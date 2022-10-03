Read full article on original website
Movie Review: Dreamcatcher
Horror movies come and go, and a lot of them tend to be filed away, but there are some that might be remembered by some folks since they deliver something that might be considered to be entertaining. Dreamcatcher is one of those movies that a lot of people might feel is worth the attention it’s been given, but there is plenty to be said about it that might not be as complimentary as people might like. For one, the movie is a little predictable once a person figures out how the formula is being used and what is bound to happen, and to whom. One thing that can kill any movie is realizing what the formula is, how it works, and the many different ways it can be tweaked. In this particular movie, there are a lot of signs as to who is going to be killed next when things are going too well and will need to be broken up just because it advances the story a little more. But in this case, the story feels as though it was extended without need.
7 Cozy Movies to Watch This Christmas
Christmas is a holiday that spreads cozy vibes and homely feels. These holidays are best spent with family watching feel-good Christmas movies while having your favorite snacks. These movies are well known for making you swoon. A plethora of filmmakers treats us with some best cozy romantic movies during these...
Documentary Review: Demon House
With a title like Demon House, it’s easy to think that this documentary on the Ammons house wasn’t going to be a gentle and calming story about a poltergeist. There are dozens of ghost stories out there, some of them legit and some of them a lot of hokum, but the thing about Demon House is that it does sound fairly genuine given what apparently happened at this location. Zak Bagans, a renowned name in the field of paranormal studies, bought the Ammons house to verify if the stories that had been told of demonic possession within the house were real, or had been made up somehow. But the tales that are retold in this documentary feel a little too fantastic to be made up, and the lingering effects that each person who stepped into the house exhibited feel as though they defy any easy explanation. The only trouble is that the audience isn’t getting the full story it feels, especially since it’s fair to think that the clean bill of health that these people were given before they stepped into the house, or interacted with those who had, that something might have been coming that would have compromised their physical well-being. It’s not doubt, it’s simply the desire to know the facts.
5 of the Most Ridiculous Moments in the Fast and Furious Franchise
Plenty of people get by with accepting ridiculous movie plots by telling others not to take it so seriously and just get into the movie. I can agree with that since thinking too hard about something and how it defies all laws of physics and reality can be kind of a downer when trying to enjoy a movie. But there are those movies that take things well beyond the pale when it comes to the things that are allowed to happen within their boundaries. The Fast and Furious franchise has a lot of people picking sides when it comes to whether or not certain things could or could not happen as they’re shown in the movie. Some are kind of obvious since, of course, they couldn’t happen, as movie magic and plot armor explain a lot of the stuff that reality simply can’t. But while some folks are comfortable in stating that it’s not that big of a deal, that it should just be allowed to ride as is, there are others that have grown a bit tired of seeing this franchise get away with just about anything and everything that it can when it comes to the characters and the many situations they find themselves in from time to time.
Movie Review: Meander
On a scale of weird to ‘what the hell am I watching,’ Meander is one of those movies that takes a while to get into but is still interesting enough for those that happen to enjoy escape room movies and thrillers that don’t make a lot of sense. The movie opens with a woman, Lisa, lying on the road, supposedly waiting to be run over, or perhaps just lying about since she has no motivation to keep going. When a car does come, she gets up, so it’s fair to think that she’s not q quite ready to die. Upon taking a ride from the driver, though, she ends up turning on the radio to hear about an individual that’s just killed two people and can be identified by the tattoo of a cross on his hand. When Lisa sees this, she obviously makes the connection, but it’s almost too late as the man attacks her with a knife. After that, everything fades out, and Lisa wakes up to find herself in a strange jumpsuit with an even stranger wristband shackled to her left forearm. As if this weren’t enough to start with, she’s also stuck in a strange system of tunnels, complete with traps that begin to emerge as she starts crawling along.
9 Best Heart-Stopping Horror Movies of All Time
No genre of movies better set the floor for entertainment during family gatherings than horror movies. Many creative moviemakers have given us insanely scary movies to watch. Having said that, there have been some horror movies that are peerless. If you’re looking for something that will set your heart afloat, here’s a list of some scariest horror movies of all time:
An Oregon Trail Movie Musical? Really?
It feels likely that plenty of people are going to hear about The Oregon Trail and wonder what in the hell the rest of us are talking about, right? But if you grew up in the 80s or even the 90s, you might have heard of this game, and you might have even played it a few times. If you did, then I’m sorry because you know the disappointment and frustration of trying to play a game that’s all about life or death and usually forces the players to experience too much of the latter. Those of us that remember playing this game probably recall how many times our party died of dysentery or a snake bite or from drowning while trying to cross a river. In other words, it’s almost like an earlier version of the Yellowstone prequel, minus the attacks from the indigenous people, since kids can learn about voiding their bowels until they die, but heck, no, we can’t teach them about other things that happened on the plains. In any case, making a darkly comedic musical about this appears to be one of the many ideas of the day, and at this point, it is intriguing enough to wonder what’s going to come of it.
