nypressnews.com
Inmate walk out of reentry program facility
A burglar serving an eight-year sentence walked away from a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reentry program facility in Los Angeles Tuesday. Corrections officials determined at approximately 2 p.m. that 26-year-old Jawan Richard Harris had walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility without authorization and an emergency search for him began immediately, authorities said.
Police arrest 2 assault with deadly weapon suspects following pursuit in South LA
Authorities are in pursuit of an alleged shooting suspect. The chase is believed to have began somewhere near the Vermont Square area of South Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department officers in pursuit detailed that the suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon related to a shooting. The...
Studio City man injured in alleged attack after confronting homeless men behind his home
STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly attacking a man in Studio City and leaving him with serious injuries during a confrontation. Cecilia Guile, the victim’s wife, said two homeless men set up a shelter in the embankment just beneath their home...
Fatal stabbing of shop owner in LA’s Fashion District prompts calls for increased police presence
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Community leaders gathered in the downtown Los Angeles Fashion District Thursday to call on police to step up patrols in the area in response to the broad-daylight fatal stabbing of a business owner, and they called for the two teen suspects in the slaying to be tried as adults.
Rapper Half Ounce Dead After Being Shot While on Phone With Pregnant Wife – E! Online
Friends and family are mourning the loss of musician Half Ounce. According to a news release shared by the Los Angeles Police Department on Oct. 4, authorities rushed to the scene of the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue at 11:30 p.m. after receiving “numerous radio calls of shots fired, with a man screaming.”
Police investigating after 2 people shot in Mar Vista, suspect at large
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after two people were shot in Mar Vista Wednesday. It happened around 11:27 a.m. at 3160 South Barrington Avenue. Police responded to reports of a shooting and arrived to find two victims, officers said. They were both transported to the hospital and are in unknown condition.
Watts residents claim recycling facility is sending shrapnel into a next-door school
Neighbors, parents and students in Watts gathered Tuesday night to call for the closing or at least the relocation of a recycling facility accused of sending shrapnel into a school next door. Lesley Marin reports.
Antisemitic fliers distributed at San Marino, Pasadena homes at the start of Yom Kippur
Plastic bags containing fliers with antisemitic messages were left on driveways and in front of homes in San Marino and Pasadena at the start of the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur on Tuesday night, according to authorities. A San Marino resident noticed someone placed a flier on their driveway, and they...
Video shows spectators run to center of Compton-area street takeover as money thrown in the air
LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) — A wild street takeover near Compton was caught on video, which shows someone standing on top of a car and apparently throwing money in the air. The takeover occurred near San Pedro Street and Compton Boulevard overnight. Footage taken at the scene shows spectators rushing into the middle of the intersection to pick up the cash as cars continued to perform stunts and donuts.
LA County cardrooms fight Prop. 26, which could subject them to damaging lawsuits
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — If Proposition 26 passes this November, another form of gambling would be permitted at horse racing tracks and tribal casinos in California: Sports betting. Revenue from the proposition would go into the state’s general fund which the Legislature could use to address homelessness like Prop....
Wild video shows woman unknowingly driving down 405 Freeway without front tire
Authorities are investigating a wild video that has recently gone viral, showing a woman traveling down the 405 Freeway in Irvine — without a front tire. With sparks flying from an exposed steel brake disc on the front passenger’s side of the black Audi and trunk wide open, the woman continued on her trip until she slammed into the back of another vehicle near Quail Hill Shopping Center.
Residents in Del Rey neighborhood call on city to investigate ‘bubbling cesspool’ at unoccupied home
DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Residents in a Del Rey neighborhood are disgusted and in search of answers as a giant hole full of waste in front of an abandoned home continues to cause a noxious odor. “It’s sewer water,” said one resident who wished to remain anonymous....
Residents calling for action after devastating fire destroys homes in Venice
Jake Reiner reports from Venice, where neighbors are calling for action from city leaders after yet another fire broke out in their hometown, completely destroying one house and damaging several others. They’re asking investigators to look in one direction, towards the community’s large homeless population.
