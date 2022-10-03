ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

Sioux City East High School crowns its homecoming king and queen

SIOUX CITY — Joseph DeBates and Addyson Junge were crowned East High School’s homecoming king and queen on Monday. DeBates is the son of Valerie and Michael DeBates and Junge is the daughter of Stacy and Aaron Junge. Additional senior attendants for queen included Ava Arthur, daughter of...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

METRO FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Black Raiders host Des Moines East

SIOUX CITY – The East football team has dropped back-to-back games and will look to get back on the winning track Friday night at Elwood Olsen Stadium against Des Moines East. Waukee Northwest defeated East last week 17-7. Waukee Northwest took a 17-0 lead before a Cole Ritchie touchdown...
DES MOINES, IA
kiwaradio.com

2023 Orange City Tulip Court Selected

Orange City, Iowa — Orange City’s 2023 Tulip Court was elected on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Orange City Tulip Festival officials tell us that Tulip Court members for the 2023 Tulip Festival include Katelyn Huizenga, daughter of Aaron and Kim Huizenga; Amanda Hulstein, daughter of Brent and Mary Hulstein; Elizabeth King, daughter of Don & Miranda King; Nevaeh Sampson, daughter of Brent and Teresa Sampson; and Kinzie Van Kekerix, daughter of Leroy and Jasey Van Kekerix.
ORANGE CITY, IA
Sioux City, IA
Craig, IA
Iowa Education
Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City's VIBE Academy space nearing completion, enrollment drops

SIOUX CITY — The construction of a permanent location for Sioux City’s online school is over halfway complete and teachers will begin moving into the new space over winter break. Despite numerous advertisements throughout the city and online, enrollment in the two-year-old VIBE Academy has dropped significantly from...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Johnston rolls like thunder over Sioux City S.C. North 27-6

Johnston left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Sioux City S.C. North 27-6 in Iowa high school football on October 6. The Dragons opened a mammoth 17-0 gap over the Stars at halftime. Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters. The Dragons got the better...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Randy Anderson
Larry King
kiwaradio.com

Sanford Sheldon Employee Receives High Honor From Sanford

Sheldon, Iowa — An employee of Sanford Sheldon Medical Center has received a high honor from Sanford. According to Sanford Sheldon officials, Patient Access Supervisor Shawn Dreesen has been chosen as the Employee of the Year for the Sanford Enterprise – Management. Dreesen tells us what that means.
SHELDON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Church News

Mayflower Congregational UCC will host its monthly FoodShare with its partners at Zestos, Inc. The event will be at 1407 W. 18th St. on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The event is a drive-up service in front of the church. There will be diapers in sizes 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 available. All are welcome!
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

MINI: The IHSAA needs to examine the large school football schedules

The IHSAA needs to examine the large school football schedules. Waukee NW campus looks bigger than WIT and their stadium, is bigger (and nicer) than Olsen Stadium. No one learns anything when they are so outmatched year after year. --Tom Morin, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Dordt, De Groots say 'bye to silver maple

SIOUX CENTER—One of Sioux Center’s oldest trees came down in September. The silver maple tree west of Dordt University’s Ribbens Academic Complex and classroom building and visible from Fourth Avenue is estimated to be more than 100 years old. However, the condition of the tree is both the cause of why it came down Thursday, Sept. 22, and why an exact age will be hard to determine.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Homecoming Queen#Highschool
1380kcim.com

Sioux City Attorney, Jessica Noll, Appointed As Associate Judge In Iowa Judicial District 3B

Yesterday (Tuesday), Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the appointment of an Akron attorney as an associate judge in Iowa Judicial Election District 3B. Jessica Noll of Akron currently practices with Deck Law, PLC in Sioux City and also serves as a magistrate in Woodbury County District Court. Noll earned her undergraduate degree in psychology from the University of South Dakota in 2003 and her law degree from the University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law in 2006. She is filling a vacancy created by the addition of four new district associate judge positions authorized by the legislature during their 2022 session. Judicial Election District 3B includes Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury Counties.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sux 6: The Best Things to do in Siouxland

Even though the Sioux City Farmers Market will be finishing its season at the end of the month, organizers will be throwing a Fall Fest, complete pumpkin painting, trick-or-treating and a pet costume contest from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the corner of Pearl Street and Tri-View Avenue.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Former South Sioux City coach sentenced in Dakota County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A former South Sioux City coach was sentenced Tuesday in Dakota County District Court. 27-year-old Nathan Rogers was sentenced to 15 years for two counts of sexual assault. Rogers was facing two separate cases after being arrested twice for charges that followed an investigation into...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center approves 2nd Ave SE sidewalk

SIOUX CENTER—About four blocks of new sidewalk will create a safer route for students traveling to and from the Sioux Center Christian School. The Sioux Center City Council approved construction of the new sidewalk along Second Avenue Southeast, from Second Street Southeast to Sixth Street Southeast at its Monday meeting.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
wnax.com

Neighbor Farmers Turn Out for Harvest Bee Following Death of Farmer

A harvest bee was held in northwest Iowa on Wednesday. Farmers from across the neighborhood came to assist with the harvest after a family member died this past summer. The harvest bee was held in western Plymouth County. Amanda Brietbart says several neighbors helped organize the harvest bee following the death of her father-in-law. She recites the numbers involved with the harvest bee. Brietbart tells of the tragic events involving her father-in-law from this past summer that led to the harvest bee. Brietbart tried to hold back her emotions when she was asked about what it means to have all the neighbors and friends turn out to assist with the harvest. Brietbart thought the gathering will complete the 750-acre harvest within one day’s work.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA

