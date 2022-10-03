St. Louis Cardinals greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have been given their own holidays. St. Louis should grant people time off to celebrate them. Baseball is more than a pastime for your average St. Louis-area resident — it’s a necessity, as integral to survival as food and shelter. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have provided sustenance to St. Louis Cardinals fans for well over a decade, and St. Louis mayor Tishaura Jones just declared Oct. 4 to be Yadier Molina day and Oct. 5 as Albert Pujols day. The days were chosen to reflect the pair’s iconic jersey numbers.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO