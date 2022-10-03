Read full article on original website
Calls for help, humanitarian corridor as gangs siege Haiti
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The United Nations is proposing a “humanitarian corridor” in Haiti’s capital to help people get gasoline and aid amid a mounting crisis as gangs keep blockading roads and access to some areas, including to one key fuel terminal in Port-au-Prince. The U.N. office in Haiti said in a press release that the blockades, in particular the one accessing the Varreux fuel terminal, undermine efforts to resolve problems in the Caribbean country, in particular the resurgence of cholera after three years without reported cases. The U.N. Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Office in Haiti made the proposal on Wednesday.
Authorities find 15,000 rainbow fentanyl pills in Lego box, largest seizure of the drug in NYC history, DEA says
Federal authorities have accused a New Jersey woman of concealing approximately 15,000 rainbow-colored fentanyl pills in a Lego box as part of a drug trafficking scheme, in what US Drug Enforcement Administration authorities said in a news release is the largest seizure of the drug in New York City history.
Hijab rules have nothing to do with Islamic tenets and everything to do with repressing women
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was held by Iran’s morality police for not complying with the country’s hijab rules has drawn global attention to the repression of women in Iran. Neighboring Saudi Arabia, a Sunni country, theologically and politically opposed to Shiite Iran, has similar restrictive rules when it comes to women.
Pope Bahrain trip blends Muslim outreach, Catholic ministry
ROME (AP) — The Vatican has released details of Pope Francis’ upcoming trip to Bahrain. The itinerary blends three of his top priorities as pope: Ministering to a tiny Catholic community, promoting dialogue with the Muslim world and fostering relations with other Christian communities. Francis’ Nov. 3-6 visit will marks his second trip to a majority Muslim nation in as many months. It’s also his second to participate in a gathering sponsored by someone other than the Vatican to promote interfaith dialogue. Just as he did in Kazakhstan last month, when Francis participated in an interfaith peace conference, the 85-year-old pope will close out the Bahrain Forum for Dialogue: East and West for Human Coexistence.
Yacht owned by sanctioned Russian tycoon docks in Hong Kong
HONG KONG (AP) — A superyacht connected to Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov has anchored in Hong Kong this week amid moves by Western governments to seize yachts connected to sanctioned Russian businessmen. The megayacht Nord, worth over $500 million, arrived in Hong Kong on Wednesday afternoon after travelling for over a week from Vladivostok, Russia, its last port of call. Mordashov is one of Russia’s richest billionaires and the main shareholder of Severstal, Russia’s largest steel company. He was sanctioned in February after Russia invaded Ukraine. U.S. and European authorities have seized over a dozen yachts belonging to sanctioned Russian tycoons to prevent them from sailing to other ports unaffected by sanctions.
Dutch court orders government to improve migrant centers
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has ordered the government and its asylum-seeker accommodation agency to significantly improve conditions at overcrowded and unsanitary emergency migrant housing facilities. The ruling Thursday by a civil court in The Hague came in a summary case brought by the Dutch Council for Refugees amid an ongoing crisis in the Netherlands that has forced hundreds of migrants to sleep outdoors in squalid conditions while waiting to register their asylum claims. The court says the government “has the obligation to accommodate asylum seekers in a dignified manner.” It ruled that current conditions in a reception center in the northern Netherlands and other emergency accommodation does not meet basic European standards.
Spain: Train crash driver says he couldn´t avert accident
MADRID (AP) — The driver of a train that crashed in Spain in 2013, killing 80 people, has told a court he braked but couldn´t avoid the accident. He said there had been no signals warning him to reduce speed before the curve where the crash occurred. He was testifying on the second day of the trial in the northwestern city of Santiago de Compostela. News reports said the driver shed some tears as he gave testimony. Prosecutors are seeking four-year prison sentences for the driver and a former security director at the state-owned rail infrastructure company. They both are accused of professional negligence.
US to begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says the United States will begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola as an additional precaution aimed at trying to prevent an outbreak in the African country from spreading. Travelers who’ve been in Uganda at any point during the past 21 days will be redirected to one of five American airports for Ebola screening. Those airports are JFK International Airport in New York, Washington-Dulles International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, Chicago-O’Hare International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. An official says that with “no suspected, probable, or confirmed cases” of Ebola have been reported beyond Uganda, the risk in the U.S. is seen as low now.
