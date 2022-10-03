ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Baby Greens in North Austin is closing for good

AUSTIN, Texas — A North Austin classic for your dose of healthy greens is closing its doors on Friday. Baby Greens, located at 10611 Research Blvd., has decided to close its doors for good on Oct. 7. The green-fueled restaurant has been in business since 2004, but moved to its North Austin location in 2016.
AUSTIN, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Adorable Texas Dog Now A Local Celebrity For Greeting Neighbors From Roof

Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family. "He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Food Box convenience store now open on Wells Branch Parkway in Pflugerville

Food Box sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) A new Food Box opened Sept. 30 at 208 E. Wells Branch Parkway, Pflugerville. The Central Texas-based convenience store chain sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. The store also has an attached Deli Box kitchen offering sandwiches, burgers and tacos. www.foodboxtx.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fourpointsnews.com

Housing Authority of the City of Austin buys Bell Steiner Apartments and another property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources

The city of Austin has recently purchased Bell Steiner Apartments for affordable housing and another undeveloped property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources. “In late August, approximately 25 acres of land along Steiner Ranch Boulevard between the Steakhouse and the Bell Apartments was sold,” according to resident Craig Smyser. He posted this information on his Facebook page Discover Steiner Ranch https://www.facebook.com/groups/DiscoverSteinerRanch/
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

17 Fully-Packed Burritos in Taco Town Austin

While Austin may be the land of breakfast tacos, the California delicacy known as the breakfast burrito has also infiltrated the capital city, offering a variety of choices when it comes to a tortilla-filled breakfast. Likewise, for lunch and/or dinner, if you have a hankering for a giant tortilla rolled around with a bunch of not-egg ingredients — typically, meat, rice, and beans — you’re in luck, as Austin has a slew of regular burritos to choose from.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Brown
KVUE

Everytown announces $100,000 donation following Harry Styles' Austin residency

AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles' six-night residency at Austin's Moody Center is having a significant political impact. Everytown, an organization aimed at ending gun violence, announced on Monday that "to celebrate the 100,000 fans who attended" Styles' residency, $100,000 will be donated toward the organization's work. Styles announced back...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Exploded kegs cause of camp fire along CapMetro track

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says exploded kegs were the cause of a camp fire along a CapMetro track in North Austin. AFD says the fire happened at around 7 a.m. in the 2400 block of Gracy Farms Lane and was initially reported as a dumpster fire. Officials...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

East Sixth Gelato and Amaro Cafe Gelateria Gemelli Is Closing This Fall

Longtime East Austin cafe Gelateria Gemelli is closing this fall. The shop at 1009 East 6th Street in the Corazon Apartments will close on Tuesday, November 1. “We scraped by through COVID thanks to the support of all of you,” owner Andrew Sabola writes on the Instagram post announcement, “but business has not come roaring back substantially enough for us to climb out from our COVID hole.”
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart

LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
LOCKHART, TX
Eater

Two New Clarksville Bars — Howards and Rosie’s — Are Now Open

Co-bars Howards Bar & Club and Rosie’s Wine Bar are now open in Clarksville this October. The McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality bars are found at 1130 West Sixth Street as of October 5. Howards is described as a “part neighborhood tavern, part dance party,” per the press release. There...
AUSTIN, TX

