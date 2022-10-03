Read full article on original website
5 Best Damson Idris Movies and Tv Shows
Damson Idris is a celebrated young actor in Hollywood. The British actor was born in September 1991 and grew up in Peckham, Southeast London. Damson is the youngest of six siblings and loved to play football as a young child. While football was Damson Idris’ first love, a fateful injury...
Movie Review: Last Seen Alive
It kind of has to be said that a lot of fans of Gerard Butler have grown used to seeing him in movies like 300, Olympus Has Fallen, and several other action movies where he’s a certified badass that knows how to get things done. But in Last Seen Alive he’s a man simply looking for his wife, and on top of that, he’s not the kind of guy that knows how to go around getting answers out of people with unique torture methods or weapons designed for warfare. This time, he’s a regular individual who is smart enough to be well off and yet isn’t that skilled in handling himself around those who wish him harm. The story does take a bit to get going. Still, it’s the type that strikes hard and strikes deep mainly because it’s a story that could happen to just about anyone since it’s not so fantastic in nature and does have roots in the genuine fears of many people around the world where such things as kidnapping and trafficking exist.
7 Cozy Movies to Watch This Christmas
Christmas is a holiday that spreads cozy vibes and homely feels. These holidays are best spent with family watching feel-good Christmas movies while having your favorite snacks. These movies are well known for making you swoon. A plethora of filmmakers treats us with some best cozy romantic movies during these...
5 of the Most Ridiculous Moments in the Fast and Furious Franchise
Plenty of people get by with accepting ridiculous movie plots by telling others not to take it so seriously and just get into the movie. I can agree with that since thinking too hard about something and how it defies all laws of physics and reality can be kind of a downer when trying to enjoy a movie. But there are those movies that take things well beyond the pale when it comes to the things that are allowed to happen within their boundaries. The Fast and Furious franchise has a lot of people picking sides when it comes to whether or not certain things could or could not happen as they’re shown in the movie. Some are kind of obvious since, of course, they couldn’t happen, as movie magic and plot armor explain a lot of the stuff that reality simply can’t. But while some folks are comfortable in stating that it’s not that big of a deal, that it should just be allowed to ride as is, there are others that have grown a bit tired of seeing this franchise get away with just about anything and everything that it can when it comes to the characters and the many situations they find themselves in from time to time.
Chase Stokes Filmography
Chase Stokes is an actor most commonly associated with the Netflix series Outer Banks, but he had a short career before his lead role in Outer Banks. Although Netflix has once been quite vocal about older actors playing younger characters on their programs, Chase Stokes, while 30 now, portrayed an Outer Banks character aged 17, so that plan didn’t last beyond Stranger Things, possibly season 2. Coincidentally, Chase Stokes also had a one-scene role in season 1 of Stranger Things, as the character of Reed in interaction with Steve. Below, we’ve detailed Chase Stokes, his filmography, and more about the actor and his roles across television and film.
Enola Holmes: Who Are the Cast & Characters?
Enola Holmes 2 follows the story of Miss Holmes, who’s no longer just an intrepid teen but a full-fledged detective. According to the movie’s storyline and trailer, Miss Holmes seeks to solve the mystery of a missing girl. But, like any good and humble detective, she reaches out to friends and her elder brother, Sherlock Holmes, for help.
5 Movies That Prove Hollywood is Out of Ideas
There are those times when I feel like I’m becoming a broken record when it comes to talking about innovation and fresh ideas in Hollywood and how they appear to be an endangered species. A lot of people will deny this since, well, they don’t want to admit that the blockbuster movies that continue to roll out are less inventive than a 4th-grade play. But the additions to one franchise or another, the ideas that come rolling out of left field, prequels, sequels, remakes, reboots, and the like are only continuing to be popular since people have found a comfort zone that caters to their every need as they no longer feel the need to be challenged and/or asked to invest in a new storyline since the major franchises and the more inane ideas that have been rolled out over the years have made it clear that a deeper level of thinking and a new story aren’t nearly as desirable as they sound. I mean, why would they if a franchise can keep adding on elements and actors without having to really give the plot a lot of meaning and thoughtful development?
