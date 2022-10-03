Read full article on original website
AdWeek
WITN Anchor Hannah Jeffries Leaves Local TV
Morning anchor Hannah Jeffries has said goodbye to Greenville, N.C. NBC affiliate WITN. Jeffries explained on Facebook that her decision to leave...
AdWeek
Velma Is Confirmed as Queer in New HBO Max Scooby-Doo Halloween Movie
Well, it’s official – Scooby-Doo’s Velma is queer. In the new HBO Max animated movie Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, the brainy detective is seen having a visible crush on Coco Diablo, the head of a notorious costume crime syndicate behind the creepy costumes worn by past villains captured by the Mystery Inc. gang. While the official trailers didn’t include the scene, fans have posted clips of Velma and Coco’s flirtation online.
AdWeek
Fox Nation to Debut Second Feature Film on Thanksgiving
Fox Nation has a new original Christmas film, Christmas at The Greenbrier. This is the second feature film from Fox News’ subscription streaming platform. It will premiere Nov. 24 and is set in the renowned luxury resort The Greenbrier in West Virginia. The network will also add a number of new feature-length acquisitions to its collection of seasonal entertainment in honor of the upcoming Christmas season.
AdWeek
Love Is Blind Season 3 and 4 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes Love is Blind Season 3 and Slumberland, Prime Video’s Run Sweetheart Run, Disney+’s Limitless with Chris Hemsworth and Apple TV+’s Causeway. Love is Blind Season 3 premieres on Netflix October 19 with four new episodes and weekly episodes on Wednesdays. Singles who...
NME
Drake announces intimate New York theatre show
Drake has announced announced a small theatre show in New York for next month. The Canadian artist, who released his seventh album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ in June, will take to the stage at the 1,500-capacity Apollo Theater in Harlem on November 11 as part of SiriusXM’s Small Stages series.
'The Lord of the Rings' character who kept Sauron's ring is a major player on the Amazon show. Actor Maxim Baldry teases how he's headed down a path of 'retribution.'
Insider spoke with the actor behind one of the most notorious humans in J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings" story: A future leader from Númenór.
AdWeek
Frasier Revival Ordered at Paramount+
Paramount+ has officially greenlit the long-awaited revival of Frasier. Kelsey Grammer, who played the titular psychiatrist-turned-radio host, is set to reprise his role. The effort for a revival has been led by Grammer, who in 2018 began soliciting interest for a new Frasier series that would place his character in a different city. Eventually, the project was established at Paramount+, and it was announced in February 2021 the streamer was developing a follow-up to the series. The project has now formally picked up to series.
AdWeek
Florence Pugh in The Wonder and 3 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes The Wonder, Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3, Bling Empire: New York and Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant. Florence Pugh stars in The Wonder on Netflix on Nov. 16 and in select theaters on Nov. 2. Pugh plays English Nightingale Nurse Lib Wright, who is called to the Irish Midlands by a devout community to conduct a 15-day examination of Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy), an 11-year-old girl who claims not to have eaten for four months, surviving on “manna from heaven.” As Anna’s health rapidly deteriorates, Lib is determined to unearth the truth, challenging the faith of a community that would prefer to stay believing.
AdWeek
What to Watch on Prime Video and Freevee for Halloween
Prime Video and Freevee have rolled out their programming for Halloween. New releases include Run, Sweetheart, Run, which follows the journey of a single mother being hunted on her way home from a seemingly normal client dinner. In The Devils Hour, Lucy (Jessica Raine) is woken every night by terrifying visions at exactly 3:33 AM—the devil’s hour.
AdWeek
Thursday Stir
-The folks at Dietz & Watson love a good fright at Halloween. Last year, the brand presented the Gabaghoul. This year, the meat purveyors, with help from Red Tettemer O’Connell + Partners, are featuring a trio of witches, but not the Sanderson Sisters. Instead, they present the SandWitch Sisters, a fierce trio obsessed with meats and cheeses. The spirited sisters are played by Jaida Essence Hall, Kahmora Hall and DeJa Skye who are all former contestants of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Kahmora is also one of the drag stars in Hocus Pocus 2. The SandWitch Sisters are taking to social media to share their favorite sandwiches, tips and recipes.
AdWeek
Dahmer Wins Netflix Top 10, Week of Sept. 26
For a second week in a row, Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was the most streamed program, according to Netflix Top 10 list for the week of Sept. 26. The limited series about one of America’s most infamous serial killers racked up 299.84 million hours viewed, making it the second most watched English-language series in a week behind Stranger Things 4. Dynasty: Season 5 came in second with 44.61 million hours viewed, and Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 was third with 26.4 million hours viewed.
AdWeek
Martha Stewart Gets Handsy in Liquid Death's New Spooky Season Ad
Martha Stewart, perhaps the world’s favorite domestic doyenne and America’s first self-made female billionaire, has publicly revealed more of her twisted sense of humor over the past several years. Not to mention her self-deprecating streak. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. T.L. Stanley. T.L. Stanley...
AdWeek
Hocus Pocus 2 Becomes No. 1 Film Premiere on Disney+
The highly anticipated sequel Hocus Pocus 2 is the No. 1 film premiere on Disney+ domestically to date, based on the hours streamed in the first three days of its release. Set 29 years after the events of the 1993 cult classic Hocus Pocus, the resurrected 17th-century Sanderson sisters return and are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.
AdWeek
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Starts Filming Season 2 in UK
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has begun filming its second season in the United Kingdom. Production moved from New Zealand to the U.K. for Season 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series most recently topped Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 list for the week of Aug....
BBC
Kaye Adams: 'I blanked before Strictly dance-off'
Loose Women star Kaye Adams admitted she was like a "rabbit in headlights" before she became the first celebrity to depart Strictly. The Scottish broadcaster found herself up against singer Matt Goss in the dance-off, before the judges chose to send her home. Adams, 59, told BBC's Strictly - It...
AdWeek
Real Life Nightmare Returns for Season 4 on HLN
HLN, which in recent years has pivoted to covering true crime, mysteries and investigations, is bringing back Real Life Nightmare for a fourth season.
