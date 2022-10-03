Read full article on original website
Crews respond to tire fire, brush fire in Mulga
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Forestry Commission officials along with Minor Heights Fire crews responded to a tire fire in the town of Mulga in west Jefferson County Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported just after noon on Slope Drive/Century Drive. The AFC said the fire was contained...
14-year-old golden retriever rescued after hours long operation in Vestavia Hills
A rescue operation was underway late Wednesday night in the 600 block of Paden Drive in Vestavia Hills after a family returned home and found its dog stuck in a 14-inch pipe. The owner said the dog was likely stuck in the pipe for more than a day. The dog,...
Woman struck and killed by car in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman was killed after being hit by a car in Fairfield Wednesday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office the incident happened just before 10:00 p.m. in the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive. Authorities have not yet released the woman's identity or...
Student removed after 'death note' found at Pell City school
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBMA) — A student at Williams Intermediate School in Pell City was removed after a list of student names that was titled "Death Note" was found. Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris said the school system notified the police department when the list was found last week.
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was killed after being struck by a passenger train Tuesday afternoon in Birmingham. The Birmingham Fire Department said the incident happened in the 1000 block of 15th Place SW. No other injuries were reported and there is no confirmation on whether passengers were...
One killed, one injured in shooting at convenience store in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a market and convenience store in Birmingham Thursday morning. Police said the shooting happened at the Georgia Road Market on Georgia Road in the Gate City neighborhood. Police said two people were sitting...
Birmingham votes to allow medical marijuana dispensaries
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Medical cannabis will be sold in Alabama starting sometime next year. A large number of requests for applications to operate a dispensary have come from the Birmingham area. On Tuesday, Birmingham leaders took the first steps in allowing dispensaries to operate within the city, but...
Trussville BOE looking externally for acting superintendent
In a special called Board of Education meeting, the board announced it would be looking externally for an acting superintendent during Superintendent Pattie Neill's 60-day paid leave of absence. The acting superintendent would give the school board the ability to continue to conduct school board business during Neill's absence. "What...
Inmate stabbed to death at Donaldson Correctional Facility
An inmate was killed at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer on Monday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 29-year-old Joseph Agee III was stabbed by another inmate.
Woman convicted after street racing crash kills woman in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The woman charged with killing another woman while street racing in Birmingham was convicted Wednesday. According to court documents, Carmesia Flannigan was convicted of reckless manslaughter after a crash killed 52-year-old Brandy Ballard on Arkadelphia Road in March of 2021. Ballard was driving to work...
The Weather Authority: Dry weather continues
DRY: Alabama’s weather just won’t change too much through the weekend with sunny days and fair nights. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 80s through Friday, but a cooler airmass arrives over the weekend with highs dropping into the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday. Sunday morning will be very cool with a low well down in the 40s for most places; some of the colder spots could reach the upper 30s over North Alabama.
UAB research finds obesity drug can reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes
New research done by the University of Alabama at Birmingham finds an obesity drug, Semaglutide, can reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes by 60%. The drug had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration in a dose of one milligram weekly. This research being done finds that a...
Final witnesses, evidence presented at trial in case against Patrick Stallworth
While the jury is expected to continue its deliberations Friday, the evidentiary period in the trial of Patrick Stallworth wrapped up Thursday afternoon with both sides calling final witnesses for testimonies in the case. The trial is expected to end Friday after the sides make their official closing statements before the jury hands down a verdict.