A Teaser Is Finally Released For The Super Mario Bros. Movie
When an animated film from the classic Nintendo character was announced, understandably, audiences had their reservations about Hollywood attempting another Super Mario Bros. feature. However, the upcoming film seems promising enough. Matthew Vogel penned the screenplay – with his credits being the solid The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and Minions: Rise of Guru – and the directing team of Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, who’s credited for Teen Titans Go! To The Movies and The Batman animated series. The voice cast is stacked, too, with Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Keegan Michael-Key (Toad), Jack Black (Bowser), and Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong).
Zombieland (2009): Meet the Original Movie Cast & Characters
It’s been thirteen years since we got one of the best zombie apocalyptic movies in the past century. Hate it or love it, Zombieland helped revolutionize the cinematic representation of zombies to what it is today. Way back then, the concept of zombies was only focused on the scary, boring, human-biting cliché storylines—not counting Shaun of the Dead.
Artwork for Daniel Craig’s Deleted Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Character Has Been Revealed
James Bond almost ventured into the world of superheroes. Daniel Craig has been a spy, a detective (Knives Out), a journalist (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), and a cowboy (Cowboys & Aliens), and the English actor was almost Balder the Brave for Doctor Strange 2. Originally, it was revealed that John Krasinski wasn’t the first choice to play one of the members of The Illuminati, as Craig was set to make a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness until COVID cases spiked. The actor reevaluated his role and ultimately decided to drop out of the film.
5 Notable Movies of Scottish Actor Gerard Butler
Gerard Butler is one of the top names in Hollywood, and he’s got the high-grossing movies to back it up. Among a handful of Scottish actors in Hollywood, Butler ranks among the top most successful. The 52 years old actor was born Gerard James Butler in Paisley, Renfrewshire, Scotland, on November 13, 1969.
5 Characters We’d Like to See in Mortal Kombat 2
Mortal Kombat was brought back and it was fun to a point, save for the fact that Cole wasn’t exactly expected and the ending felt less than satisfactory. Plus, a few of the elements in the movie were kind of tough to accept. But all in all, it was fun to see several of the characters that showed up, but there are others that fans wanted to see, and would love to see in the next movie that’s already been announced as being in the works. One could say that the first movie kept things on the level when it came to the scenery and the overall effects that were displayed. From Kung Lao’s hat tricks to Kano’s stellar performance, the movie was a lot of fun. But there are characters that kind of need to make an appearance, especially if things are going to really kick off and become the type of organized chaos that so many fans of the franchise are waiting to enjoy.
Trevor Noah Is Leaving The Daily Show
On September 28, 2015, the stand-up comedian officially took over Jon Stewart for the legendary Daily Show on Comedy Central. For the past seven years, the 38-year-old has been the anchor who brought laughter and reasoning to the popular late-night show; however, to the surprise of everyone watching, that won’t be the case any longer. That’s right, Trevor Noah has decided to step down from his position on The Daily Show.
Could Tom Holland Play Link?
AI programs are responsible for creating a lot of ideas that have come along in the past several years since people fiddling around with one idea or another have been able to come up with images that have made people think and, in many ways, have inspired some folks to wonder if those ideas might carry some weight. This one was created a short while back. The thought that Tom Holland could play the part of Link from The Legend of Zelda in a live-action movie, feels like something that could gain traction if the right folks were able to get hold of it and do something. Yes, it would be another video game movie that might not go over that well, but there’s nothing saying that those who can try. After all, Chris Pratt is going to be playing the role of Mario, a fact that has some people up in arms still, so why couldn’t Tom Holland take on a part that would be far less controversial and maybe even kind of interesting to those who have loved the games for so long?
