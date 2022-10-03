Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City East High School crowns its homecoming king and queen
SIOUX CITY — Joseph DeBates and Addyson Junge were crowned East High School’s homecoming king and queen on Monday. DeBates is the son of Valerie and Michael DeBates and Junge is the daughter of Stacy and Aaron Junge. Additional senior attendants for queen included Ava Arthur, daughter of...
Sioux City Journal
METRO FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Black Raiders host Des Moines East
SIOUX CITY – The East football team has dropped back-to-back games and will look to get back on the winning track Friday night at Elwood Olsen Stadium against Des Moines East. Waukee Northwest defeated East last week 17-7. Waukee Northwest took a 17-0 lead before a Cole Ritchie touchdown...
Sioux City Journal
PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Crusaders look for third straight win Friday against Sioux Center
SIOUX CITY – After losing the first four games of the season, the Heelan football team has won back-to-back games and will look for a third straight Friday night at home against Sioux Center. Last week, The Crusaders defeated Carroll at home 9-6. The defense made a goal line...
kiwaradio.com
2023 Orange City Tulip Court Selected
Orange City, Iowa — Orange City’s 2023 Tulip Court was elected on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Orange City Tulip Festival officials tell us that Tulip Court members for the 2023 Tulip Festival include Katelyn Huizenga, daughter of Aaron and Kim Huizenga; Amanda Hulstein, daughter of Brent and Mary Hulstein; Elizabeth King, daughter of Don & Miranda King; Nevaeh Sampson, daughter of Brent and Teresa Sampson; and Kinzie Van Kekerix, daughter of Leroy and Jasey Van Kekerix.
Sioux City Journal
PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Sioux City North faces Johnston in 'must-win' game Thursday night
SIOUX CITY — Thursday night is a playoff game. At least that is how head coach Mitch Mohr and the North Stars football team is treating their showdown with Johnston at Elwood Olsen Stadium. “Essentially, we have to win to get in,” Mohr said. “We have to win out,...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City's VIBE Academy space nearing completion, enrollment drops
SIOUX CITY — The construction of a permanent location for Sioux City’s online school is over halfway complete and teachers will begin moving into the new space over winter break. Despite numerous advertisements throughout the city and online, enrollment in the two-year-old VIBE Academy has dropped significantly from...
Sioux City Journal
PREP ROUNDUP: Vermillion takes the SDHSAA Class A boys golf title, Heelan heads to state
ABERDEEN, S.D. — For the first time since 2007, the Vermillion boys golf team has won the Class A state title. The Tanagers combined for a two-day team total of 38-over par 614 to win the event by 24 shots. Aberdeen Roncalli took second place at 62-over, followed by Dakota Valley and Sioux Valley, who tied for third at 69-over par.
Sioux City Journal
Johnston rolls like thunder over Sioux City S.C. North 27-6
Johnston left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Sioux City S.C. North 27-6 in Iowa high school football on October 6. The Dragons opened a mammoth 17-0 gap over the Stars at halftime. Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters. The Dragons got the better...
kiwaradio.com
Sanford Sheldon Employee Receives High Honor From Sanford
Sheldon, Iowa — An employee of Sanford Sheldon Medical Center has received a high honor from Sanford. According to Sanford Sheldon officials, Patient Access Supervisor Shawn Dreesen has been chosen as the Employee of the Year for the Sanford Enterprise – Management. Dreesen tells us what that means.
Sioux City Journal
Church News
Mayflower Congregational UCC will host its monthly FoodShare with its partners at Zestos, Inc. The event will be at 1407 W. 18th St. on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The event is a drive-up service in front of the church. There will be diapers in sizes 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 available. All are welcome!
Sioux City Journal
MINI: The IHSAA needs to examine the large school football schedules
The IHSAA needs to examine the large school football schedules. Waukee NW campus looks bigger than WIT and their stadium, is bigger (and nicer) than Olsen Stadium. No one learns anything when they are so outmatched year after year. --Tom Morin, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are...
nwestiowa.com
Dordt, De Groots say 'bye to silver maple
SIOUX CENTER—One of Sioux Center’s oldest trees came down in September. The silver maple tree west of Dordt University’s Ribbens Academic Complex and classroom building and visible from Fourth Avenue is estimated to be more than 100 years old. However, the condition of the tree is both the cause of why it came down Thursday, Sept. 22, and why an exact age will be hard to determine.
Sioux City Bandits announce new owner among flurry of moves
It was a big day for the Sioux City Bandits organization as the team announced a series of moves at their press conference, highlighted by a change in the front office as a familiar face will take the reigns of the team.
1380kcim.com
Sioux City Attorney, Jessica Noll, Appointed As Associate Judge In Iowa Judicial District 3B
Yesterday (Tuesday), Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the appointment of an Akron attorney as an associate judge in Iowa Judicial Election District 3B. Jessica Noll of Akron currently practices with Deck Law, PLC in Sioux City and also serves as a magistrate in Woodbury County District Court. Noll earned her undergraduate degree in psychology from the University of South Dakota in 2003 and her law degree from the University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law in 2006. She is filling a vacancy created by the addition of four new district associate judge positions authorized by the legislature during their 2022 session. Judicial Election District 3B includes Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury Counties.
Sioux City Journal
SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Hinton to host Hawks in big late season matchup
HINTON, Iowa – A pair of 4-2 squads are set to square off in Hinton Friday night, as the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Hawks travel to take on the Hinton Blackhawks. Both teams have won four of their last five games. Hinton has won back-to-back games over Westwood (32-6) and Akron-Westfield (22-7).
Sioux City Journal
Sux 6: The Best Things to do in Siouxland
Even though the Sioux City Farmers Market will be finishing its season at the end of the month, organizers will be throwing a Fall Fest, complete pumpkin painting, trick-or-treating and a pet costume contest from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the corner of Pearl Street and Tri-View Avenue.
Gov. Reynolds selects judge to fill vacancy
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Jessica Noll, of Akron, to a judicial vacancy created by a law passed earlier this year.
siouxlandnews.com
Former South Sioux City coach sentenced in Dakota County
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A former South Sioux City coach was sentenced Tuesday in Dakota County District Court. 27-year-old Nathan Rogers was sentenced to 15 years for two counts of sexual assault. Rogers was facing two separate cases after being arrested twice for charges that followed an investigation into...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center approves 2nd Ave SE sidewalk
SIOUX CENTER—About four blocks of new sidewalk will create a safer route for students traveling to and from the Sioux Center Christian School. The Sioux Center City Council approved construction of the new sidewalk along Second Avenue Southeast, from Second Street Southeast to Sixth Street Southeast at its Monday meeting.
wnax.com
Neighbor Farmers Turn Out for Harvest Bee Following Death of Farmer
A harvest bee was held in northwest Iowa on Wednesday. Farmers from across the neighborhood came to assist with the harvest after a family member died this past summer. The harvest bee was held in western Plymouth County. Amanda Brietbart says several neighbors helped organize the harvest bee following the death of her father-in-law. She recites the numbers involved with the harvest bee. Brietbart tells of the tragic events involving her father-in-law from this past summer that led to the harvest bee. Brietbart tried to hold back her emotions when she was asked about what it means to have all the neighbors and friends turn out to assist with the harvest. Brietbart thought the gathering will complete the 750-acre harvest within one day’s work.