Movie Review: Alison
There’s trauma that will break a person and trauma that people build up because they desire attention, and trying to tell the two apart by assigning a degree of importance to the trauma is a popular pastime of many people. But with Alison, this type of trauma is something that would drive a lot of people into seclusion if they were able to survive it. The amount of harm done to the woman in this movie is the type that would surely break a lot of individuals since being raped, assaulted, disemboweled, and left for dead doesn’t sound like something that many people would be able to live through. Even those that managed to do so would no doubt be scarred for life in ways that might never heal, and that’s not even counting the physical scars that would remain with them for the rest of their lives. But the titular character in this tale is someone that is obviously built of tougher stuff than most, and whether it was the will to live or the stubbornness that she was born with to cling to a life that had been nearly taken from her by force, it’s a story that has inspired a great number of people, even if we don’t get to hear about it that often. Sadly, inspirational stories don’t get as much play as tragedies, even when both happen to occur in the same tale.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Will Be Everything We Hope For
Dearest reader, this author here can simply not hold a light to the juicy gossip of Lady Whistledown (I sure hope you got her voice right!), but I know I will not disappoint with the news I bring: an insight on the prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. You may all bow now in a moment of silence. For the past two seasons of Bridgerton, the Queen has undoubtedly played a role we all love and can not do without. Yes, dear reader; she chooses the new diamond of the season. But did it ever occur to you that the Queen herself was once a diamond? Well, this new TV season will surely let us decide.
Movie Review: Last Seen Alive
It kind of has to be said that a lot of fans of Gerard Butler have grown used to seeing him in movies like 300, Olympus Has Fallen, and several other action movies where he’s a certified badass that knows how to get things done. But in Last Seen Alive he’s a man simply looking for his wife, and on top of that, he’s not the kind of guy that knows how to go around getting answers out of people with unique torture methods or weapons designed for warfare. This time, he’s a regular individual who is smart enough to be well off and yet isn’t that skilled in handling himself around those who wish him harm. The story does take a bit to get going. Still, it’s the type that strikes hard and strikes deep mainly because it’s a story that could happen to just about anyone since it’s not so fantastic in nature and does have roots in the genuine fears of many people around the world where such things as kidnapping and trafficking exist.
Will Armor Wars Work Better as a Movie?
It can honestly be said that one more series in the MCU timeline wouldn’t have been that much of an issue, but it would also appear that there’s faith that Don Cheadle might have the faith of those who were thinking that he might be better off on Disney+. It’s tough to say whether or not an Armor Wars movie would be coming to Disney+ or if it would hit the big screen, but it does feel safe to say that as a movie, it’s bound to be an attempt at a story that a lot of people are going to be talking about right up until it’s released, and far less afterward. I could be wrong, Armor Wars could be one of the next big stories that gain a great deal of attention in the MCU, but it’s a tough sell at this point, no matter who’s trying to back the movie and no matter who has anything positive to say about it. Armor Wars does sound like a great idea, but it also sounds ambitious as a series or as a movie.
Why is An Old Chris Hemsworth Movie is Killing it On Netflix?
Chris Hemsworth is an A-list star from start to finish. Born on August 11, 1983, the 39-year-old star has been gracing us with his acting talent for more than two decades. He was in his early 20s when he first became a star. The Australian actor was cast as Kim Hyde in a hit Australian series called Home and Away. His character instantly became a huge hit, and he was a star. Since then, he’s made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is arguably one of the most famous franchises in the world. Landing a role in a Marvel movie is about as amazing as it comes. He is none other than Thor, but it’s not the only thing he’s done. In fact, you might not even realize that Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix movies have become a huge hit that no one saw coming. Here’s what we know.
Movie Review: Bombshell
It’s tough to comment on this movie from a male perspective without sounding like a jerk or like someone that might be wondering why women don’t come forward when they’ve been harassed or abused. There are plenty of reasons why women don’t stand up and shout out their abuse to the heavens while pointing the finger at their abuser, but it doesn’t make the matter any less frustrating when it happens years later, and the excuse is that they wanted to get ahead and make something of themselves. Even that’s hard to argue against since there are men out there that treat women so horribly that it becomes very easy for ladies to look at any man and wonder if they’re going to get the same treatment. Bombshell is one of those movies that a person tends to watch for entertainment, so long as they don’t have to think about the real-life scandal that took place and made this movie possible. The fact is that men shouldn’t be embarrassed to be men after watching this and if any guy does then he might have a guilty conscience to fix later on.