The Future of Jurassic World Feels More Like the End
The 90s was a strong decade for movies since a lot of technological wonders were able to come out and wow the audience in a very big way, since one has to remember that The Matrix came out near the end of the 90s, while Jurassic Park came in the early 90s. Dinosaurs have been a favorite topic of many people for a long time now, but Jurassic Park went on to cause a serious resurgence in the love of the ancient beasts that captivated the imaginations of so many. Years later, the story has only grown in importance as the Jurassic Park movies, which were faltering, no matter what anyone said, gave way to Jurassic World, which was essentially the same story, but with different characters and much bigger mistakes that were potentially worse since much like the huge mistake that was made in Jurassic Park II, the genetically-altered creatures were able to leave their island home or were carried from their home after it became a volcanic wasteland. In other words, humans made the mistake of bringing these creatures to life, and then they couldn’t bring themselves to erase that mistake.
Here’s Why Comic Book and Video Game Movies Fail
Now let’s get this straight before going forward. Not every comic book and video game movie has failed, especially in recent years when many comic book movies have seen such success. But when they do fail, there’s a very good reason for it, and the reason differs from person to person depending on what they see. For instance, one reason why such movies can and do fail at times is that the source material is dealt with in a manner that doesn’t fit what the fans want to see. It could be said that the MCU has done this with a couple of very powerful and meaningful storylines, but that would be inaccurate since the box office numbers and the soaring popularity of the franchise have made it clear that success is the only way forward, and any failures are simply going to be absorbed. But messing with the source can be a little problematic, as some movies and series have proven.
Did Post Malone Tattoo His Daughter’s Initials On His Face?
You often hear of little girls realizing their dreams when they’re adults. You hear the stories of little girls who dreamed of their wedding day their entire life. They dreamed of having a baby of their own. They wanted to be moms and wives. But do you really ever hear much about men dreaming of being fathers or husbands their entire lives? You don’t, which is why it is all the more exciting to hear from rapper Post Malone just how excited he is about becoming a father. Post Malone’s daughter is finally here, and he is thrilled to call himself dad. Here’s everything he’s had to say and everything we know about the rapper’s new baby girl.
Documentary Review: Albert Fish: In Sin He Found Salvation
It’s been said more than once that evil takes a lot of forms, but sometimes it chooses an appearance that can fool people in the most efficient but diabolical of ways. Without going into too much detail, the story of Albert Fish is one of those that a lot of people probably don’t know. After learning a little more about it, thanks to this documentary, it’s fair to say that some folks would never want to know just how evil a person can be. So many individuals are convinced that they’ve heard the worst stories, been around the worst people and that there are no surprises left to be had any longer, but too many of these individuals dig just deep enough to be shocked and titillated by what they find without ever going deeper to see what truly vile secrets some human beings hide. From Ed Gein to Ted Bundy and everything in between, there are killers and sadists aplenty to capture the attention of those who enjoy the morbid tales that are recounted when the lives of the most disturbed individuals are retold, but Albert Fish is one of those that is by far and large one of the most disturbing.
See: God Thunder-Recap
Amazingly, even after the bombardment of the city, the worst has not yet come for the Payan empire since it would appear that Sibeth wants to humiliate her in front of the entire kingdom and remind her younger sister Maghra why she is the true queen. Unfortunately for Sibeth, Maghra is no longer bound to be intimidated since, for close to two decades, she has been on the run from her sister, and she’s determined to avoid kneeling in front of her sister, where her people can see. Thanks to a final assist from Harlan, Haniwa, and Wren are able to find a series of tunnels that lead out of the city, meaning that once Sibeth becomes wise to the idea that Maghra and the people are no longer within the city, it’s easy to think that she’ll raze the place to the ground. In the meantime, Kofun, who was taken captive, was released to deliver the message to his mother and escaped with the rest of the citizens as Baba Voss and Ranger stayed behind. The end is nigh for See, and it does feel that the final showdown is going to be a fitting end to this series.
The Trailer For David Harbour’s Violent Night Has Arrived
Jolly Old St. Nick is surely getting the presents ready for Christmas time, but apparently, Santa has been practicing some of his fighting skills in-between eating cookies and checking on who’s naughty or nice. It at least seems that way in the upcoming Universal film, Violent Night, with the film synopsis being about, “an elite team of mercenaries breaks into a family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone hostage inside. However, they aren’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.”
