‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7 Ending Explained: Did Daemon and Rhaenyra Kill Laenor?
House of the Dragon Episode 7 “Driftmark” saw the funeral of Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell), the taking of Vhagar, and a Targaryen royal wedding. However, what you might be most baffled by is that final shot of that guy who looks suspiciously like Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan) getting on a boat with Ser Qarl Correy (Arty Froushan), who we just witnessed murdering Laenor at Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) behest. What the heck happened? Did Daemon and Rhaenyra kill Laenor? Everyone — from a devastated Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) and Rhaenys (Eve Best) to the Valyrian...
House of the Dragon’s one true villain has been hiding in plain sight
Joffrey. Cersei. Ramsay Bolton. In Game of Thrones, the villains were obviously and deliciously detestable. The audience knew who to root for – Jon Snow, Daenerys – because of their morality in a crowd of reprobates. In House of the Dragon, the villainy question is a little more complicated. Everyone is so evil, in fact, that it’s hard to care about the fight for the Iron Throne - a view expressed by my colleague Amanda Whiting last week. That was until the most recent two episodes when the show’s true villain emerged from the shadows.At first, it looked like Matt...
House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer shows surprising character sat on Iron Throne as ‘threat of war looms’
With just three episodes left to go, House of the Dragon is hotting up.The latest instalment of the Game of Thrones spin-off put the places in motion for a forthcoming showdown between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).Following the episode’s surprising alteration from George RR Martin’s source material, the HBO show will turn its head to a forthcoming deadly battle. In the latest episode, Alicent’s violent streak manifested when she held Rhaenyra at knifepoint in full view of everybody. Feeling moritified by her actions after, she chided herself in front of her father, Ser Otto Hightower...
How Does Otto Hightower Die in 'House of the Dragon'?
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 7 and George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood. There are more calculations done on House of the Dragon than in a high school algebra class — however, the coldest, most calculating man of all has to be Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). Not only did he successfully set up his daughter Alicent (Olivia Cooke) with his bestie Viserys I, but Otto also managed to get rehired as the hand of the king after Viserys I fired him.
TVOvermind
Billy Eichner Blasts Straight People For Bros’ Disappointing Box Office Number
The gay romantic comedy is touted as the first big studio gay film that features gratuitous sex and some other R-Rated goodness. If you don’t, Billy Eichner likely thinks you’re a homophobic weirdo. On a serious note, the gay romantic comedy was heavily promoted leading up to its premiere. Universal Pictures reportedly spent $30 million to $40 million just to advertise the feature. It’s estimated that it cost around $22 million to make. Universal Pictures did everything in its power to make sure this film succeeded, but unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough.
Women urged to watch 'gripping' new thriller series immediately
A gripping new dark comedy drama on Apple TV+ about a group of sisters plotting to murder their brother-in-law has viewers obsessed. Bad Sisters was created by and stars Sharon Horgan. It follows south Dublin sisters Eva, Bibi, Ursula and Becka who come up with a plot to murder their brother-in-law, John Paul - who is married to their sister Grace.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: Vhagar, Aemond’s new dragon explained
Who is Vhagar, the dragon Prince Aemond claimed in House of the Dragon episode 7? On paper, all the Targaryen dragons look the same, but as the fantasy series goes on, you’ll learn that some are far more important than others. And few are more important than the mighty...
Viewers already calling for second series of new Netflix period drama
Ever since new period drama The Empress landed on Netflix, fans have been calling for a season 2. The steamy show dropped on the streaming platform just days ago, but has already worked its way to a spot in the top 10. You can watch the trailer below:. The addictive...
Popculture
'The Handmaid's Tale' Sends Fans Into Uproar With Cliffhanger Ending
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 is continuing to generate plenty of buzz online. The latest episode of the hit Hulu original series, based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name, ended with a massive cliffhanger when two beloved characters were captured. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale, Season 5, Episode 5, "Fairytail."
Polygon
All the dragons in House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon has spent more time politicking than dragon-riding so far in its first season, but in episode 7 the real dragons of House Targaryen took center stage for a brief time. With Laena dead, her dragon Vhagar was without a rider, and while everyone else was grieving during her funeral, it became the perfect time for a new rider to claim the oldest remaining dragon in Westeros.
People are calling comedy-thriller series 'the best thing they've watched in a long time'
Fans are praising an ‘outstanding’ and ‘imaginative’ new BBC series, with some saying it's the 'best thing they’ve seen on TV in a long time'. If that’s piqued your interest, you can see the trailer here:. This time of year is the absolute best...
Aemond Taming Vhagar (and Losing an Eye) is a Turning Point for ‘House of the Dragon’
From the minute I saw one of Daemon Targaryen’s (Matt Smith) little girls whisper, “Somebody stole Vhagar!” in the House of the Dragon Episode 7 preview, I knew it was fucking on. House of the Dragon Episode 7 “Driftmark” was going to feature one of the most iconic moments in George R.R. Martin‘s Fire & Blood: Aemond (Leo Ashton) claiming Vhagar in the dark of night and then losing an eye for it. What I didn’t realize is how director Miguel Sapochnik would turn the claiming of Vhagar into a heart-pounding sequence of anxiety and wonder. Never before — on...
