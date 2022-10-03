ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

FanSided

LSU football: Weather report for the Tigers’ game vs Tennessee

LSU football is preparing for its biggest game of the season right now. The No. 25 Tigers are getting ready to host No. 8 Tennessee in one of the most highly anticipated matchups on the schedule. A Top 25 clash between two of the Southeastern Conference’s rotational opponents is a special thing. If this game is anything like when Georgia came to town a couple of seasons ago, the Tiger Stadium crowd is going to be up for the challenge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee vs. LSU: The biggest upsets in rivalry history

Tennessee vs. LSU is one of the SEC’s better, now occasional rivalries. Both programs have won national championships. Twice, these programs met in the SEC Championship Game. While they used to meet as part of a 2-year home-and-home, the new scheduling rotation keeps them apart longer than we’d like.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Games vs. Tennessee & Alabama Are Officially Sold Out

It was announced Tuesday that LSU's home game vs. Tennessee on Saturday and the Nov. 5th matchup vs. Alabama in Tiger Stadium are both officially sold out. "Tiger Stadium will be filled to capacity for the games against Tennessee and Alabama. Fans still looking for tickets to these games are encouraged to purchase through StubHub, LSU's official ticket marketplace.
BATON ROUGE, LA
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Practice Observations: Oct. 4

Tennessee’s men’s basketball team held a practice open to the media Tuesday afternoon to conclude the Vols’ in house media day. Eighth-year head coach Rick Barnes put his team in an extended scrimmage portion for the majority of the afternoon practice. Freshman D.J. Jefferson worked off to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

The Smokies season may be over but Smoky Stadium is just getting started

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – Although the Tennessee Smokies 2022 season is over, Smokies Stadium is available to host one-of-a-kind events all year long. Whether you are hosting a corporate Christmas party or celebrating a birthday there are few places that can offer the unique experiences that can be found at Smokies Stadium. With a full menu and bar facilities available, there is no party too big for the Smokies to handle.
KODAK, TN
WATE

Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Blockhouse Valley Deer Hunt – Draw

Anderson County will issue a limited number of deer hunting permits for the old Blockhouse Valley Landfill property. Register by sending your name and phone number to deerhunt@andersoncountytn.gov or by calling (865)457-6291. Last day to register is October 14th at noon. Mayor Terry Frank will draw names at 2:00pm that...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greyhound busses has established a new Knoxville bus stop, according to the business’s website. Greyhound previously saw controversy after establishing a stop on N Cherry Street after closing a dedicated terminal near the Old City. According to the website, the new stop is located at...
KNOXVILLE, TN

