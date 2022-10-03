ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Cardinals: Students, workers should be excused for Molina and Pujols Day

St. Louis Cardinals greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have been given their own holidays. St. Louis should grant people time off to celebrate them. Baseball is more than a pastime for your average St. Louis-area resident — it’s a necessity, as integral to survival as food and shelter. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have provided sustenance to St. Louis Cardinals fans for well over a decade, and St. Louis mayor Tishaura Jones just declared Oct. 4 to be Yadier Molina day and Oct. 5 as Albert Pujols day. The days were chosen to reflect the pair’s iconic jersey numbers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy