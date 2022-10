LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) — A wild street takeover near Compton was caught on video, which shows someone standing on top of a car and apparently throwing money in the air. The takeover occurred near San Pedro Street and Compton Boulevard overnight. Footage taken at the scene shows spectators rushing into the middle of the intersection to pick up the cash as cars continued to perform stunts and donuts.

