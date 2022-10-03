Read full article on original website
Four people plead guilty in North Carolina ballot probe of 2016 and 2018 elections
RALEIGH, N.C. — Four people pleaded guilty on Monday to misdemeanors for their roles in absentee ballot fraud in rural North Carolina during the 2016 and 2018 elections. The convictions stemmed from an investigation that in part resulted in a do-over congressional election. Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway accepted...
WRAL
What President Biden's move on marijuana might mean for North Carolina
President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority...
thecentersquare.com
Majority of North Carolina absentee voters casting ballots so far are registered Democrats
(The Center Square) — North Carolina absentee voters have cast a total of 18,959 votes through Thursday, the majority coming from registered Democrats. The total includes 9,819 votes from Democrats, 6,058 from unaffiliated voters, 3,039 from Republicans, 40 from registered Libertarians, and three ballots cast by Green Party supporters. The total reflects roughly six times the number of absentee votes cast at the same point in 2018.
North Carolina Supreme Court weighs if voter ID tainted by racial bias
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s long-litigated photo voter identification law was appraised at the state Supreme Court on Monday. Justices heard arguments on whether it was reasonable for trial judges to throw out the law that they determined was tainted by racial bias and designed to help Republicans retain their grip on the legislature.
New poll shows North Carolina Senate showdown to be neck and neck
Republicans only have a slight edge in the contest to replace Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) for North Carolina's Senate seat, according to a new poll.
Food Stamps Schedule: North Carolina SNAP Benefits for October 2022
Like most states, North Carolina distributes its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits according to the same schedule every month. In the Tar Heel State, benefits are paid between...
North Carolina Democrats call out Walmart over policy targeting drug used for miscarriages, abortions
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – Democratic members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation want to know why Walmart has instructed its pharmacies not to distribute a drug that is commonly prescribed for a variety of medical issues. In a strongly worded letter to Walmart CEO C. Doug McMillon, all five Democrats representing the state want to know […]
North Carolina Sheriff Under Fire For Racist Comments About Black Deputies
“I’m sick of these Black bastards,” Jody Greene said in explosive remarks from 2019, according to WECT.
North Carolina county changes policy to end discrimination during traffic stops
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, which includes the state’s largest city, Charlotte, introduced a new policy for its sheriff’s office on Oct. 3, 2022, that deputies will no longer stop motorists for non-moving traffic violations such as tinted windows, revoked license, or broken tail lights. The policy also stipulates that drivers who may have an expired tag or no insurance would no longer be ticketed for it unless they are pulled over for a more severe violation. Data shown to the sheriff’s office led them to institute the policy change to reduce discrimination against motorists of color.
Dems agonize over N.C. spending debacle as Senate race tightens
North Carolina Democrats are projecting confidence about Cheri Beasley's chances against Ted Budd. But they think the party needs to cough up more money.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Found Sediments in North Carolina Lakes That Shows Decades of Coal Ash Contamination
An examination of sediments from five North Carolina lakes near coal-burning power stations revealed that coal ash contamination of surface waterways was more persistent and pervasive than previously thought. The study's authors warned that this is likely to be an issue for any surface water body near a coal plant...
beckerspayer.com
North Carolina provider Tryon drops Humana Medicare Advantage members
Tryon Medical Partners, the largest independent primary care provider in the Charlotte, N.C.-area, is no longer in-network with Humana Medicare Advantage plans, NC Health News reported Oct. 3. The change will not affect North Carolina state retirees who are members of Humana Medicare Advantage plans. "I spoke with the founder...
North Carolina governor says state has ‘front-row seat’ to climate change
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) on Sunday said his coastal state has a “front-row seat” to climate change, adding that he is working to build stronger and more resilient infrastructure to combat the effects of global warming. “North Carolina has had a front-row seat when it comes...
School safety listed as top voter concern in North Carolina: poll
School safety is the top concern among voters in North Carolina, according to a new High Point University poll. In the poll, published on Thursday, 74 percent of respondents from the state said they thought school safety was a “very important” issue, narrowly edging out education (73 percent) and inflation (73 percent) as the issue most often cited in that category. Another 17 percent of voters polled said they thought that school safety was “somewhat important.”
Governor Edwards not ready to follow President Biden’s pardoning lead
Governor John Bel Edwards approves of President Biden’s pardon of federal inmates for simple marijuana possession—he’s just not ready to do it on state level.
NBC News
Democrats ramp up spending in North Carolina Senate race
Democrats are ramping up their spending in North Carolina's Senate race, where former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley is taking on GOP Rep. Ted Budd. Senate Majority PAC, a super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, is reserving an additional $4 million in TV ads in the race, according to spending figures shared first with NBC News. The two-week ad reservation will begin next week and the additional spending brings the group's investment in the race to $10.5 million.