Japanese journalist sentenced to 10 years in Myanmar prison, official says
A military court in Myanmar has sentenced a Japanese journalist to 10 years in prison for sedition and violating a law on electronic communications after he filmed an anti-government protest in July, a Japanese diplomat said on Thursday. Toru Kubota, 26, was arrested by plainclothes police in Yangon, where he...
Marcos Jr. reaffirms US ties in first 100 days of presidency
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Saturday marks Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 100th day in office. He has inherited daunting problems at home, including a coronavirus pandemic-battered economy, soaring inflation, and longstanding poverty. But one of his main foreign policy focuses since he took office June 30 has been rekindling U.S.-Philippines relations. Marcos Jr. is the namesake son of the dictator who was ousted in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising amid widespread human rights atrocities and plunder. Given U.S. President Joe Biden’s high-profile advocacy for democracy and human rights, more than a few have been surprised over the goodwill that has unfolded between the leaders in recent months.
France fights winter shortages with new energy-saving drive
PARIS (AP) — Under the watchword “Every gesture counts,” France’s government has launched an energy-saving drive to get the country through the winter without gas from Russia. The French government’s push for “energy sobriety,” which ministers launched Thursday, is also aimed to speeding France closer to European Union targets of reaching climate neutrality by 2050. To ward off any gas or electricity shortages in the coming winter months, the government is aiming for a swift 10% reduction in France’s energy use with its raft of energy-saving measures and tips. French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne says “It’s a new way of thinking and acting.”
Thailand’s day care massacre unites families and a country in grief
Smears of dried blood still stained the wooden floor of a classroom in northern Thailand on Friday, a day after the country’s worst massacre unfolded in perhaps one of the most unlikely places. At the Child Development Center Uthai Sawan, school bags sat uncollected on colored shelves, and photos...
Australian police make first arrest in Optus hack probe
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A police investigation of a cyberattack on an Australian telecommunications company in which the personal data of more than one third of Australia’s population was stolen has resulted in its first arrest. Police launched Operation Hurricane in cooperation with the U.S. Federal Bureau Investigation after Optus, Australia’s second-largest wireless carrier, lost the personal records of 9.8 million current and former customers on Sept. 21. The hacker dumped the records of 10,000 of those customers on the dark web last week as part of an attempt to extort $1 million from Optus, a subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. Police say they arrested a 19-year-old Sydney man on Thursday and charged him with using the dumped data in a blackmail scam.
Biden offers stark ‘Armageddon’ warning on the dangers of Putin’s nuclear threats
President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered a stark warning about the dangers behind Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats as Moscow continues to face military setbacks in Ukraine. “First time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have a direct threat of the use (of a) nuclear weapon if in...
BTS members face possible military conscription in Korea
Whether the band’s seven members must serve in the army is one of the hottest issues in South Korea because its oldest member, Jin, faces possible enlistment early next year after turning 30 in December.
UN rights body agrees to appoint expert to scrutinize Russia
The U.N.'s top human rights body has voted Friday to appoint an independent expert to step up scrutiny of Russia's rights record at home
Teen's mother disputes Iran, says she died of blows to head
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — The mother of a 16-year-old Iranian girl has disputed official claims that her daughter fell to her death from a high building, saying the teen was killed by blows to the head as part of the crackdown on anti-hijab protests roiling the country.
US warns North Korea it could increase ‘steps that are taken in response’ if it continues missile launches
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that if North Korea continues “down this road” of provocation following its ballistic missile launch over Japan on Tuesday, “it will only increase the condemnation, increase the isolation and increase the steps that are taken in response to their actions.” Blinken made the comments during a press conference in Santiago, Chile, as a part of his week-long trip to South America.
Greece: Gales stall efforts to find missing migrants
KYTHIRA, Greece (AP) — Strong winds were hampering efforts around two Greek islands Friday to find at least 10 migrants believed to be missing after shipwrecks left 23 people dead, officials said. A dinghy and a sailboat sank in two separate incidents late Wednesday and early Thursday off the islands of Lesbos, near the coast of Turkey, and Kythira, south of the Greek mainland — prompting a dramatic nighttime rescue, with survivors hauled to safety up cliffs. Coast guard, navy and volunteer rescuers focused efforts around a rugged cove on Kythira where the sailboat smashed into rocks and broke up, leaving bodies floating in the wreckage on Thursday. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who was attending a meeting of European leaders in the Czech capital, Prague, blamed neighbor Turkey for failing to stop boats crammed with migrants from leaving its coastline.
