on Tuesday, saying...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV 12

Escaped inmate arrested in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – An escaped Hancock County inmate was captured in Lawrence County on Tuesday, October 4. Deputies said Kasie Mitchell, 27, was captured around 7:00 p.m. In addition, deputies said her boyfriend, Sawyer Reid, was arrested as an accomplice for aiding in her getaway. According to investigators, Mitchell escaped from the Hancock County […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
WWL

NOPD officers receive honors for heroic actions

NEW ORLEANS — When Donald Willyard left his hometown of Boston to become a New Orleans police officer about three years ago, he didn’t know what to expect. “I had never been to New Orleans before applying to the job. I literally just gave it a shot,” said Willyard. “When I got off the airplane the bus driver for the RTA opened up the doors, turned to me and went ‘How’s it going baby?’ and I went ‘Yes, this is it.’ I love the people, I love the culture.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Murder suspect accused of breaking into apartment before fatal shooting: JPSO

Authorities say a homicide suspect broke into an unincorporated Gretna apartment before fatally shooting a man inside. Donovan LaFrance, 29, was arrested within hours of the killing early Thursday morning and eventually booked with first-degree murder, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrest records. LaFrance is accused in the death...
GRETNA, LA
