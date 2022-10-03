ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Judge blocks Mayor Kenney's executive order banning guns, deadly weapons from rec centers

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

Judge blocks Mayor Kenney's ban on guns at Parks & Rec centers 00:38

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia judge has blocked enforcement of Mayor Jim Kenney's executive order that bans guns and deadly weapons from recreation center buildings, athletic courts, fields, playgrounds and pools. The permanent injunction comes less than a week after the mayor signed the order after the shooting death of a rec center employee in West Philadelphia last month.

Under the executive order, if a recreation center employee saw someone with a gun, the employee could ask that person to leave.

If the person didn't leave, the employee could call the police to remove the person as a trespasser.

Critics argued the gun ban is a violation of state law.

The city says it's reviewing the judge's decision.

Art VanDelay
3d ago

yet this joke of a mayor advises city workers to call the police if someone is legally carrying, a dumb cop will be so scared for his pension that he will follow these unconstitutional mayoral orders and violate civil rights under the color of law, at which point the city will be sued and the cop will lose qualified immunity and be sued civilly as well

Reply
Christopher Hill
3d ago

legal carry citizens are Not the problem, find a different way, than violating citizens Constitutional rights

Reply(3)
FU BAR
2d ago

No need for an executive order. Just post that no firearms are allowed on the property at each entrance. Just like hospitals, malls and other establishments. Doesn't mean that people are going to pay any attention to it but neither does an executive order.

Reply
CBS Philly

DA Larry Krasner calls judge ordering former Philly police officer to stand on trial historic moment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One day after a judge ordered a former Philadelphia police officer to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a 12-year-old, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner called it a historic moment.Edsaul Mendoza is accused of fatally shooting Thomas "TJ" Siderio last March.In Wednesday's briefing, Krasner said evidence shows that Mendoza knew the boy was unarmed when he shot him in the back."The message here is that this office is no longer a coverup organization for criminal acts committed by anyone, and anyone includes a Philadelphia police officer," Krasner said.Mendoza will be back in court on Oct. 25 for his formal arraignment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia apologizes for experiments on Black inmates at Holmesburg Prison

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The city of Philadelphia issued an apology Thursday for the unethical medical experiments performed on mostly Black inmates at its Holmesburg Prison from the 1950s through the 1970s.The move comes after community activists and families of some of those inmates raised the need for a formal apology. It also follows a string of apologies from various U.S. cities over historically racist policies or wrongdoing in the wake of the nationwide racial reckoning after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.The city allowed University of Pennsylvania researcher Dr. Albert Kligman to conduct the dermatological, biochemical...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Shooting at North Philadelphia recreation center leaves man in critical condition: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a North Philadelphia Recreation Center that left a man in critical condition. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at 17th and Courtland Streets at the Stenton Park Rec Center. Police believe the 36-year-old victim was being chased when he was shot in the back of the head. He was found just feet from the basketball courts and playground. This shooting at the recreation center comes days after a Philadelphia judge blocked Mayor Jim Kenney's executive order banning guns and deadly weapons from city recreation center buildings, athletic courts, fields, playgrounds and pools. Mayor Jim Kenney expressed his frustration Thursday morning."Frustrated all the time, we're tasked with keeping people safe and we have a state legislator who passes laws clearly stopping us from keeping people safe, that's frustrating," Kenney said.  So far no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Extra security stationed at Interboro High School out of caution due to verbal threat

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- There was added security Thursday at Interboro High School in Delaware County. The high school and the Prospect Park Police Department are investigating a "verbal threat" involving the use of a weapon.As a result, officers were added around the high school Thursday -- out of an abundance of caution.The officers will be there through dismissal Thursday afternoon.The school administration sent out a letter to parents Wednesday night about the incident.
PROSPECT PARK, PA
CBS Philly

"Stop terrorizing the city": Philly Police investigating possible links to multiple shootings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating possible links in multiple shootings that happened in recent weeks in the city. Investigators have been combing for clues and looking for links in several recent shootings.As they investigate, what is clear is the pain felt by those who lost loved ones.Security video released by Philadelphia police Wednesday shows three gunmen wearing dark clothing, masks and latex gloves as they run from a vehicle and ambush a 19-year-old man, firing more than two dozen times, killing him.The victim's grieving mother identified him as Tahmir Jones."He was a good kid," Theresa Guyton,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from “here”

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

18-year-old man shot following fight at SEPTA subway station in Center City: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fight at a SEPTA station escalated into a shooting and left a 18-year-old man injured in Center City on Thursday morning.  Police tell CBS3 this shooting happened on the mezzanine level of the Market-Frankford station, which is one floor below ground.According to police, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. inside the subway station at 15th and Market Streets. Police said the man was shot in the leg and foot and he was able to wave down a Philadelphia police officer for help.Police believe there may have been a physical altercation involving two men right before the shooting"We...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
