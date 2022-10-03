Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee football: Readjusting expectations for the remainder of the Vols' season
Tennessee football is in its best position since the early weeks of 2016. Let’s put that into perspective. Ask any serious Vols fan at the beginning of the season what Tennessee’s record would be once all was said and done and some would offer 9-3 or 8-4. Many more would confidently say 10-2.
LSU football: Weather report for the Tigers’ game vs Tennessee
LSU football is preparing for its biggest game of the season right now. The No. 25 Tigers are getting ready to host No. 8 Tennessee in one of the most highly anticipated matchups on the schedule. A Top 25 clash between two of the Southeastern Conference’s rotational opponents is a special thing. If this game is anything like when Georgia came to town a couple of seasons ago, the Tiger Stadium crowd is going to be up for the challenge.
SEC Basketball: Tennessee, Ole Miss among biggest September recruiting winners
Taking a look at the entirety of September, there were multiple SEC Basketball teams who added a commitment during the last month. Of that group overall, which teams were the biggest recruiting winners during the month of September? (NOTE: Recruiting rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite) Tennessee, Ole Miss among...
Tennessee football at LSU: Prediction and odds for Week 6 college football
Two weeks ago, Tennessee football failed to cover for the first time all season. They were 10.5-point favorites over the Florida Gators and did lead 38-21 in the fourth quarter but then took their foot off the pedal and let them score two touchdowns late. Still, the Vols are 4-0,...
LSU Football Tweets Out Important Message Prior to 11 am Kickoff
LSU football will host Tennessee this Saturday in Tiger Stadium, but the announced time for kickoff was a bit discouraging for many fans. ESPN announced that the Tigers and Vols would kick off at 11 am this Saturday, before a sold-out Tiger Stadium. Sure, there's nothing like a Saturday night...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee vs. LSU: The biggest upsets in rivalry history
Tennessee vs. LSU is one of the SEC’s better, now occasional rivalries. Both programs have won national championships. Twice, these programs met in the SEC Championship Game. While they used to meet as part of a 2-year home-and-home, the new scheduling rotation keeps them apart longer than we’d like.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Games vs. Tennessee & Alabama Are Officially Sold Out
It was announced Tuesday that LSU's home game vs. Tennessee on Saturday and the Nov. 5th matchup vs. Alabama in Tiger Stadium are both officially sold out. "Tiger Stadium will be filled to capacity for the games against Tennessee and Alabama. Fans still looking for tickets to these games are encouraged to purchase through StubHub, LSU's official ticket marketplace.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tyreke Key, Tennessee transfer guard, explains biggest difference between mid-major and power-conference hoops
Tyreke Key decided to head back home following 4 strong playing years at Indiana State. The Celina, Tennessee native missed his 2021-22 season with an injury and decided to transfer back to play for the Vols at the end of last season. Key, who was described by Tennessee forward Olivier...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Practice Observations: Oct. 4
Tennessee’s men’s basketball team held a practice open to the media Tuesday afternoon to conclude the Vols’ in house media day. Eighth-year head coach Rick Barnes put his team in an extended scrimmage portion for the majority of the afternoon practice. Freshman D.J. Jefferson worked off to...
SportsGrid
Tennessee Volunteers vs. LSU Tigers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 14 Home games over the last 2 seasons, LSU is 7-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 59.2 points per game which has been on average 1.6 points over the line for those games. In 14 Home games over the last 2 seasons, LSU...
Knoxville home once owned by hero of Coal Creek disaster up for sale
North Broadway Ave., a house stands that was once owned by a dedicated Tennessee Coal Miner, nicknamed "Lead Man."
WATE
The Smokies season may be over but Smoky Stadium is just getting started
KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – Although the Tennessee Smokies 2022 season is over, Smokies Stadium is available to host one-of-a-kind events all year long. Whether you are hosting a corporate Christmas party or celebrating a birthday there are few places that can offer the unique experiences that can be found at Smokies Stadium. With a full menu and bar facilities available, there is no party too big for the Smokies to handle.
Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
East Tennessee native killed in Turks and Caicos shooting
A man with Knoxville area roots who worked as a realtor in Arlington, Va. has been killed in the Turks and Caicos Islands, a British Caribbean territory while returning from an excursion, according to reports.
bbbtv12.com
Blockhouse Valley Deer Hunt – Draw
Anderson County will issue a limited number of deer hunting permits for the old Blockhouse Valley Landfill property. Register by sending your name and phone number to deerhunt@andersoncountytn.gov or by calling (865)457-6291. Last day to register is October 14th at noon. Mayor Terry Frank will draw names at 2:00pm that...
‘It is really scary’ UT students sleep on the street to get into downtown apartment complex
A large group of University of Tennessee students chose to camp outside an apartment complex in hopes of scoring a home for the 2023-2024 school year. Students told WATE the crowd started to form out The Standard at Knoxville Sunday evening.
‘I’ll keep fighting till the end’: Knoxville family still searching for answers in son’s death
The family recently renewed their reward money that is now up to $20,000.
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee students pack up bags, officials release statement
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, University of Tennessee students packed up their tents and their sleeping bags after waiting in line since Sunday trying to secure an apartment at an off-campus student housing complex called The Standard at Knoxville. The Standard allowed students to lock in on apartments on...
wvlt.tv
Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greyhound busses has established a new Knoxville bus stop, according to the business’s website. Greyhound previously saw controversy after establishing a stop on N Cherry Street after closing a dedicated terminal near the Old City. According to the website, the new stop is located at...
