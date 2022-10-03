Read full article on original website
TVOvermind
Billy Eichner Blasts Straight People For Bros’ Disappointing Box Office Number
The gay romantic comedy is touted as the first big studio gay film that features gratuitous sex and some other R-Rated goodness. If you don’t, Billy Eichner likely thinks you’re a homophobic weirdo. On a serious note, the gay romantic comedy was heavily promoted leading up to its premiere. Universal Pictures reportedly spent $30 million to $40 million just to advertise the feature. It’s estimated that it cost around $22 million to make. Universal Pictures did everything in its power to make sure this film succeeded, but unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough.
Taylour Paige Marries Rivington Starchild
“Zola” actress Taylour Paige is taking the next major step in her relationship with fashion designer Rivington Starchild. The pair tied the knot on Wednesday, the same day she turned 32. Some of the guests to attend the wedding include her “Zola” co-star Riley Keough, her “Hit the Floor”...
TVOvermind
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Will Be Everything We Hope For
Dearest reader, this author here can simply not hold a light to the juicy gossip of Lady Whistledown (I sure hope you got her voice right!), but I know I will not disappoint with the news I bring: an insight on the prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. You may all bow now in a moment of silence. For the past two seasons of Bridgerton, the Queen has undoubtedly played a role we all love and can not do without. Yes, dear reader; she chooses the new diamond of the season. But did it ever occur to you that the Queen herself was once a diamond? Well, this new TV season will surely let us decide.
TVOvermind
Five Reasons “How I Met Your Father” (2022) Is the Lamest Spin-off Ever
Hear me out before you shake your head in disbelief wondering if the original was any good and how the spin-off could possibly be any worse. Despite one of the most hated series finales in TV history, How I Met Your Mother ran for almost a decade and left us with running gags, defining pop culture moments (Robin’s “Let’s Go to the Mall”), and characters who were flawed but had depth. We also learned a life lesson or two. Through ups and downs, we supported Lily’s and Marshall’s long-term relationship, Robin’s career ambitions to become a news broadcaster, and Ted’s never-ending search for love.
TVOvermind
Will Armor Wars Work Better as a Movie?
It can honestly be said that one more series in the MCU timeline wouldn’t have been that much of an issue, but it would also appear that there’s faith that Don Cheadle might have the faith of those who were thinking that he might be better off on Disney+. It’s tough to say whether or not an Armor Wars movie would be coming to Disney+ or if it would hit the big screen, but it does feel safe to say that as a movie, it’s bound to be an attempt at a story that a lot of people are going to be talking about right up until it’s released, and far less afterward. I could be wrong, Armor Wars could be one of the next big stories that gain a great deal of attention in the MCU, but it’s a tough sell at this point, no matter who’s trying to back the movie and no matter who has anything positive to say about it. Armor Wars does sound like a great idea, but it also sounds ambitious as a series or as a movie.
TVOvermind
The Amazing Cast and Characters in Free Guy Movie
Free Guy was definitely one of the best movies of 2021. The movie had 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, 7.1/10 on IMDb, and 4.6/5 on Vudu. One of the best things that can ever happen to any movie is to be given thumbs-up by critics. If you haven’t seen the movie, you should definitely include it on the list of movies to watch before the end of 2022.
TVOvermind
Is There A Stranger Things Spin Off Coming to Television?
Are the rumors true? Is there a Stranger Things spin-off in the works? More specifically, is there a Stranger Things spin-off featuring nothing but Millie Bobby Brown’s character, Eleven, in the works? The rumor mill has been working overtime all summer, providing ample rumors. Fans can’t decide if they’re overwhelmed with excitement, skeptical, or plain disbelieving. The truth is that fans have a while to wait for the fifth and final season of the hit show – at least until 2024 – and this is leaving every single fan chomping at the bit for any new piece of information. Is there a Stranger Things spin-off featuring Eleven in the works?
TVOvermind
9 Best Heart-Stopping Horror Movies of All Time
No genre of movies better set the floor for entertainment during family gatherings than horror movies. Many creative moviemakers have given us insanely scary movies to watch. Having said that, there have been some horror movies that are peerless. If you’re looking for something that will set your heart afloat, here’s a list of some scariest horror movies of all time:
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Last Seen Alive
It kind of has to be said that a lot of fans of Gerard Butler have grown used to seeing him in movies like 300, Olympus Has Fallen, and several other action movies where he’s a certified badass that knows how to get things done. But in Last Seen Alive he’s a man simply looking for his wife, and on top of that, he’s not the kind of guy that knows how to go around getting answers out of people with unique torture methods or weapons designed for warfare. This time, he’s a regular individual who is smart enough to be well off and yet isn’t that skilled in handling himself around those who wish him harm. The story does take a bit to get going. Still, it’s the type that strikes hard and strikes deep mainly because it’s a story that could happen to just about anyone since it’s not so fantastic in nature and does have roots in the genuine fears of many people around the world where such things as kidnapping and trafficking exist.
