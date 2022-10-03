Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Auburn Police arrest suspect, recover hard drugs, guns, cash
AUBURN, Wash. - Police arrested a suspect earlier this week, and recovered guns, drugs, and cash after searching their home in South Auburn. According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), detectives were able to establish probable cause to search a suspect's home. After obtaining a warrant, detectives found 5,337 fentanyl pills, 22.5 grams of fentanyl powder, two ounces of meth, 22.9 grams of cocaine, two handguns, a scoped rifle and about $7,000 in cash.
thejoltnews.com
Two felony charges for Olympia man who allegedly pulled gun on store employee
An Olympia man was charged with two felonies after allegedly pulling out a gun on a store employee with whom he had a verbal argument. Calvert Raub Anderson Jr., 39, was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree assault while armed with a firearm by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Sept. 26.
q13fox.com
Husband arrested after wife found dead with apparent stab wounds in Kent
KENT, Wash. - A husband was arrested on Thursday after allegedly stabbing his wife multiple times, killing her inside their home in Kent. A child found inside the home is safe and unharmed, authorities say. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), someone called 911 at around 12:31 a.m. to...
KOMO News
Kent man arrested for allegedly killing his wife while child was inside their home
KENT, Wash. — Kent police say a 52-year-old man is in custody after he reportedly stabbed and killed his wife inside their home early Thursday morning. Police said a child was also in the home at the time, they were found safe and uninjured. Family members called police to...
Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
q13fox.com
Lacey Police searching for suspects who stole football gear from high school coach
LACEY, Wash. - Police need help finding the suspects who broke into a high school football coach’s car, and stole a bag full of team gear on Wednesday. According to the Lacey Police Department (LPD), two suspects in a white pickup truck were prowling through the North Thurston High School parking lot at around 12:30 p.m.
thejoltnews.com
Sheriff deputies seeking alleged armed robber
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is calling on the public to help identify an alleged armed robber. A TCSO bulletin states that a man with a firearm robbed an AM/PM store on the 10000 block of Martin Way E on Monday, Oct. 3. The individual was seen driving...
Chronicle
Teens Arrested in Pierce County After Woman Carjacked at Gunpoint in Her Driveway
Three teenagers were arrested Friday night near South Hill who Pierce County deputies suspect ambushed a 50-year-old woman in the driveway of her home and stole her vehicle at gunpoint, according to the Sheriff's Department. In two different vehicles, the suspects led deputies on a chase from a nearby gas...
q13fox.com
Suspected burglar uses stolen pickup truck to ram through 3 Federal Way businesses
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - A brazen thief used their pickup truck to break into three businesses located in the Federal Way Business Park plaza. Investigators with the Federal Way Police Department are looking for the suspect that caused several thousands of dollars in damages and stolen items. Detectives believe all three cases are connected.
Man who ran over 68-year-old in Spanaway Jack in the Box drive-through sentenced for murder
TACOMA, Wash. — Christian Dressel, the 23-year-old man whom police say ran over a stranger in a Spanaway drive-through in February, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Dressel appeared in court today for his sentencing along with the family of the man he has been convicted of killing, David Brown.
KIMA TV
Man sentenced to 20 years for running over, killing man at Jack in the Box drive thru
SPANAWAY, Wash. — A Pierce County judge sentenced 23-year-old Christian Dressel to 20 years in prison on Wednesday for running over David Brown, 68, several times in the drive-thru at a Spanaway Jack in the Box. On the night of Feb. 26, Dressel drove over and killed Brown following...
Two teens shot, wounded in Pioneer Square crime ‘hot spot’
SEATTLE — Two teenagers were taken to Harborview Medical Center after a shooting in a Pioneer Square crime “hot spot” on Wednesday night. At 11:30 p.m., Seattle police officers were called to Second Avenue and Yesler Way for a shooting that happened in an alley behind a bus shelter.
Chronicle
Father of Missing Oakville Girl Found to Be in Compliance With Court Order
After multiple attempts to provide an evaluation and treatment plan, Andrew Carlson, a prime suspect in the disappearance of his 5-year-old biological daughter Oakley Carlson, appeared in person at the Grays Harbor Superior Court on Monday, Oct. 3, for a review hearing for re-arraignment. He was found to be in compliance with his court order although he will continue to be monitored.
Police make arrest in connection to woman's body found near Burke-Gilman Trail
SEATTLE — Seattle police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of an Indigenous woman whose body was found near the Burke-Gilman Trail in June. On Tuesday, Seattle police arrested a 32-year-old man after they connected him to DNA evidence found at the scene. Mavis Nelson's body...
q13fox.com
Man arrested in connection to human remains found near UW in June
SEATTLE - A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection to human remains found near the University of Washington in June. Authorities arrested Charles Becker on Tuesday for investigation of murder. A judge on Wednesday found probable cause for homicide, and Becker is currently being held on $5 million bail.
Chronicle
Bail Set at $500,000 for Man Accused of Shooting at Two Hunters in East Lewis County
Bail has been set at $500,000 for a man accused of shooting at two people after trying to steal from their vehicle near Packwood on Tuesday. The defendant, Jesse G. Bailey, 40, of Randle, was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree assault, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, October 4, 2022
On 10/04/22 at 6:03 p.m. at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord main gate, Sheriff's deputies arrested Jeffrey Moustelier Hysons, 34, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault. On 10/04/22 at 3:10 p.m. at the Nisqually Jail, Sheriff's deputies arrested Ryan Michael Weigant, 35, on suspicion of 1) second-degree burglary, 2) first-degree theft, 3) attempted theft of motor vehicle and 4) second-degree malicious mischief.
Alleged Tacoma street racing organizers face 26 charges
Four alleged street racing organizers have been charged with a total of 26 counts of aiding and abetting reckless driving in Tacoma. According to the Tacoma Police Department, the four men were arrested over the summer in a multi-agency investigation that included the Kent Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Lakewood Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Ruston Police Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.
KOMO News
Woman arrested for reportedly setting Greenwood apartment building on fire
SEATTLE — Seattle police say a woman was arrested last week after she allegedly started a fire in her apartment unit that quickly spread to the neighboring units. On Sept, 30, Seattle firefighters responded to the fire at the 4-story apartment building in the 300 block of Greenwood Cir. Investigators quickly determined that the fire was intentionally set.
KOMO News
Police searching for suspects who backed car into Tacoma smoke and beer shop
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are searching for suspects who backed a car into a business in Tacoma on Tuesday morning. According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers were responding to a 911 call when they saw the vehicle crash into Skyway Smoke Cigar and Beer on South Oakes Street around 6:23 a.m.
