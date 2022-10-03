Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Oct. 7-9)
(FOX 9) - Fall is in full swing! Check out one of the many local festivals this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The 12th annual Twin Cities Oktoberfest takes place this weekend. Several local beer and cider companies will provide a total of 20 different beverages. Traditional German food from local vendors will also be available at the event.
7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall
A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
Minnesota Needs To Move Halloween This Year
There's a national push underway to move the official date we celebrate Halloween each fall, and Minnesota should join the movement. Halloween has been celebrated for a looonnnggg time now on the last day of October, the 31st, which is the day before All Saints Day on November 1st. And dressing up in costumes became a thing on Halloween, this Newsweek story says, thanks to a custom that dates back several thousand years, to Celtic times.
This Hallmark Movie Looking Mansion is Still For Sale in St. Cloud
In order to get the official title of "mansion," a house must be over 8,000 square feet in size. This one on the market in St. Cloud comes in at a whopping 9,270 square feet, well exceeding the labeling threshold. This $1.3 million home was listed back in August of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New T.J. Maxx to open in the Twin Cities this month
A new T.J. Maxx is set to open this month in the Twin Cities. The retailer announced the new store at Tamarack Village in Woodbury will open Thursday, Oct. 20. The roughly 26,000-square-foot store marks the relocation from the former T.J. Maxx store at nearby 2089 Old Hudson Road in St. Paul.
City of St. Paul eliminating youth sports fees at recreation centers
ST PAUL, Minn. — As winter sports season kicks into gear, the city of St. Paul is working to make it easier for kids and teens to play ball. "The recreation centers as a whole received a $1.5 million dollar investment to fund a slew of different things," said St. Paul Parks and Recreation Director, Andy Rodriguez.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
camdennews.org
Mythical creatures of Minnesota
This article was written by Jen Fuller, Kroening Nature Center, North Mississippi Regional Park. In honor of Halloween, this article explores myths and truths about animals and a tall tale of a Minnesotan cryptid, a creature that is claimed to exist but never proven to exist. After learning about these myths and legends, come to Kroening Nature Center for our Animal Masquerade Party on October 30 and make a cryptid mask of your own!
IN THIS ARTICLE
bulletin-news.com
Longtime clinic leaves St. Paul Hamm Building in face of residential conversion
The Hamm Clinic need a change of scenery after operating for more than 60 years in the historic Hamm Building in downtown St. Paul. The six-story office building on St. Peter Street was purchased by Richard Pakonen and PAK Properties for $2 million last January with the goal of converting it from an office structure to residential usage.
fox9.com
Minnesota woman with home on Sanibel Island talks recovery efforts
(FOX 9) - Shelly Reiner bought a second home on Sanibel Island 30 years ago because of its simple lifestyle. So watching the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Ian from afar in Minnesota is tough to take. "It's very traumatic. It's upsetting. The beaches are changed, they're destroyed. The...
Rent an Island for a Weekend Getaway About an Hour from St. Cloud
VRBO has become very popular over the last few years. Rent a house for your friends and/or family. Some of them are really affordable too. Although there are a few of them that have some fees that were not obvious prior to seeing the nightly/weekly pricing. So, just make sure that you read EVERYTHING before booking any of these VRBOs or AirBNB.
KAAL-TV
Minnesota’s most popular Halloween candy revealed
(ABC 6 News) – The most popular Halloween candy in Minnesota is… Hot Tamales. The Candy Store, put together an interactive map showing the top 3 most popular candies for each state. The company says they’ve used 15 years of data to compile the list. View the map, HERE.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bulletin-news.com
Land sales underway at former Hillcrest site in St. Paul now known as ‘The Heights’
Land sales are currently taking place at the Heights, the expansive St. Paul land that originally housed the Hillcrest golf course, for both residential and light industrial development. The 112-acre property was purchased by the St. Paul Port Authority three years ago, and on September 29 it was declared to...
Popular Vacation Destination For Minnesotans Destroyed By Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last Wednesday. At that time, the hurricane was a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of nearly 150 mph. The powerful storm is gone now, but the destruction left behind will take months, if not longer, to clean up. People from all over the...
What AccuWeather's 2022-23 winter forecast says about Minnesota
Only the cold-blooded personification of winter knows, but that doesn't stop meteorologists from attempting to decipher the signs and predict what's in the winter pipeline. The latest attempt comes from AccuWeather, which calls the winter 2022-23 forecast "one of the most complicated and dynamic in recent memory" due to the "triple dip" La Nina, a phenomenon that Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard detailed last month.
Southern Minnesota farmers step up big time for injured neighbor: "It's pretty amazing"
FROST, Minn. – Minnesota farmers always seem to have each other's backs, especially during harvest season.That's especially true near the town of Frost in Faribault County, where neighbors rallied around Scott Legried after he was involved in a serious accident."I've never been worried through the whole thing because the good Lord usually takes care of me one way or the other," Legried said.On August 15, Legried was driving to do some work at a gravel pit, when a dog ran into the road. He swerved quickly, lost control, and ended up rolling his truck several times."Broken right collarbone, punctured and...
Brief Blast of Cold Air Moving Into Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- You might need to turn the furnace on this week if you haven't done it already. Wednesday will be another warm one, but a strong cold front will move through Wednesday night and bring cooler temperatures across the region with breezy northwest winds on Thursday. The...
fox9.com
St. Paul man sentenced in shooting of Bloomington restaurant owner
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man who shot and nearly killed the owner of a popular Bloomington restaurant in June 2020 has learned his fate after being convicted in the case. Twenty-three-year-old Devon Glover was sentenced to 17 years for the armed robbery at Penn Lake Roast Beef in...
Very warm for October before abrupt change in Minnesota
Sven Sundgaard's in with the latest Minnesota weather forecast, which will include an abrupt temperature change Wednesday to Thursday and then a shot at the first frost in the Twin Cities on Saturday morning.
WJLA
Surveying what's left of Maryland and Delaware beaches after Hurricane Ian
REHOBOTH, Del. (7News) — Maryland and Delaware officials are surveying the damage to the local beaches in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. And 7News is monitoring what the high tides and erosion have done to several beach towns. Brad Bell got an ATV tour of the damage to Rehoboth...
Comments / 1