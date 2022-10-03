Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
California homeless population grew by 22K over pandemic
The first statewide snapshot of California’s homelessness crisis since the pandemic hit reveals that the number of people without a stable place to call home increased by at least 22,500 over the past three years, to 173,800. That’s based on a CalMatters analysis of the federal government’s point-in-time count,...
Report: Plane landed hard, then climbed again before crash
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Witnesses reported seeing a small plane make a hard landing at a Southern California airport, immediately take off again and then climb erratically before slamming into the runway nose-first, killing both people on board, according to a preliminary report. A flight instructor and a...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:48.81. (1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 48.81) Estimated jackpot: $176,000. ¶ To win...
