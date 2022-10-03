Read full article on original website
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Free Admission to Local Art Festival Includes Live Music, Dance Performances & More!Dianna CarneyWestborough, MA
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in Boston
Boston is a great city for foodies. With so many different restaurants and cafes, it can be hard to decide where to go. If you're looking for a great place to get bagels, here are three incredible places that you'll love.
Remember Benson’s Wild Animal Farm in Hudson, New Hampshire?
For some of you, this will be a nostalgic blast from the past that tugs at your heartstrings. For others, you might not have any clue what this place is, or perhaps it existed before your time. So, let's take a look back and learn more about Benson's Wild Animal...
Iconic dessert that originated in Boston dubbed ‘gateway food to obesity’
BOSTON — An iconic dessert that originated in Boston has been named and shamed as a “gateway food to obesity,” according to a new study. Researchers at Drug Genius surveyed 3,000 Bay Staters and found 13 percent of them admitted that eating just one slice of Boston cream pie acts as a trigger which leads them onto a spell of unhealthy eating.
Patriot Place Hosting Ocean Spray’s 12th Annual Fall Harvest Celebration On Saturday, Oct. 15
Annual fall celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature cranberry harvest, family-friendly activities and appearances from Pat Patriot and cheerleaders. Patriot Place will host Ocean Spray’s 12th annual Fall Harvest Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. This fall...
These Mass. cities and towns have the most reported ghost sightings
If you think you may have seen a ghost, depending where you live in Massachusetts, chances are more or less likely you actually did — at least according to BetMassachusetts.com, which used data from GhostsofAmerica.com on numbers of reported sightings. BetMassachusetts.com found that Lowell, New Bedford and North Attleboro...
You Will Soon Get to Pour Your Own Beer at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts
Planning on attending a Patriots game this season? Well, if you are heading to Gillette Stadium you may soon see a new way to get your favorite beer. Last week, Foxborough's Board of Selectmen unanimously voted for Gillette Stadium to introduce self-serve beer options. The concept of self-serving beer stands...
It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine
Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
Two Massachusetts cities make Money Magazine’s 2022 Best Places to Live list
Two Massachusetts communities made Money Magazine’s 2022 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. list. Somerville and Milton made the publication’s annual ranking of top places to live. Communities on the list were ranked based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.
Columbus Day 2022: What’s open and what’s closed
Columbus Day, also celebrated in some communities as Indigenous Peoples Day commemorating the earliest inhabitants, is the second Monday in October. That falls this year on Monday, Oct. 10. Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed that day and what travelers need to be aware of....
Former Unum building getting new life in downtown Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - The building at 1 Mercantile Street has gone through a number of changes in its short time in downtown Worcester. Insurance company Unum stunned the city in 2020 when they announced they and their 400-plus employees were leaving for good. They were the building’s largest tenant.
Black bear cub spotted in Mansfield
A Mansfield man woke up to an unexpected sight on his camera system early Tuesday morning. The Central Street resident awoke to find a black bear cub sauntering around his front steps at approximately 2:30 a.m. According to the Mansfield Police Department, the cub sighting comes after a recent sighting...
Best Chinese Food In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Chinese Restaurants In Worcester
Worcester, MA, is known for its diverse culinary scene, and it’s no surprise that it has a wealth of Chinese restaurant options. But don’t just settle for the first place you see. Chinese food in Worcester MA is abundant in the dozens of delicious, unique Chinese spots with unique characteristics that make each one better than the last.
This Massachusetts Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall Destination
Massachusetts is home to an abundance of amazing roller coasters and theme parks. But, if you're looking to take an epic ride on Massachusetts' only coaster that takes you through the mountains, you have to head to this one-of-a-kind resort in the Berkshires, keep reading to learn more.
Caught in the act: Bank robber who says Ben Affleck played him busted during heist spree
BOSTON – A takedown of a notorious bank robber in the Back Bay on Tuesday afternoon. He was placed into handcuffs and under arrest after a bank robbery spree. A photo obtained by Boston 25 shows the masked suspect surrounded by undercover agents – caught in the act.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won in Worcester
A $100,000 prize sold in Worcester was the largest lottery prize won in Massachusetts Tuesday. The winning ticket was from the lottery game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was sold at Gateway Food Shops in Worcester. A $1 million lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket was sold in Amesbury...
The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park
Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
Student wounded in shooting outside high school in Boston
BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a teenage student was shot outside of a high school in Boston on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Washington Street in Dorchester just after 9:30 a.m. found an 18-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon.
Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Massachusetts
A home where entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg’s family once lived was damaged by fire Sunday in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, the fire department said. The blaze in a nearby home at around 10 a.m., but spread to another three buildings because of strong winds, Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said. Two firefighters suffered injuries and one resident was taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.
Ultra-luxe One Dalton condo to hit the market for $38m. See inside.
If it sells at that price, it would set a new city record. One of Boston’s most towering condos is hitting the market after two years of luxurious upgrades — and a sky-high list price. A 7,848-square-foot Four Seasons Private Residences One Dalton Street condo — the result...
