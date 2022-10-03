Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
Here's The Best Sandwich Shop In Texas
Check out where to get the best sandwich in the entire state.
KVUE
Baby Greens in North Austin is closing for good
AUSTIN, Texas — A North Austin classic for your dose of healthy greens is closing its doors on Friday. Baby Greens, located at 10611 Research Blvd., has decided to close its doors for good on Oct. 7. The green-fueled restaurant has been in business since 2004, but moved to its North Austin location in 2016.
Eater
Austin Bar/Truck Little Brother and Bummer Burrito Will Dress Up as TV Restaurant From ‘The Bear’ for Halloween
’Tis the season for Austin bars and restaurants to dress up like famous pop culture restaurants for Halloween. Downtown bar Little Brother and its accompanying food truck Bummer Burrito will turn into the Chicago restaurant from the hit FX television series The Bear this season at 89 Rainey Street later this October.
Adorable Texas Dog Now A Local Celebrity For Greeting Neighbors From Roof
Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family. "He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Food Box convenience store now open on Wells Branch Parkway in Pflugerville
Food Box sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) A new Food Box opened Sept. 30 at 208 E. Wells Branch Parkway, Pflugerville. The Central Texas-based convenience store chain sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. The store also has an attached Deli Box kitchen offering sandwiches, burgers and tacos. www.foodboxtx.com.
fourpointsnews.com
Housing Authority of the City of Austin buys Bell Steiner Apartments and another property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources
The city of Austin has recently purchased Bell Steiner Apartments for affordable housing and another undeveloped property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources. “In late August, approximately 25 acres of land along Steiner Ranch Boulevard between the Steakhouse and the Bell Apartments was sold,” according to resident Craig Smyser. He posted this information on his Facebook page Discover Steiner Ranch https://www.facebook.com/groups/DiscoverSteinerRanch/
Report: Texas is home to the best chili in the US, here’s where you can find the best bowl of Texas Red Chili
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many things special to the state of Texas, the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns, barbecue, and Tex-Mex, but one thing is for sure, the best chili in the entire country can be found in the Lone Star State. A report from TheTravel.com states that the...
Eater
17 Fully-Packed Burritos in Taco Town Austin
While Austin may be the land of breakfast tacos, the California delicacy known as the breakfast burrito has also infiltrated the capital city, offering a variety of choices when it comes to a tortilla-filled breakfast. Likewise, for lunch and/or dinner, if you have a hankering for a giant tortilla rolled around with a bunch of not-egg ingredients — typically, meat, rice, and beans — you’re in luck, as Austin has a slew of regular burritos to choose from.
RELATED PEOPLE
Everytown announces $100,000 donation following Harry Styles' Austin residency
AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles' six-night residency at Austin's Moody Center is having a significant political impact. Everytown, an organization aimed at ending gun violence, announced on Monday that "to celebrate the 100,000 fans who attended" Styles' residency, $100,000 will be donated toward the organization's work. Styles announced back...
CBS Austin
#TBT: Fred Cantú aka 'Uncle Fred' celebrates 50 years on-air in Austin & Rio Grande Valley
For Fred Cantú, Austin was supposed to be a stop in his broadcasting career. "I never expected it to last this long," said Cantú. "It's been quite the ride." It's a ride that began in the Rio Grande Valley. "Broadcasting is always something that I wanted to do,...
fox7austin.com
Exploded kegs cause of camp fire along CapMetro track
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says exploded kegs were the cause of a camp fire along a CapMetro track in North Austin. AFD says the fire happened at around 7 a.m. in the 2400 block of Gracy Farms Lane and was initially reported as a dumpster fire. Officials...
Eater
California Bakery Known for Its Decadent Buttercream Layer Cakes Is Opening in Austin
California bakery chain SusieCakes is opening its first Austin location this year. The bakery will open at 3267 Bee Caves Road, Suite 123 in the Old Tarlton Center near Rollingwood starting on Saturday, October 8. The bakery bakes up decadent and bright decorative layer cakes and cupcakes. There’s the vanilla...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls business owner brings barbecue relief to hurricane victims in Florida
Marble Falls coffee shop owner Alex Payson switched to serving barbecue during a four-day trip to Port Charlotte, Florida, after Hurricane Ian ripped through the southwestern portion of the state on Sept. 28. The Numinous Coffee Roasters founder volunteered with Operation BBQ Relief, which served food to those impacted by...
Eater
East Sixth Gelato and Amaro Cafe Gelateria Gemelli Is Closing This Fall
Longtime East Austin cafe Gelateria Gemelli is closing this fall. The shop at 1009 East 6th Street in the Corazon Apartments will close on Tuesday, November 1. “We scraped by through COVID thanks to the support of all of you,” owner Andrew Sabola writes on the Instagram post announcement, “but business has not come roaring back substantially enough for us to climb out from our COVID hole.”
fox7austin.com
Woman exposes herself, touches food and steals money from East Austin McDonald's
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman was arrested after exposing herself and stealing money from an East Austin McDonald's. According to an affidavit, on Oct. 3 around 5:53 a.m., officers were called to the McDonald's location on I-35 near Cameron Road for a disturbance. The caller told police a woman, Rasheika...
Steiner Ranch residents slowed down by new property developments
Land along the bypass to Ranch Road 620 and Ranch to Market 2222 will eventually house new apartments. Residents over the weekend reported that a section of trees had been cut down for the build.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
18-wheeler knocks down power lines, causes US 79 to close at Mays Street in Round Rock
Because of those downed lines, police said U.S. 79 is closed right now at the intersection with Mays Street. Officers noted, though, traffic is still moving on Mays Street as of 4 p.m.
Eater
Two New Clarksville Bars — Howards and Rosie’s — Are Now Open
Co-bars Howards Bar & Club and Rosie’s Wine Bar are now open in Clarksville this October. The McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality bars are found at 1130 West Sixth Street as of October 5. Howards is described as a “part neighborhood tavern, part dance party,” per the press release. There...
Elon Musk company applies to dump treated wastewater into Colorado River; some neighbors aren’t happy about it
The company is asking the TCEQ to approve the discharge of up to 142,500 gallons of treated wastewater per day into the Colorado River, below Austin's Lady Bird Lake.
Comments / 4