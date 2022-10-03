Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Love Is Blind Season 3 and 4 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes Love is Blind Season 3 and Slumberland, Prime Video’s Run Sweetheart Run, Disney+’s Limitless with Chris Hemsworth and Apple TV+’s Causeway. Love is Blind Season 3 premieres on Netflix October 19 with four new episodes and weekly episodes on Wednesdays. Singles who...
AdWeek
Florence Pugh in The Wonder and 3 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes The Wonder, Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3, Bling Empire: New York and Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant. Florence Pugh stars in The Wonder on Netflix on Nov. 16 and in select theaters on Nov. 2. Pugh plays English Nightingale Nurse Lib Wright, who is called to the Irish Midlands by a devout community to conduct a 15-day examination of Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy), an 11-year-old girl who claims not to have eaten for four months, surviving on “manna from heaven.” As Anna’s health rapidly deteriorates, Lib is determined to unearth the truth, challenging the faith of a community that would prefer to stay believing.
AdWeek
What to Watch on Prime Video and Freevee for Halloween
Prime Video and Freevee have rolled out their programming for Halloween. New releases include Run, Sweetheart, Run, which follows the journey of a single mother being hunted on her way home from a seemingly normal client dinner. In The Devils Hour, Lucy (Jessica Raine) is woken every night by terrifying visions at exactly 3:33 AM—the devil’s hour.
AdWeek
The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks and 3 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes Peacock’s The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks, Netflix’s Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy, Disney+’s In The Soop: Friendcation, Freevee’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers. Based on the best-selling biography by Jeanne Theoharis, The Rebellious Life...
James Bond Producer Says Next 007 Won’t Be Young Actor: ‘Bond’s Already a Veteran’
The next 007 will decidedly be a “veteran” of the spy game, according to longtime James Bond producer Michael G. Wilson. During an “In Conversation” event at the British Film Institute to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the character, Wilson revealed that any younger actors who have been rumored to be in the mix to take over the role, like Jacob Elordi and Tom Holland, are not in the running to play the famed MI6 agent. “We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past,” Wilson said, via Deadline. “But trying to visualize it doesn’t work. Remember, Bond’s already a veteran. He’s...
Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro & Rose Byrne Comedy ‘Inappropriate Behavior’ Gets UK Deal
EXCLUSIVE: Signature Entertainment has acquired UK and Irish rights to Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne and Robert De Niro road-trip comedy Inappropriate Behavior from Mister Smith Entertainment. The film also stars Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Whoopi Goldberg (Ghost) and William Fitzgerald. Inappropriate Behavior, which is currently in production, follows Max Bernal (Cannavale), a once-successful late-night comedy writer turned not-so-successful stand-up comic, who moves in with his father (De Niro), having recently blown up his career and marriage. When he and his ex-wife Jenna (played by Cannavale’s real-life partner, Byrne) find themselves at odds with how to address the...
NME
Drake announces intimate New York theatre show
Drake has announced announced a small theatre show in New York for next month. The Canadian artist, who released his seventh album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ in June, will take to the stage at the 1,500-capacity Apollo Theater in Harlem on November 11 as part of SiriusXM’s Small Stages series.
Charles Fuller Dies: Pulitzer-Winning ‘A Soldier’s Play’ Playwright Was 83
Charles Fuller, the groundbreaking playwright who won the Pulitzer Prize in 1982 for his enduring drama A Soldier’s Play, died Monday of natural causes in Toronto. He was 83. His death was announced to the Associated Press by his wife Claire Prieto-Fuller. “It has been my greatest honour to perform his words on both stage and screen,” said David Alan Grier, who starred in the 2020 Broadway production of A Soldier’s Play and also appeared in the 1984 film adaptation A Soldier’s Story. “His genius will be missed.” RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Set on a Louisiana Army base during...
AdWeek
Dahmer Wins Netflix Top 10, Week of Sept. 26
For a second week in a row, Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was the most streamed program, according to Netflix Top 10 list for the week of Sept. 26. The limited series about one of America’s most infamous serial killers racked up 299.84 million hours viewed, making it the second most watched English-language series in a week behind Stranger Things 4. Dynasty: Season 5 came in second with 44.61 million hours viewed, and Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 was third with 26.4 million hours viewed.
AdWeek
Fox Nation to Debut Second Feature Film on Thanksgiving
Fox Nation has a new original Christmas film, Christmas at The Greenbrier. This is the second feature film from Fox News’ subscription streaming platform. It will premiere Nov. 24 and is set in the renowned luxury resort The Greenbrier in West Virginia. The network will also add a number of new feature-length acquisitions to its collection of seasonal entertainment in honor of the upcoming Christmas season.
AdWeek
Frasier Revival Ordered at Paramount+
Paramount+ has officially greenlit the long-awaited revival of Frasier. Kelsey Grammer, who played the titular psychiatrist-turned-radio host, is set to reprise his role. The effort for a revival has been led by Grammer, who in 2018 began soliciting interest for a new Frasier series that would place his character in a different city. Eventually, the project was established at Paramount+, and it was announced in February 2021 the streamer was developing a follow-up to the series. The project has now formally picked up to series.
ETOnline.com
Loretta Lynn Dead at 90: Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More Pay Tribute to Music Legend
The country music world is mourning the loss of one of its greats. Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday from natural causes at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, where she was "surrounded by her loving family." The country music legend was 90. Lynn, whose success transcended generations after spanning six...
AdWeek
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Starts Filming Season 2 in UK
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has begun filming its second season in the United Kingdom. Production moved from New Zealand to the U.K. for Season 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series most recently topped Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 list for the week of Aug....
How Artist Alexa Meade Brought “Wonderland” to NYC’s Fifth Avenue
“My art is something that really lives and breathes on non-traditional canvases, whether those are painted people or a former Best Buy. Art can happen anywhere. It does not just need to happen in a gallery setting.” That’s artist Alexa Meade discussing her art and some of the unlikely places where it’s been visible over the last few years. She’s not kidding about the Best Buy part, either. In the latest instance of New York City commercial real estate being used for creative ends, Meade’s latest installation evokes Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, all situated in a former retail space located a few blocks from Bryant Park.
AdWeek
Real Life Nightmare Returns for Season 4 on HLN
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. HLN, which in recent years has pivoted to covering true crime, mysteries and investigations, is bringing back Real Life Nightmare for a fourth season.
AdWeek
Casey Bloys Promoted to Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max
Casey Bloys has stepped into a new position as chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max. Bloys will report directly to Warner Bros. Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav. He joins a group of CEOs, which includes Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca, who are chairpersons and CEOs of Warner Bros. Film Group; Channing Dungey, chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group; Kathleen Finch, chairman and CCO, US Networks Group; Chris Licht, chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide; and Luis Silberwasser, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. This past July, Bloys signed a new five-year contract with Warner Bros. Discovery.
