Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Busloads of undocumented migrants were sent to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence twice in one weekMargaret MinnicksTexas State
This Day in History: October 9William Saint ValWashington, DC
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Related
AOL Corp
'Right these wrongs': Inside Biden's history-making moves on marijuana
WASHINGTON — In a seismic shift Thursday that upends decades of policy that facilitated the nation's "war on drugs," President Joe Biden pardoned everyone with federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana. The president also set the stage to potentially remove marijuana as a Schedule 1 classification under federal...
AOL Corp
Biden's student loan plan faces lawsuits — how experts say borrowers should respond
Student loan borrowers could soon begin applying to have up to $20,000 in loans forgiven despite uncertainty over the future of the Biden administration's controversial debt relief plan. At least four lawsuits opposing the plan have emerged in recent weeks, though President Biden has appeared willing to put up a...
AOL Corp
These Florida Republicans requested Hurricane Ian funding after opposing disaster relief
A handful of Florida lawmakers requested emergency funding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian but opposed legislation last month that included billions of dollars in disaster relief. Twelve House lawmakers from Florida penned a letter to Reps. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) and Kay Granger (R-Texas), the chairwoman and ranking member, respectively,...
AOL Corp
Why the U.S. ordering a $290 million supply of a radiation sickness drug is no cause for alarm
Amid concerns about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent nuclear threats came a bit of startling news: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that it spent $290 million on a drug to treat radiation sickness. The department said in a statement that the purchase of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
As Putin turns 70, former Russia insider weighs in on likelihood of nuclear move
Past birthdays have included lavish gifts from world leaders, hockey games with Russia’s great and good, and down-to-nature forays in the mountains of Siberia. This birthday — and it is a big one — is expected to involve minimal celebration. As Russian President Vladimir Putin turns 70, the question on many minds is not so much "how strong is his body?" but "how secure is his job?"
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 228 of the invasion
Vladimir Putin orders extra security around Kerch bridge in Crimea as limited traffic starts to resume
AOL Corp
Many Americans arrested for marijuana won't find relief under Biden's pardon plan
President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday that he would pardon federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana could help more than 6,500 people obtain employment or other opportunities, but it’ll do little for most people incarcerated for marijuana. Biden also pushed for more governors to follow suit for state...
AOL Corp
Donald Trump uses California as a punchline in Nevada rally for GOP candidates
Former President Donald Trump and GOP candidates are using California as a midterm cautionary tale in neighboring Nevada: Vote Republican or see your state become a haven for the “radical left.”. Trump on Saturday held a rally near Lake Tahoe in Minden, Nevada, to stump for Republican Senate candidate...
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
Jan. 6 committee schedules ninth and perhaps final hearing for Oct. 13
The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol has scheduled its next public hearing on Oct. 13, less than three weeks before the midterm election that will determine control of Congress. The session, which was rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian, is expected to be the bipartisan panel’s...
AOL Corp
Warnock calls allegations made against Walker 'disturbing'
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Sen. Raphael Warnock offered his first remarks Thursday on the campaign troubles dogging Herschel Walker, his Republican opponent for the U.S. Senate, including damaging allegations that the staunchly anti-abortion advocate paid for a former girlfriend to undergo the procedure in 2009. “What we are hearing about...
AOL Corp
As Iran protests continue, experts discuss the likelihood of regime change
Iranian protesters continue to confront the autocratic regime that rules over the vast Mideast country with chants of "death to the dictator," a slogan targeting the iron-fisted rule of the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The pressing question for many experts on Iran and veteran observers of Tehran...
AOL Corp
Johnson, Barnes clash in 1st Wisconsin Senate debate
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stuck to their scripts — and their time limits — as they met for a debate Friday evening in a hotly contested race that could determine party control of the U.S. Senate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What is Indigenous Peoples Day? Is it offensive to celebrate Columbus Day? Everything you need to know
The second Monday of October has been a national holiday for about a century. But Indigenous Peoples Day has only held that designation for a year.
WEKU
Thousands of Russians continue to arrive in Turkey, fleeing conscription
Antalya is a longtime Russian tourist destination that's become a refuge for those who don't want to fight in the war. But things are getting more complicated for Russians in Turkey.
Walter Suza guest column: A reflection on Pledge of Allegiance
“Out of the darkness light shall shine.” Some of my childhood memories are of walking past the American Embassy in Tanzania. The tall walls capped with barbed wire and the armed guards behind the steel gate prevented me from seeing the inside of the chancery. But the obstacles failed to prevent my eyes...
AOL Corp
Female students shout at Iranian president to 'get lost' as he condemns protests
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was greeted with chants of "get lost" from female students while he visited a university and condemned the protests that resulted from the death of a young woman while she was in custody for failing to properly wear a headscarf. A video posted on Twitter by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
Russia's military call-up is having major repercussions almost everywhere but the Ukrainian battlefield
Less than three weeks ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the call-up of 300,000 men to bolster army ranks decimated by battlefield routs in Ukraine. Now, in an extraordinary exodus, waves of fighting-age men have fled Russia in what appear to be roughly those same numbers. By plane or by...
AOL Corp
Lindsey Graham Told Cops They Should Have Shot Jan. 6 Rioters In The Head: Book
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told police officers that he didn’t understand why they didn’t open fire on rioting Donald Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol last year, according to a new book. “You guys should have shot them all in the head,” Graham is quoted as saying,...
AOL Corp
IMF predicts darkening outlook for global economy, $4 trillion loss
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is predicting an increasingly gloomy global economic outlook for the coming years, projecting a $4 trillion loss in global output from now to 2026. Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the IMF, said in remarks at Georgetown University on Thursday that the world is seeing...
AOL Corp
Putin, OPEC, Big Oil: Biden’s against whoever’s responsible for gas prices
President Biden and the White House are taking on big oil companies, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and anyone else who might be to blame for high gas prices in the U.S. With the midterms fast approaching, rising gas prices pose a major threat to Democratic...
Comments / 0