Saint Paul, MN

fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Oct. 7-9)

(FOX 9) - Fall is in full swing! Check out one of the many local festivals this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The 12th annual Twin Cities Oktoberfest takes place this weekend. Several local beer and cider companies will provide a total of 20 different beverages. Traditional German food from local vendors will also be available at the event.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall

A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
LINO LAKES, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Needs To Move Halloween This Year

There's a national push underway to move the official date we celebrate Halloween each fall, and Minnesota should join the movement. Halloween has been celebrated for a looonnnggg time now on the last day of October, the 31st, which is the day before All Saints Day on November 1st. And dressing up in costumes became a thing on Halloween, this Newsweek story says, thanks to a custom that dates back several thousand years, to Celtic times.
MINNESOTA STATE
Saint Paul, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Saint Paul, MN
camdennews.org

Mythical creatures of Minnesota

This article was written by Jen Fuller, Kroening Nature Center, North Mississippi Regional Park. In honor of Halloween, this article explores myths and truths about animals and a tall tale of a Minnesotan cryptid, a creature that is claimed to exist but never proven to exist. After learning about these myths and legends, come to Kroening Nature Center for our Animal Masquerade Party on October 30 and make a cryptid mask of your own!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bulletin-news.com

Longtime clinic leaves St. Paul Hamm Building in face of residential conversion

The Hamm Clinic need a change of scenery after operating for more than 60 years in the historic Hamm Building in downtown St. Paul. The six-story office building on St. Peter Street was purchased by Richard Pakonen and PAK Properties for $2 million last January with the goal of converting it from an office structure to residential usage.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota woman with home on Sanibel Island talks recovery efforts

(FOX 9) - Shelly Reiner bought a second home on Sanibel Island 30 years ago because of its simple lifestyle. So watching the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Ian from afar in Minnesota is tough to take. "It's very traumatic. It's upsetting. The beaches are changed, they're destroyed. The...
SANIBEL, FL
KAAL-TV

Minnesota’s most popular Halloween candy revealed

(ABC 6 News) – The most popular Halloween candy in Minnesota is… Hot Tamales. The Candy Store, put together an interactive map showing the top 3 most popular candies for each state. The company says they’ve used 15 years of data to compile the list. View the map, HERE.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

What AccuWeather's 2022-23 winter forecast says about Minnesota

Only the cold-blooded personification of winter knows, but that doesn't stop meteorologists from attempting to decipher the signs and predict what's in the winter pipeline. The latest attempt comes from AccuWeather, which calls the winter 2022-23 forecast "one of the most complicated and dynamic in recent memory" due to the "triple dip" La Nina, a phenomenon that Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard detailed last month.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Southern Minnesota farmers step up big time for injured neighbor: "It's pretty amazing"

FROST, Minn. – Minnesota farmers always seem to have each other's backs, especially during harvest season.That's especially true near the town of Frost in Faribault County, where neighbors rallied around Scott Legried after he was involved in a serious accident."I've never been worried through the whole thing because the good Lord usually takes care of me one way or the other," Legried said.On August 15, Legried was driving to do some work at a gravel pit, when a dog ran into the road. He swerved quickly, lost control, and ended up rolling his truck several times."Broken right collarbone, punctured and...
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
WJON

Brief Blast of Cold Air Moving Into Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- You might need to turn the furnace on this week if you haven't done it already. Wednesday will be another warm one, but a strong cold front will move through Wednesday night and bring cooler temperatures across the region with breezy northwest winds on Thursday. The...
MINNESOTA STATE

