Chicago, IL

Chicago taxpayers paid out $250M in police-related settlements

By Brian Althimer
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32eqIJ_0iKcWbbA00

Chicago Inspector General Deborah Witzburg joins Lisa Dent on Chicago's Afternoon Ne ws to discuss a report done by her office that found that taxpayers paid $250 million in settlements from legal claims against the Chicago Police Department for the past 3 years and what needs to be done to prevent future lawsuits against the city.

