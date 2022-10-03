It’s interesting to realize how much is going on in the Star Wars universe that doesn’t have that much to do with the Jedi or the Sith, especially since this makes it easier to realize how tough life can be for so many of those who reside within the galaxy. Andor is the type of story that one can get into without having to worry too much about the Force and what it means to various characters, not to mention what it can be used to do. This show is about people and the effects they have on each other, as the Empire is a complex machine that doesn’t produce just villains and yet stands as a huge issue that needs to be dealt with. Unfortunately, knowing how to start a rebellion requires knowing who to trust and how one can outsmart the Imperials. The former is definitely tough, but the latter appears to be kind of easy, depending on who one is dealing with. As it’s already been noted, some of those within the Empire aren’t exactly the brights bulbs in the box and are just after results, meaning that they don’t care about the details as much.