Final Destination 6 Directors Got the Job by Faking Their Own Death on a Zoom Call
Shockingly, it’s been over ten years since the last Final Destination film. Following the huge success of The Final Destination – which was originally penciled as the end of the entire saga – studios opted to make another feature that was critically praised and more importantly, a financial success. Since Final Destination 5, there’s been speculation over another film in the long-running series; however, it was just recently confirmed that New Line hired co-directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein. The duo has done notable work with their indie film Freaks being the most high profile. The duo will be directing based on the script of Ready or Not – which was a tremendous horror film – screenwriters Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor.
Are People Really Surprised That Box Office Predictions Are Low for Sequels?
It’s been said and it will keep being said, sequels have a tough time when it comes to the box office for a number of reasons, but one that’s more important than anything else. They have to equal or surpass the original movie, which is often quite difficult if the first movie turned out to be one of the best movies of its time. Avatar is a good example, since the upcoming sequel is going to have to do far more than the original did, and the world-building that requires is phenomenal. But the fact that so many people don’t expect the average sequel to earn less at the box office is kind of interesting since the increased numbers that have been seen over the years are impressive in some cases, but not all that great in others when comparing the price of a ticket from decades ago to now. A lot of people who don’t understand the industry and inflation will look at a movie that makes hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office and think that movies have gotten better over the years. They’re not wrong, but they’re not taking into account everything that goes into the industry, especially the idea that sequels are still thought of as inferior by a lot of moviegoers.
The Best James Earl Jones Movies to Watch
James Earl Jones has one of the most recognizable voices in Hollywood and with a career spanning five decades, you’ve likely heard or seen him in one movie or another. Many of his fans may not know this, but he started as a stage actor before spreading his wings in the entertainment industry.
Zombieland (2009): Meet the Original Movie Cast & Characters
It’s been thirteen years since we got one of the best zombie apocalyptic movies in the past century. Hate it or love it, Zombieland helped revolutionize the cinematic representation of zombies to what it is today. Way back then, the concept of zombies was only focused on the scary, boring, human-biting cliché storylines—not counting Shaun of the Dead.
Movie Review: Hocus Pocus 2
Let me start by saying that I don’t take a lot of pleasure in bashing movies. It’s not that much fun, it’s not something that’s conducive to telling a story, and it’s not fair because each movie takes a lot of work to complete. But, here it goes. Hocus Pocus 2 was miles beyond the original movie and not in a good way. Back in 1993, the Sanderson sisters were a great deal of fun since they were evil in a comical manner, they were ridiculous in a lot of ways, but they were watchable since they leaned heavily into the idea of being evil witches that didn’t care if they caused harm or sucked the souls from young children to expand their own lives. They were evil without apology, and they worshipped Satan, for crying loud, and yet this all fit well into a kids’ movie since Disney hadn’t yet started going woke, and jokes were still funny, and acting was still allowed to be a little edgier and raw, and the first movie, in general, was a good time if one enjoyed that kind of thing. In other words, the sequel took on the woke approach and somehow is still being lauded as one of the best movies made this year. But the truth, if anyone is willing to tell it, is that humanizing the witches, the villains, was another misstep in a long, broken line of missteps that Disney has taken at this point.
Five Reasons “How I Met Your Father” (2022) Is the Lamest Spin-off Ever
Hear me out before you shake your head in disbelief wondering if the original was any good and how the spin-off could possibly be any worse. Despite one of the most hated series finales in TV history, How I Met Your Mother ran for almost a decade and left us with running gags, defining pop culture moments (Robin’s “Let’s Go to the Mall”), and characters who were flawed but had depth. We also learned a life lesson or two. Through ups and downs, we supported Lily’s and Marshall’s long-term relationship, Robin’s career ambitions to become a news broadcaster, and Ted’s never-ending search for love.
Could Tom Holland Play Link?
AI programs are responsible for creating a lot of ideas that have come along in the past several years since people fiddling around with one idea or another have been able to come up with images that have made people think and, in many ways, have inspired some folks to wonder if those ideas might carry some weight. This one was created a short while back. The thought that Tom Holland could play the part of Link from The Legend of Zelda in a live-action movie, feels like something that could gain traction if the right folks were able to get hold of it and do something. Yes, it would be another video game movie that might not go over that well, but there’s nothing saying that those who can try. After all, Chris Pratt is going to be playing the role of Mario, a fact that has some people up in arms still, so why couldn’t Tom Holland take on a part that would be far less controversial and maybe even kind of interesting to those who have loved the games for so long?
