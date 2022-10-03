I don’t blame the dad, if you don’t wanna work hit the road. 26 shell casings and not a single hit either the boy just can’t shoot or God put a hedge of protection around the dad. I’ll go with God protected him.
this is my thing he's 19 years old he should have a job somewhere doing something but no he want to live on his dad hang out in the streets all night and sleep all day not on my watch me and my husband are old school we told our three grown kids now when you live here you going to have to either go to school or get a job and two of them are out on their own I don't play that you got to do something with your life but some kids today they just let their life pass on by 🤷
Now I read it and I still feel the same. Absolutely absurd what people have come to. Smh. That kid probably needed some discipline years ago. Kids fall through many cracks these days along with the rest of us- but pulling a gun on your dad Bc he wants you to grow up and get a life is pretty crappy. Sounds like mental health intervention and Jesus should be introduced into his life while he’s in jail.
