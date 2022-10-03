ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 20

FL-native-cracker
3d ago

I don’t blame the dad, if you don’t wanna work hit the road. 26 shell casings and not a single hit either the boy just can’t shoot or God put a hedge of protection around the dad. I’ll go with God protected him.

Reply(1)
6
Cynthia Ford Timmons
2d ago

this is my thing he's 19 years old he should have a job somewhere doing something but no he want to live on his dad hang out in the streets all night and sleep all day not on my watch me and my husband are old school we told our three grown kids now when you live here you going to have to either go to school or get a job and two of them are out on their own I don't play that you got to do something with your life but some kids today they just let their life pass on by 🤷

Reply
2
KeepTheFaith
3d ago

Now I read it and I still feel the same. Absolutely absurd what people have come to. Smh. That kid probably needed some discipline years ago. Kids fall through many cracks these days along with the rest of us- but pulling a gun on your dad Bc he wants you to grow up and get a life is pretty crappy. Sounds like mental health intervention and Jesus should be introduced into his life while he’s in jail.

Reply
2
Related
WPBF News 25

Deputy shoots suspect, mother after man threatens to stab her

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were shot by Palm Beach County deputies and sent to the hospital during an armed incident in unincorporated Delray Beach Monday night. Deputies responded to the 5300 block of Madison Road, where they found a man who was threatening to stab his mother and kill himself.
Palm Beach Daily News

What began as a robbery became a homicide. Now a 23-year-old man is headed to prison for 25 years.

WEST PALM BEACH — A 23-year-old man is headed to prison for 25 years after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of a man near Lantana. Reginald Owens also pleaded guilty to armed robbery during a hearing Tuesday before Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer. He sentenced Owens to concurrent prison terms of 25 years, with the sentence being the mandatory minimum.
LANTANA, FL
850wftl.com

The Docket: Two Florida deputies shot by friendly fire

(FLORIDA) — A Palm Beach County deputy was shot by another deputy who was trying to shoot a dog while serving a search warrant at a home near West Palm Beach. When deputies entered the home a pit bull charged and attacked a deputy prompting a second deputy to fire a shot, hitting the pit bull. The bullet went through the animal and struck a deputy. The deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries, a gunshot to the upper thigh.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#N E 3rd Street
cw34.com

Slain woman's family wants justice

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Family members are grieving over the death of a Jensen Beach woman who died exactly one year ago, October 6, 2021. The victim was in a car with her boyfriend when someone started shooting, fatally wounding the woman. A makeshift shrine with pink...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

K9 unit takes down drug dealer in murky water, deputies say

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from West Palm Beach is behind bars after deputies say a quick K9 caught up to him in the water. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 23-year old David Moore driving recklessly when a deputy attempted to pull him over. Moore kept driving but had to find other means of escape after deputies deployed stop sticks, disabling the car. Moore left the car and headed on foot, hiding neck deep into a canal.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Police hoping a witness can help catch driver involved in Treasure Coast hit-and-run

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Fort Pierce Police Department is looking for the driver of a white SUV they said hit a motorcyclist on Friday, Sept. 30. Authorities said the driver was in a white Hyundai Santa Fe or Tucson and traveling south on 25th Street. They said the driver crossed over three lanes and hit the victim, who was waiting in the left turn lane at the intersection of Virginia Avenue. That happened at about 7:20 p.m. Then, the driver then made a U-turn and escaped the scene.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Click10.com

Man arrested in August Miami Gardens gas station slaying

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police announced the arrest of a 28-year-old man they accuse of shooting and killing another man at a gas station back in August. Police said they arrested Jerry Jean-Baptiste Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge. He’s accused of shooting and killing 38-year-old Carvacio...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Family mourns 19-year-old killed in Little Haiti shooting

MIAMI – Police are still investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday night in Miami. Family members of the victim spoke to Local 10 News on Wednesday. They said the young man, who they identify as 19-year-old Princeton Ulysse, had his whole life ahead of him. He is...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Broward school bus, vehicle collide in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – One student was onboard a Broward County school bus when it collided with another vehicle Thursday morning, authorities confirmed. The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and Prospect Road in Tamarac. Local 10 photojournalist Lani Yasuk-Carrier was at the scene as one of...
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Rough arrest caught on camera in Broward County after man drives wrong way into complex

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A Lauderhill man is facing charges after police say his aggressiveness and resistance led to a rough arrest over the weekend. According to the suspect’s arrest report, Patrick Lovon McBride, 35, entered the Driftwood Apartments at 1809 NW 31st Ave. in Lauderhill through the wrong side Sunday and then side-swiped a Fort Lauderdale police officer’s car after the officer yelled out his window to McBride that he was entering the wrong way.
LAUDERHILL, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Palm Beach Deputy attacked by pit bull while issuing search warrant

A pit bull attacked a Palm Beach County deputy (PBSO) when he tried to issue a search warrant at a home on 5400 block of Eadie Place West Palm Beach. PBSO Detectives were called to assist the West Palm Beach Police Department with a search warrant regarding one of their investigations. Once the search warrant was received PBSO detectives began to enter the home on Eadie Place.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

WATCH VIDEO: Police Chase Through Sunrise Ends With 2 in Custody

At least two people are in custody Tuesday after a police chase through the streets of Sunrise, authorities said. A 911 call for an armed robbery in the 4800 block of NW 24th Court in Lauderdale Lakes came in after 12:30 p.m., according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. Chopper 6...
SUNRISE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy