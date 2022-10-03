Read full article on original website
Chadron State Homecoming Royalty crowned Thursday
CHADRON – Chadron State College crowned Homecoming royalty Thursday night during a pep rally. The Queen is Creighton Harrington of Loup City, Neb., nominated by Tri Beta and the King is Spencer Knuth of Holdrege, Neb., nominated by the Campus Activity Board. First attendants are Mattie Garwood of Naper,...
City of Alliance facilities change to updated hours
Alliance – Beginning Monday, October 3, all offices within the City will be operating under their regular hours of Monday-Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. This includes the City Manager and City Clerk’s Offices, Electric, Water & Sewer, RSVP, Utilities, Departments. Also beginning Monday, October 3rd the...
OPEN MIC THURSDAY OCT. 6, 2022
LF...RANCH WORK IN ALLIANCE, BPORT OR SCOTTSBLUFF AREA OR ANY DAY WORK....760-9927. YARD SALE...SATURDAY ONLY....10 AM TIL ?....301 E 7TH...GREAT SELECTION OF ITEMS...TOOLS...KITCHEN ITEMS...DOLLS. FS...1982 YAMAHA 550...MAKE OFFERS...NEEDS WORK.....FS...NEW PORTABLE, FOLDING POKER TABLE TOP....$100....760-2802. LF...SMALL BREED, FEMALE DOG...1 YR OLD OR YOUNGER....PREFER A CHIHUAHUA.....LF...SOMEONE TO FINISH THEIR DECK....763-1954. LF...POLOR ICE...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200871 01:22 TRAFFIC STOP : 10Th Street and Grand Avenue/ Traffic Stop/ Driver investigated and arrested for DUI/ Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200873 03:07 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF : On the 2400 block of Peterson Ct / Vandalized property reported / charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200872 03:41 FI : FIELD...
Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports additional case of bird flu in Box Butte County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced two confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza. This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska to 11. The 10th farm,...
Nebraska Sen. headed back to Ukraine
An old soldier is headed back to the front lines in Ukraine, saying that at certain times in history, you need to get involved.