TVOvermind
Andor: The Axe Forgets-Recap
It’s interesting to realize how much is going on in the Star Wars universe that doesn’t have that much to do with the Jedi or the Sith, especially since this makes it easier to realize how tough life can be for so many of those who reside within the galaxy. Andor is the type of story that one can get into without having to worry too much about the Force and what it means to various characters, not to mention what it can be used to do. This show is about people and the effects they have on each other, as the Empire is a complex machine that doesn’t produce just villains and yet stands as a huge issue that needs to be dealt with. Unfortunately, knowing how to start a rebellion requires knowing who to trust and how one can outsmart the Imperials. The former is definitely tough, but the latter appears to be kind of easy, depending on who one is dealing with. As it’s already been noted, some of those within the Empire aren’t exactly the brights bulbs in the box and are just after results, meaning that they don’t care about the details as much.
House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke says she suffered 'mental breakdown'
House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke has candidly revealed that she experienced a "full mental breakdown" six years ago.The actress, who stars Alicent Hightower, the daughter of King Viserys I Targaryen’s righthand man in the Game of Thrones prequel, told The Guardian about her past mental health struggles. “It was bad, bad. Awful, actually... I was working all the way through. I was very good at hiding it," Ms Cooke said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon's Big Twist Could Lead to Another Major Change in Game of Thrones History
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's episode of House of the Dragon, "Driftmark," ended with the biggest twist of the show to-date. Rhaenyra and Daemon seemed to be plotting to kill Laenor, which would allow them to finally marry one another, but it was revealed at the last minute that Laenor was in on the plot as well. His death was faked, and the show ended with a now-bald Laenor rowing out to see with Qarl Correy, ready for a new life.
TVOvermind
Five Reasons “How I Met Your Father” (2022) Is the Lamest Spin-off Ever
Hear me out before you shake your head in disbelief wondering if the original was any good and how the spin-off could possibly be any worse. Despite one of the most hated series finales in TV history, How I Met Your Mother ran for almost a decade and left us with running gags, defining pop culture moments (Robin’s “Let’s Go to the Mall”), and characters who were flawed but had depth. We also learned a life lesson or two. Through ups and downs, we supported Lily’s and Marshall’s long-term relationship, Robin’s career ambitions to become a news broadcaster, and Ted’s never-ending search for love.
Collider
'Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire' Season 1 Episode 1 Recap: The End and the Beginning
The Prince of Darkness is back and more intense than ever in AMC’s Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. The series is simultaneously a sequel and reboot to Neil Jordan’s 1994 film adaptation and a rich exploration of Rice’s vampire epic. An eerie juxtaposition of hypermodernity and history, this series opens with references to the COVID-19 pandemic in its premiere, "In Throes of Increasing Wonder." A much older Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), the titular “interviewer” portrayed in the film by Christian Slater, receives a mysterious box in the mail full of cassette tapes. After digging an old boom box out of the closet, he plays as much of the tape as he can stand, all five seconds of it. He recognizes it immediately as his initial interview with the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Brad Pitt in the 1994 film, Jacob Anderson in this series) almost 50 years prior — a compelling and unexpected means of paying homage to the original.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Last Seen Alive
It kind of has to be said that a lot of fans of Gerard Butler have grown used to seeing him in movies like 300, Olympus Has Fallen, and several other action movies where he’s a certified badass that knows how to get things done. But in Last Seen Alive he’s a man simply looking for his wife, and on top of that, he’s not the kind of guy that knows how to go around getting answers out of people with unique torture methods or weapons designed for warfare. This time, he’s a regular individual who is smart enough to be well off and yet isn’t that skilled in handling himself around those who wish him harm. The story does take a bit to get going. Still, it’s the type that strikes hard and strikes deep mainly because it’s a story that could happen to just about anyone since it’s not so fantastic in nature and does have roots in the genuine fears of many people around the world where such things as kidnapping and trafficking exist.
‘Magpie Murders’: Release Date, Cast, Episode Count, and More for New PBS Series
Oscar-nominee Lesley Manville plays a book editor investigating the death of a best-selling author in the new PBS series 'Magpie Murders.'
TVOvermind
She-Hulk: Ribbit and Rip It-Recap
A lot of fans might have been cheering to see Matt Murdock, and then Daredevil show up in this episode, and that’s all well and good since it was impressive to see him finally appear after the rumors and talk that Charlie Cox would be coming back to the MCU. And then Jen Walters gets hold of him, literally, and it becomes another in a long line of booty calls that She-Hulk has been known for in the comics. No, I didn’t speak out of turn, especially since She-Hulk’s proclivities have been widely known to comic book fans for years. Unfortunately, the way that it appears to go with only a few occurrences in this series is that Jen is finally acting on desires she might have buried with work and the attempt to prove that she’s every bit the lawyer that everyone else is. In other words, She-Hulk has been made to appear as though she’s seeking validation since the beginning of this series, and it hasn’t ended yet. Why is this frustrating? It’s because She-Hulk has been a great character for so long that to make her appear as a sarcastic individual with a serious lean toward badmouthing those who try to show her a new perspective is doing her a huge disservice, and it’s keeping a lot of fans from taking her seriously.
