Plenty of people get by with accepting ridiculous movie plots by telling others not to take it so seriously and just get into the movie. I can agree with that since thinking too hard about something and how it defies all laws of physics and reality can be kind of a downer when trying to enjoy a movie. But there are those movies that take things well beyond the pale when it comes to the things that are allowed to happen within their boundaries. The Fast and Furious franchise has a lot of people picking sides when it comes to whether or not certain things could or could not happen as they’re shown in the movie. Some are kind of obvious since, of course, they couldn’t happen, as movie magic and plot armor explain a lot of the stuff that reality simply can’t. But while some folks are comfortable in stating that it’s not that big of a deal, that it should just be allowed to ride as is, there are others that have grown a bit tired of seeing this franchise get away with just about anything and everything that it can when it comes to the characters and the many situations they find themselves in from time to time.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO