San Bernardino County, CA

Inmate walk out of reentry program facility

A burglar serving an eight-year sentence walked away from a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reentry program facility in Los Angeles Tuesday. Corrections officials determined at approximately 2 p.m. that 26-year-old Jawan Richard Harris had walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility without authorization and an emergency search for him began immediately, authorities said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Police investigating after 2 people shot in Mar Vista, suspect at large

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after two people were shot in Mar Vista Wednesday. It happened around 11:27 a.m. at 3160 South Barrington Avenue. Police responded to reports of a shooting and arrived to find two victims, officers said. They were both transported to the hospital and are in unknown condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Video shows spectators run to center of Compton-area street takeover as money thrown in the air

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) — A wild street takeover near Compton was caught on video, which shows someone standing on top of a car and apparently throwing money in the air. The takeover occurred near San Pedro Street and Compton Boulevard overnight. Footage taken at the scene shows spectators rushing into the middle of the intersection to pick up the cash as cars continued to perform stunts and donuts.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Wild video shows woman unknowingly driving down 405 Freeway without front tire

Authorities are investigating a wild video that has recently gone viral, showing a woman traveling down the 405 Freeway in Irvine — without a front tire. With sparks flying from an exposed steel brake disc on the front passenger’s side of the black Audi and trunk wide open, the woman continued on her trip until she slammed into the back of another vehicle near Quail Hill Shopping Center.
IRVINE, CA