TVOvermind
Are People Really Surprised That Box Office Predictions Are Low for Sequels?
It’s been said and it will keep being said, sequels have a tough time when it comes to the box office for a number of reasons, but one that’s more important than anything else. They have to equal or surpass the original movie, which is often quite difficult if the first movie turned out to be one of the best movies of its time. Avatar is a good example, since the upcoming sequel is going to have to do far more than the original did, and the world-building that requires is phenomenal. But the fact that so many people don’t expect the average sequel to earn less at the box office is kind of interesting since the increased numbers that have been seen over the years are impressive in some cases, but not all that great in others when comparing the price of a ticket from decades ago to now. A lot of people who don’t understand the industry and inflation will look at a movie that makes hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office and think that movies have gotten better over the years. They’re not wrong, but they’re not taking into account everything that goes into the industry, especially the idea that sequels are still thought of as inferior by a lot of moviegoers.
TVOvermind
Final Destination 6 Directors Got the Job by Faking Their Own Death on a Zoom Call
Shockingly, it’s been over ten years since the last Final Destination film. Following the huge success of The Final Destination – which was originally penciled as the end of the entire saga – studios opted to make another feature that was critically praised and more importantly, a financial success. Since Final Destination 5, there’s been speculation over another film in the long-running series; however, it was just recently confirmed that New Line hired co-directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein. The duo has done notable work with their indie film Freaks being the most high profile. The duo will be directing based on the script of Ready or Not – which was a tremendous horror film – screenwriters Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor.
TVOvermind
Deep Dive into the Minds of Serial Killers with David Fincher’s Mindhunter
Deep dive into the minds of serial killers with detectives Holden Ford, played by Jonathan Groff, and Bill Tench, played by Holt Mccallaney, as they determine the patterns of psychotic behavior to take preventive measures against criminals. Based on real-life serial killers, this thriller series exposes the gruesome thinking that encompasses the mind of serial killers as they contemplate violent actions. Moreover, it derives its reality from the exploratory behavioral science unit ‘BSU’ that examined psychopaths and coined the term serial killer in the late 1970s.
TVOvermind
Documentary Review: Demon House
With a title like Demon House, it’s easy to think that this documentary on the Ammons house wasn’t going to be a gentle and calming story about a poltergeist. There are dozens of ghost stories out there, some of them legit and some of them a lot of hokum, but the thing about Demon House is that it does sound fairly genuine given what apparently happened at this location. Zak Bagans, a renowned name in the field of paranormal studies, bought the Ammons house to verify if the stories that had been told of demonic possession within the house were real, or had been made up somehow. But the tales that are retold in this documentary feel a little too fantastic to be made up, and the lingering effects that each person who stepped into the house exhibited feel as though they defy any easy explanation. The only trouble is that the audience isn’t getting the full story it feels, especially since it’s fair to think that the clean bill of health that these people were given before they stepped into the house, or interacted with those who had, that something might have been coming that would have compromised their physical well-being. It’s not doubt, it’s simply the desire to know the facts.
TVOvermind
She-Hulk: Ribbit and Rip It-Recap
A lot of fans might have been cheering to see Matt Murdock, and then Daredevil show up in this episode, and that’s all well and good since it was impressive to see him finally appear after the rumors and talk that Charlie Cox would be coming back to the MCU. And then Jen Walters gets hold of him, literally, and it becomes another in a long line of booty calls that She-Hulk has been known for in the comics. No, I didn’t speak out of turn, especially since She-Hulk’s proclivities have been widely known to comic book fans for years. Unfortunately, the way that it appears to go with only a few occurrences in this series is that Jen is finally acting on desires she might have buried with work and the attempt to prove that she’s every bit the lawyer that everyone else is. In other words, She-Hulk has been made to appear as though she’s seeking validation since the beginning of this series, and it hasn’t ended yet. Why is this frustrating? It’s because She-Hulk has been a great character for so long that to make her appear as a sarcastic individual with a serious lean toward badmouthing those who try to show her a new perspective is doing her a huge disservice, and it’s keeping a lot of fans from taking her seriously.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Dreamcatcher
Horror movies come and go, and a lot of them tend to be filed away, but there are some that might be remembered by some folks since they deliver something that might be considered to be entertaining. Dreamcatcher is one of those movies that a lot of people might feel is worth the attention it’s been given, but there is plenty to be said about it that might not be as complimentary as people might like. For one, the movie is a little predictable once a person figures out how the formula is being used and what is bound to happen, and to whom. One thing that can kill any movie is realizing what the formula is, how it works, and the many different ways it can be tweaked. In this particular movie, there are a lot of signs as to who is going to be killed next when things are going too well and will need to be broken up just because it advances the story a little more. But in this case, the story feels as though it was extended without need.
