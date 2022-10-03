Read full article on original website
LIST: Halloween events to spice up your October
There will be various events taking place during the month of October leading up to Halloween.
Tory’s Roofing & Waterproofing Free Roof Giveaway Winner
Tory’s Roofing has been around for 50 years and they are celebrating by giving away a free roof to a local Oahu resident. Sandra GT Ward, Admin. Manager at Tory’s Roofing & Waterproofing, joined Kelly to talk about the big reveal for the one lucky winner. With hundreds...
LIST: Top 5 waterfront restaurants on Oahu
Sometimes all you need it good food, good company and picture-perfect waterfront views to make your weekend great.
HEART of Honolulu Art Festival to take place today
The Downtown Art Center in Chinatown is hosting the HEART of Honolulu Art Festival today, Saturday, Oct. 8.
Best noodle shops on Oahu for National Noodle Day
Thursday, Oct. 6 is observed as National Noodle Day. So make sure you stop by your favorite noodle shop and grab your favorite dish!
Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report
Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.
Macy’s Ala Moana will debut Toys”R”Us shop soon
Macy's Ala Moana will finally debut the in-store Toys"R"Us shop Saturday Oct. 15.
Habilitat’s Haunted Drive Thru Encourages Hawaii Residents to Give Back
Honolulu (KHON2) – Non-profit Organization, Habilitat is bringing back the spooky fun to families with their annual drive-thru haunted house. For over 50 years, Habilitat has been helping people with substance abuse and homelessness. “Habilitat is a recovery community in Kaneohe that teaches people how to rebuild their lives...
Last chance to attend warrior tryouts for Jason Momoa show
The show is looking for background actors and actresses to portray Pacific Islander warriors.
Advisory: No swimming or snorkeling at these Kauai beaches
This advisory is in effect for Friday, Oct. 7.
What’s Poppin’: Hawaii Born Actor Jacob Batalon Stars in New Vampire Series
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local boy, Jacob Batalon is starring in a new original series, “Reginald The Vampire” now showing on SyFy. Reginald The Vampire follows Reginald Andres who discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own, after getting bit by vampires. “This ‘dramedy’ is one...
Fallen tree and sliding homes, signs of beach erosion
Signs of beach erosion are becoming more visible and some experts said this is just the start, as the state and county officials rush to find ways to manage the crisis that threatens public and private properties.
A third of Honolulu’s hurricane shelters not up to par
More than a third of Honolulu's hurricane emergency shelters were not up to par, according to the latest assessment by the city. That's left some communities without a shelter for miles.
PHOTOS: History made in IRONMAN World Championship in Hawaii
Athletes ended their long journey to the cheers of thousands of spectators as they crossed the historic Ali’i Drive finish line.
Honolulu Hale to be lit up red for Fire Prevention Week
Governor David Ige has designated Sunday, Oct. 9 through Saturday, Oct. 15 as Fire Prevention Week for the State of Hawaii.
Battery Bill Offers A Variety of Batteries for Any Device
Honolulu (KHON2) – Battery Bill provides customers with any battery related needs. Battery Bills is Hawaii’s most complete battery store now offering solar generators. “Our solar generators come in all sizes. Small, to charge a cell phone or tablets, medium, for camping and running lights,a chest cooler, a cpap machine, Plus large, for powering a refrigerator or running a microwave,” says William “Bill” Ogawa, Owner of Battery Bill.
Kupuna Life: Meal delivery service for seniors
Every week, for the past 31 years, Bob and Helen Ahn have been doing this. Driving their vehicle to distribute food to those who are in need.
Blood Bank Hawaii greatly in need of O- type blood
Blood Bank of Hawaii is asking for volunteers to donate their blood due to a recent increase in need from hospitals.
Crews rescue injured hiker at Haiku Stairs
It was reported that a female hiker in her 20s was unable to go down the trail, even with the help of her hiking companion.
