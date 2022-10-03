Read full article on original website
Player of the Week: Carson Goodwin
GARDEN CITY, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7′S Player of the Week is Garden City Bearkats’ Carson Goodwin. Goodwin added four touchdowns in Friday’s 81-36 win over Van Horn. Watch below for a more inside look.
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Permian notches district win over Frenship
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian High School volleyball team defeated Wolfforth Frenship in four sets on Tuesday night at PHS. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
Monahans Cemetery
Meals and Wheels Odessa and Carpet Tech are teaming up to provide meals for seniors. Meals and Wheels Odessa and Carpet Tech are teaming up to provide meals for seniors. VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland beats Odessa in five set thriller. Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT. The Midland High...
Midland, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Texas coach on paid leave after allegations she kissed students, asked players for bail money
A letter from an anonymous group of players also accuses the coach of urging them to injure players from opposing teams.
Midland ISD sixth grade Marching Festival is back
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. What does the TRO against ECUD elections means for Ector County residents?. Updated: 18 hours ago. An ECUD water tower rises above the flat landscape in Ector County, TX. Meals...
The 5 Guys You Can Discover at Any Bar in Midland/Odessa
If you are the bar-hopping kind, here are five types of guys you will run into at any bar in the Midland/Odessa area. I have run karaoke at some bars, and have been at remotes for plenty of others, or I have been to concerts at other bars, and here are the guys I have seen hanging out at the bar.
Looking For Live Music? Midland Is Hosting Three FREE Concerts This Weekend
I hear over and over there is nothing to do here. Why can't we get more live music or attractions here in the Permian Basin? This weekend there is tons of live music going on in Midland. Friday night kicks off the 39th Annual Family Festive at San Miguel ArcAngel...
An XP league is coming soon to benefit children and young adults
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Soon kids aged 7-17 will have an XP league in Midland. This new facility will offer pro gamer trainings by certified coaches, and a place to do physical activities with your teammates after practice. The new Esports league will focus on teaching youths about training like a...
United Grocery Stores and Odessa Arts announce partnership
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Arts and United Grocery Stores announced a new continued partnership on Wednesday. “We have been so happy developing this relationship,” said Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham. “United was the first business to donate to the Bright Star mural. From that time on, our partnership has been great for the community. I’m excited to take it to the next level.”
Early voting times and locations for Ector and Midland Counties
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Early Voting begins on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, and ends on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Voters are welcome to call the elections office for location information. Odessa- 432-498-4030. Midland- 432-688-4890. You may also visit these web pages for the early voting schedules, Election Day Vote Centers...
UTPB hosts FAFSA/TASFA night and gives out 2 one thousand dollar scholarships
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UTPB hosted a FAFSA/TASFA night Tuesday evening. The University brought in representatives from both the financial aid and admissions offices to instruct students/attendees on how to fill out those important financial aid forms. The University also had a raffle for two one thousand dollar scholarships for...
Hey Cowboys And Girls An Iconic Brand Is Opening A New Store In Midland Next Week
The iconic Western brand Lucchese is expanding to the Permian Basin with a brand new store in Midland. The architectural design of the new store will reflect the history of the "Tall City" all while paying homage to the long-standing history of the Lucchese brand. The new Lucchese store will...
What does the TRO against ECUD elections means for Ector County residents?
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Meals and Wheels Odessa and Carpet Tech are teaming up to provide meals for seniors. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT. Meals and Wheels Odessa and Carpet Tech...
Structure fire in Ector County destroys a trailer home, storage units
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A trailer home and two storage units were completely destroyed after a structure fire in Ector County Wednesday. The fire happened on W. Mulberry south of Odessa. The City of Odessa says the fire started in a small abandoned house and spread to the trailer...
16 Best Restaurants in Odessa, TX
Getting used to a new area can be a lot to wrap your mind around. If you’re struggling to find things to do in a new town, it might be hard to get out and explore on your own. Having a list of the best-rated restaurants to eat might...
(PICS) $2.2 Million Could Get You This Massive Manor In Midland
At one point in time, it was said that Midland had more millionaires per capita than any other city in the United States. I don't know where Midland stands now but I do know there is a lot of money here in West Texas, so it should be no surprise that there are a large number of multimillion-dollar homes. The two I have previously told you about were in Odessa, this one is located in Midland. I am going to call this house Midland Manor because it looks more like a manor than anything else. It's so stately it needs a proper name. If David from the TV show "My Lottery Dream Home" was showing this home, I feel like this is what he would name it.
What Is Going In The Old Genghis Grill On 42nd Street In Odessa?
Wow, what rock have I been living under that I did not realize that a place I used to hit up regularly when it first opened is now closed? I literally travel 42nd st. regularly and barely caught a glimpse of Genghis Grill. What in the world? What happened? When did it close and why is there graffiti all over the side of the building?
We're Saved – Tesla Charging Station Under Construction in West Texas
BIG SPRING – The Porter’s Grocery store just off of I-20 in Big Spring will be looking very different in the near future as more than a dozen Tesla Superchargers will be installed. According to multiple reports, Tesla has provided funding to put in 15 superchargers. This is part of their plan to make electric cars available for travel in rural West Texas. Currently Teslas have a range of around 250 to 300 miles. In places like the Permian Basin that could be a problem as there just aren't that many chargers available yet. Big Spring was chosen by Tesla for this install not just because the…
Midland ISD seeks community involvement in search for new superintendent
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Midland ISD’s search for its next superintendent is underway, and the district is encouraging members of the community to share their feedback by taking a survey that will help in the search and hiring process. The Midland ISD board of trustees has selected Dr. Ann Dixon...
