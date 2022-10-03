Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Warriors' Draymond Green apologizes for fight with teammate
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green apologized to the team a day after fighting with teammate Jordan Poole during practice, general manager Bob Myers said. Poole practiced Thursday while Green didn't, and Myers said any potential discipline would be handled internally. Warriors coach Steve Kerr...
Williamson scores 13 points in return after missing season
CHICAGO (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds over 15 minutes in his return after a lost season with a broken foot, and the New Orleans Pelicans held on to beat the Chicago Bulls 129-125 on Tuesday night. Devonte’ Graham led the Pelicans with 21...
Rockies turn in 4th straight losing year after losing Bryant
DENVER (AP) — Fifteen years ago, “Rocktober” was in full swing, with Todd Helton, Troy Tulowitzki and the rest of the Colorado Rockies marching toward their one and only World Series appearance. Since then, Colorado's made only three postseason appearances, and none over the last four years....
Lions, Patriots looking to bounce back from 1-3 starts
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Detroit Lions haven’t had much trouble scoring points this season. Winning games hasn’t come as easily. The New England Patriots are reeling for a different reason and could use a victory just as bad as the teams prepare to match up on Sunday.
D-backs aren't good yet, but trending in that direction
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks were a dreadful baseball team in 2021, losing 110 games. Fast forward one year later, and they were simply below average.
Saints aim for cleaner game against explosive Seahawks
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara is having trouble recognizing his own team lately. New Orleans (1-3) has fumbled, stumbled and fouled its way through a three-game losing streak. The Saints — who haven't had a losing season since drafting Kamara in 2017 — are trying to clean up their act before hosting Seattle (2-2) on Sunday.
