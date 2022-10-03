The legendary Cartier Cheich watch has just blown past its estimate of $400,000 USD to fetch a staggering hammer price of $1.1 million USD. The watch itself was never sold and only awarded to those who won the Dakar Rally (known at the time as the Paris–Dakar Rally) twice in a row. Only three examples were ever created — one in women’s sizing, one for the winner, and one for anyone else that could complete the double victory. Won by Gaston Rahier, the “little man with the giant reputation,” he would become the only one to own this coveted prize, as in 1986, a year after Rahier’s second win, Dakar founder Thierry Sabine was killed in a helicopter crash — ending the Cartier Challenge aspect of the race.

