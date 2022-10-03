Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Watch a BMW M4 CSL go Head-to-Head with the Porsche 911 GT3
The Porsche 911 GT3 is a renowned track monster, and it has been one since its introduction as a road-going iteration of the FIA GT3 race car in 1999. While all Porsches are solid around the track, the GT3 models have a stiffer chassis, upgraded brakes, and stiffer suspension. The M4 CSL is BMW’s answer to the 911 GT3 and is also designed to be pushed through curves. This doesn't mean that these cars can't handle themselves on the drag strip, though, and this video goes to show just how capable they are. Can you guess which one wins?
Top Speed
The Audi R8's Successor has been Delayed for Something Bigger
Recently, we reported that the successor to the Audi R8 will be all-electric. According to insiders, the sport scar is going to come, but it will go by a different name because it is going to be sort of a halo car that has never been built before by the brand. The real question is when it's going to happen, and unfortunately, it's not anytime soon.
MotorAuthority
2022 Ford GT LM Edition, 2023 Acura TLX Type S, 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6: Today's Car News
Ford's GT has almost reached the end of production, at least for the current generation of the supercar. Before it bows out there will be one last special edition, the 2022 Ford GT LM Edition. As the name suggests, the car is a celebration of Ford's successes at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
MotorAuthority
2023 Range Rover Sport, Audi R8 V10 GT, Ford Performance power upgrades: Car News Headlines
Land Rover's Range Rover Sport has been redesigned for the 2023 model year, and we've just taken a spin in this latest edition of the popular luxury SUV nameplate. The styling is evolutionary but there's a new platform and the choice of electrified powertrains. Audi has revealed a new R8...
MotorAuthority
Mercedes-Benz AMG One goes up against the GT Black Series in a drag race
Mercedes-Benz AMG has released a video showing how its newest flagship compares to its former one, in a drag race. We're talking about the One hypercar which goes up against the GT Black Series, two cars designed for ultimate track performance but with very different methods of execution. While the...
Mercedes-Benz revealed its 311 miles ranged truck and customers are already lining up
It will be Mercedes-Benz's longest-range electric truck yet
MotorAuthority
Updated Mercedes-Benz A-Class and B-Class arrive, but not in US
The Mercedes-Benz A-Class bows out of the U.S. after 2022, but the compact sedan and its hatchback counterpart will remain on sale elsewhere, and they're about to receive some updates. Unveiled on Wednesday, the updates will feature across the A-Class range, including the AMG variants, and also feature on the...
This 650-HP Nissan Patrol Will Put A GT-R To Shame
Normally, we associate German tuner Manhart with the cars of its home country. With 800-hp Mercedes and totally custom BMW M cars, there's no shortage of high-horsepower tuned German machinery from the firm. This Nissan Patrol, the overseas cousin to the Nissan Armada we get here in the States, is...
MotorAuthority
2024 GMC Sierra HD ups luxury, off-road capability
Hot on the heels of the reveal of the updated 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD last week comes the reveal of the heavy-duty pickup truck's plusher GMC Sierra HD sibling. The updated Sierra HD also arrives for the 2024 model year, and brings with it more technology, performance, and luxury, as well as improved off-road capability.
MotorAuthority
Review: 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 redraws the electric sedans, may topple Tesla Model 3
There’s a reason—beyond sheer popularity—why so many full-line carmakers have led with crossovers as they ramp up their lineups for the electric era: Sporty mid-size sedans like the Hyundai Ioniq 6 require more push and pull to look right while delivering the aerodynamic efficiency that’s so important for driving range.
MotorAuthority
Gen3 Ford Mustang GT racer revealed for Supercars touring car series
The redesigned 2024 Ford Mustang has been designed to go racing all over the globe, including in Australia's popular touring car series known as Supercars. Ford on Thursday revealed the new Mustang GT Supercars race car that will compete from 2023 under the new Gen3 era, and series veteran Dick Johnson helped introduce the car by taking it for a spin on Mount Panorama, home of the Bathurst 1000.
MotorAuthority
500-mile Tesla Semi enters production, starts deliveries to Pepsi Dec. 1
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter late on Thursday to announce production of the company's semi-trailer truck, dubbed the Semi, has started. He also confirmed that Pepsi, which placed an order for 100 of the Class 8 trucks following the debut in 2017, will be among the first recipients. Semi deliveries to the beverage company begin Dec. 1. Budweiser also made an order for 40 of the trucks around the same time as Pepsi.
MotorAuthority
Hennessey Velociraptor 500 tunes Bronco Raptor to 500 hp for $32,950
For those a bit disappointed by the performance of the stock 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor, Hennessey Performance Engineering will be happy to make their Broncos really buck. The Sealy, Texas-based company on Tuesday unveiled its new Velociraptor 500 upgrade for the Bronco Raptor that sees output rise to 500 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque, up from the stock 418 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque.
hypebeast.com
The Legendary Cartier Cheich Sells for $1.1 Million USD
The legendary Cartier Cheich watch has just blown past its estimate of $400,000 USD to fetch a staggering hammer price of $1.1 million USD. The watch itself was never sold and only awarded to those who won the Dakar Rally (known at the time as the Paris–Dakar Rally) twice in a row. Only three examples were ever created — one in women’s sizing, one for the winner, and one for anyone else that could complete the double victory. Won by Gaston Rahier, the “little man with the giant reputation,” he would become the only one to own this coveted prize, as in 1986, a year after Rahier’s second win, Dakar founder Thierry Sabine was killed in a helicopter crash — ending the Cartier Challenge aspect of the race.
