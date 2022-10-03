ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

AOL Corp

'Right these wrongs': Inside Biden's history-making moves on marijuana

WASHINGTON — In a seismic shift Thursday that upends decades of policy that facilitated the nation's "war on drugs," President Joe Biden pardoned everyone with federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana. The president also set the stage to potentially remove marijuana as a Schedule 1 classification under federal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

As Putin turns 70, former Russia insider weighs in on likelihood of nuclear move

Past birthdays have included lavish gifts from world leaders, hockey games with Russia’s great and good, and down-to-nature forays in the mountains of Siberia. This birthday — and it is a big one — is expected to involve minimal celebration. As Russian President Vladimir Putin turns 70, the question on many minds is not so much "how strong is his body?" but "how secure is his job?"
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Jan. 6 committee schedules ninth and perhaps final hearing for Oct. 13

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol has scheduled its next public hearing on Oct. 13, less than three weeks before the midterm election that will determine control of Congress. The session, which was rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian, is expected to be the bipartisan panel’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Warnock calls allegations made against Walker 'disturbing'

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Sen. Raphael Warnock offered his first remarks Thursday on the campaign troubles dogging Herschel Walker, his Republican opponent for the U.S. Senate, including damaging allegations that the staunchly anti-abortion advocate paid for a former girlfriend to undergo the procedure in 2009. “What we are hearing about...
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

As Iran protests continue, experts discuss the likelihood of regime change

Iranian protesters continue to confront the autocratic regime that rules over the vast Mideast country with chants of "death to the dictator," a slogan targeting the iron-fisted rule of the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The pressing question for many experts on Iran and veteran observers of Tehran...
PROTESTS
AOL Corp

Johnson, Barnes clash in 1st Wisconsin Senate debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stuck to their scripts — and their time limits — as they met for a debate Friday evening in a hotly contested race that could determine party control of the U.S. Senate.
MADISON, WI
Amest Tribune

Walter Suza guest column: A reflection on Pledge of Allegiance

“Out of the darkness light shall shine.” Some of my childhood memories are of walking past the American Embassy in Tanzania. The tall walls capped with barbed wire and the armed guards behind the steel gate prevented me from seeing the inside of the chancery. But the obstacles failed to prevent my eyes...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

IMF predicts darkening outlook for global economy, $4 trillion loss

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is predicting an increasingly gloomy global economic outlook for the coming years, projecting a $4 trillion loss in global output from now to 2026. Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the IMF, said in remarks at Georgetown University on Thursday that the world is seeing...
BUSINESS

