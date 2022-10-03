ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadron, NE

Chadron State Homecoming Royalty crowned Thursday

CHADRON – Chadron State College crowned Homecoming royalty Thursday night during a pep rally. The Queen is Creighton Harrington of Loup City, Neb., nominated by Tri Beta and the King is Spencer Knuth of Holdrege, Neb., nominated by the Campus Activity Board. First attendants are Mattie Garwood of Naper,...
CHADRON, NE
City of Alliance facilities change to updated hours

Alliance – Beginning Monday, October 3, all offices within the City will be operating under their regular hours of Monday-Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. This includes the City Manager and City Clerk's Offices, Electric, Water & Sewer, RSVP, Utilities, Departments. Also beginning Monday, October 3rd the...
ALLIANCE, NE
OPEN MIC THURSDAY OCT. 6, 2022

LF...RANCH WORK IN ALLIANCE, BPORT OR SCOTTSBLUFF AREA OR ANY DAY WORK....760-9927. YARD SALE...SATURDAY ONLY....10 AM TIL ?....301 E 7TH...GREAT SELECTION OF ITEMS...TOOLS...KITCHEN ITEMS...DOLLS. FS...1982 YAMAHA 550...MAKE OFFERS...NEEDS WORK.....FS...NEW PORTABLE, FOLDING POKER TABLE TOP....$100....760-2802. LF...SMALL BREED, FEMALE DOG...1 YR OLD OR YOUNGER....PREFER A CHIHUAHUA.....LF...SOMEONE TO FINISH THEIR DECK....763-1954. LF...POLOR ICE...
ALLIANCE, NE
Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202200871 01:22 TRAFFIC STOP : 10Th Street and Grand Avenue/ Traffic Stop/ Driver investigated and arrested for DUI/ Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200873 03:07 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF : On the 2400 block of Peterson Ct / Vandalized property reported / charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200872 03:41 FI : FIELD...
ALLIANCE, NE
