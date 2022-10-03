Read full article on original website
Sioux City Bandits announce new owner among flurry of moves
It was a big day for the Sioux City Bandits organization as the team announced a series of moves at their press conference, highlighted by a change in the front office as a familiar face will take the reigns of the team.
News Channel Nebraska
Third Annual Willow Creek Festival returning this weekend
PIERCE, Neb. -- An annual fall festival is returning to northeast Nebraska this weekend. The Third Annual Willow Creek Festival will be held this Friday and Saturday at Willow Creek Recreation Area in Pierce. Starting at 6 p.m. Friday, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a tailgate and...
News Channel Nebraska
Award-winning musician coming to Little Red Hen Theatre
WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- An award-winning musician is coming to northeast Nebraska this weekend. Daniel Christian, a Nebraska native, will be performing at the Little Red Hen Theatre in Wakefield Saturday night. Christian has won two National Country Music Festival awards and has earned nine Omaha Entertainment Award nominations. The performance...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
Siouxland community reacts to Tyson Foods announcement
Community leaders react as Tyson Foods announced plans to relocate its Dakota Dunes corporate office to its world headquarters in Arkansas.
1011now.com
News Channel Nebraska
klkntv.com
Sioux City Journal
UPDATED: Tyson Foods to shutter Dakota Dunes offices, costing metro Sioux City about 500 white-collar jobs
DAKOTA DUNES -- Metro Sioux City is losing about 500 white-collar jobs as a result of Tyson Foods' plan to close its offices in Dakota Dunes. Tyson's fresh meats division is now based in a sprawling office complex that anchors the Two Rivers Business Park in Dakota Dunes, an upscale planned community in Southeast South Dakota. Tyson announced Wednesday that about 1,000 corporate staff in the Dunes and Chicago area will move to the meat company's world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk surveying residents about downtown
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska community wants to know what residents think of its downtown. The City of Norfolk is requesting public input through an online survey to identify community priorities for the River Point District. City officials said results of the survey will provide them with regional perspectives surrounding the dynamics of downtown Norfolk’s economy, environment, and experience.
wnax.com
Neighbor Farmers Turn Out for Harvest Bee Following Death of Farmer
A harvest bee was held in northwest Iowa on Wednesday. Farmers from across the neighborhood came to assist with the harvest after a family member died this past summer. The harvest bee was held in western Plymouth County. Amanda Brietbart says several neighbors helped organize the harvest bee following the death of her father-in-law. She recites the numbers involved with the harvest bee. Brietbart tells of the tragic events involving her father-in-law from this past summer that led to the harvest bee. Brietbart tried to hold back her emotions when she was asked about what it means to have all the neighbors and friends turn out to assist with the harvest. Brietbart thought the gathering will complete the 750-acre harvest within one day’s work.
News Channel Nebraska
Traffic diverted for several miles after Wayne County crash
WAYNE COUNTY, Neb. -- Emergency units are on scene following a crash in Wayne County Thursday afternoon. Several fire and rescue units responded to the accident, and officials on scene expected LifeNet to arrive early Thursday evening, though News Channel Nebraska was unable to confirm whether it was put into use.
Sioux City Police request help locating missing indigenous woman
36-year-old Brenda Payer went missing last week and now the Sioux City Police Department is looking for the public's help to find her.
norfolkneradio.com
Oct 3: Norfolk Tax Increase
Your browser does not support the audio element. +Husker Prediction Winners, Fixins Winner, Swearing Fill-Ins. Probably the worst podcast you've never listened to but DEFINITELY better than Vol. 2:
News Channel Nebraska
Tree ordinance draws mixed reviews from Norfolk City Council members
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A new ordinance involving trees in Norfolk has some council members concerned about overreach in their community. On Monday, an ordinance was passed on its first reading that would create new guidelines and requirements for trees and shrubs on Norfolk's terrace. Under the ordinance, if approved, citizens wanting to plant trees/shrubs on the terrace would require prior written approval from the city through a permit process. This also applies to the removal of any trees. Other requirements included in the ordinance are pre-approval for what kind of tree is planted, as well as where the tree would be located.
Sioux City Journal
MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman wanted by fugitive task force
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. *Sarah Pray, 31. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Pray is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for escape while in Federal Bureau of Prisons custody. She walked away from a Sioux City halfway facility. Her original conviction was for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
