Chicago taxpayers paid out $250M in police-related settlements
Chicago Inspector General Deborah Witzburg joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon Ne ws to discuss a report done by her office that found that taxpayers paid $250 million in settlements from legal claims against the Chicago Police Department for the past 3 years and what needs to be done to prevent future lawsuits against the city.Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandevelde Follow @LaurenLapka
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 4