TVOvermind
Comedic Ray Liotta Roles
Ray Liotta, unfortunately, passed away in his sleep earlier this year while filming Dangerous Waters in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, not long after he had finished filming other projects. Before he passed, Ray Liotta still had recent releases in 2021, as well as appearances such as Blackbird in 2022, but the actor also has four post-humous releases scheduled as well, like a currently untitled Charlie Day movie. On top of the highly prolific roles that Ray Liotta has had, such as Goodfellas and Field of Dreams, the actor has also had comedic roles, surprising roles such as himself, and even roles in well-known video games. Below, we’ve detailed the surprisingly comedic roles that Ray Liotta has portrayed throughout his extremely noteworthy career in various entertainment fields.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Bad Candy
With Halloween on the way, it’s only right to start focusing on the things that go bump in the night and everything that tries to bump but ends up tripping and falling into a rotting pile of pumpkins or something equally nasty. Despite having been out for the past couple of years, it’s easy to understand why Bad Candy hasn’t really been on the lips of so many horror buffs since the stories held within this movie are juvenile as hell but kind of fun at the same time. In a big way, it does feel as though a couple of these stories are something that might have been thought up by those who know what they want to see but can’t quite translate that to the screen. The one redeeming quality that this movie possesses is that it does star Corey Taylor, the lead singer of Slipknot, as Chilly Billy, a DJ that’s telling each story as it happens, as though it’s not real. Of course, things turn out to be very real when all is said and done, but it’s an entertaining ride, all the same, one realizes that shutting off their brain and parking themselves for a couple of hours is the best way to enjoy this movie.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Bombshell
It’s tough to comment on this movie from a male perspective without sounding like a jerk or like someone that might be wondering why women don’t come forward when they’ve been harassed or abused. There are plenty of reasons why women don’t stand up and shout out their abuse to the heavens while pointing the finger at their abuser, but it doesn’t make the matter any less frustrating when it happens years later, and the excuse is that they wanted to get ahead and make something of themselves. Even that’s hard to argue against since there are men out there that treat women so horribly that it becomes very easy for ladies to look at any man and wonder if they’re going to get the same treatment. Bombshell is one of those movies that a person tends to watch for entertainment, so long as they don’t have to think about the real-life scandal that took place and made this movie possible. The fact is that men shouldn’t be embarrassed to be men after watching this and if any guy does then he might have a guilty conscience to fix later on.
TVOvermind
Happy Gilmore 2? Why?
The best thing so far that can be said about this idea is that there’s nothing concrete, and it’s a rumor and a wisp of a plan at this time. But even catching wind of that is enough for some people, myself included, to ask why it would ever be a possibility. According to rumors, it would appear that Adam Sandler might want to see Happy as an old man who is still learning how to put a cap on his temper and is now attending a senior golf tournament. Okay, so kind of like the first movie, but without grandma, obviously, or with a couple of other characters since Chubbs might be able to come back as a spirit to inspire Happy, but Frances Bay, aka Grandma, passed away back in 2011, and Richard Kiel, who played the monstrous, but good-hearted Mr. Larson, passed away in 2014. Also, would Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald want to come back? Would Allen Covert? That feels like a dumb question since they might very well be ready and willing, but it feels kind of silly to think that Shooter McGavin would come back as the villain since he was already beaten in the first movie. Plus, here’s a better reason: the first movie ended on a great note.
TVOvermind
Harry Potter vs. Percy Jackson: Who Wins?
When it comes down to magic and deities in the movies, there are a lot of rules and guidelines that are established for each series or movie that are sometimes easy to follow and other times kind of confusing, especially when pitting one character against another. An individual that can lay claim to divine heritage and an individual that is renowned as one of the greatest wizards in his own world would no doubt be capable of tearing apart a sizeable area by testing each other’s abilities, but it’s very easy to think that there would only be one victor, even if the battle would swing one way or the other. When it comes to divinity and magic, however, trying to make such a call without taking into account all the abilities of the fighters would be a mistake, especially when it comes to the fans. Looking at the impressive array of feats and powers that each combatant holds, though, it’s not difficult to assume that this fight would be anything but easy when all was said and done.
