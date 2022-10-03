-The folks at Dietz & Watson love a good fright at Halloween. Last year, the brand presented the Gabaghoul. This year, the meat purveyors, with help from Red Tettemer O’Connell + Partners, are featuring a trio of witches, but not the Sanderson Sisters. Instead, they present the SandWitch Sisters, a fierce trio obsessed with meats and cheeses. The spirited sisters are played by Jaida Essence Hall, Kahmora Hall and DeJa Skye who are all former contestants of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Kahmora is also one of the drag stars in Hocus Pocus 2. The SandWitch Sisters are taking to social media to share their favorite sandwiches, tips and recipes.

