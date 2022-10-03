ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California homeless population grew by 22K over pandemic

The first statewide snapshot of California’s homelessness crisis since the pandemic hit reveals that the number of people without a stable place to call home increased by at least 22,500 over the past three years, to 173,800. That’s based on a CalMatters analysis of the federal government’s point-in-time count,...
Report: Plane landed hard, then climbed again before crash

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Witnesses reported seeing a small plane make a hard landing at a Southern California airport, immediately take off again and then climb erratically before slamming into the runway nose-first, killing both people on board, according to a preliminary report. A flight instructor and a...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:48.81. (1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 48.81) Estimated jackpot: $176,000. ¶ To win...
