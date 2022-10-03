ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

As Republicans focus on crime, Mandela Barnes in Racine shows support for strikers and abortion access

By ADAM ROGAN adam.rogan@journaltimes.com
voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 35

Guest
3d ago

Barnes could care less about the workers he is only worried about getting a cushy job in DC and doing nothing for you and still living off the taxpayers. The guy has never had a real job

Reply(15)
27
Karen
2d ago

Barnes is an abomination. Tax skipper never worked a real job, supports defunding police, wants to eliminate bail for criminals and want you to pay for illegal immigrants

Reply
10
Susan Zip
3d ago

Barnes is for defunding the police and letting criminals out of jail. Don't be fooled Wisconsin

Reply(3)
21
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wisconsin Examiner

Election deniers failed to hand Wisconsin to Trump but have paved the way for future GOP success

This story was originally published by ProPublica. Ever since claims of election fraud arose in 2020, Wisconsin has seen its share of quixotic attempts to taint the presidential results. A group of phony electors tried to claim the state’s electoral votes for Donald Trump. Wisconsin’s top lawmaker launched a yearlong inquiry led by a lawyer […] The post Election deniers failed to hand Wisconsin to Trump but have paved the way for future GOP success appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

Wisconsin Senators show up to State Capitol only to see next picture in ‘chunky animals’ calendar

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. It was business as usual at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Oct. 4 when Gov. Evers called a session to discuss adding an amendment to Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. What makes this a typical day isn’t necessarily the topic — rather, it’s the fact that only one Republican and three Democratic senators were present. The special session lasted 15 seconds — long enough to gavel in, rip to the next day in the senate chamber’s “365 chunky animals” calendar and adjourn.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Racine, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Mount Pleasant, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Racine, WI
Government
City
Racine, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
wisconsinrightnow.com

Ron Johnson Unveils Abortion Referendum Question For Wisconsin Voters

Wisconsin’s Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson says his proposed referendum on abortion is simple. Johnson, late Tuesday, released his suggestion for a ballot question that would allow voters in the state to decide on a new abortion law. “At what point does society have the responsibility to protect the...
WISCONSIN STATE
tonemadison.com

We’re paying Wisconsin Republicans to lie about bail and everything else

Drawing a line from Ron Johnson’s tax-cut votes to the 2022 campaign’s merciless attack ads. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Sarah Godlewski
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Mandela Barnes
Person
Josh Kaul
WEAU-TV 13

State DOJ issues its own warning on voter intimidation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A day after the U.S. Department of Justice discussed physical security during the upcoming mid-term elections, Wisconsin’s Department of Justice issued its own warning against trying to intimidate voters or interfere with the voting process. “If you intimidate somebody in a way that impacts their...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin DOJ prepared to identify threats to elections, election workers

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Wednesday it will protect elections and election workers in the state. Attorney General Josh Kaul said the DOJ’s Wisconsin State Intelligence Center is ready to identify threats to Wisconsin’s elections as well as threats against election administrators. The WSIC will also monitor for election interference both from domestic and foreign actors....
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Jensen picks up endorsement of MN Police and Peace Officers Association

(Minneapolis, MN)--Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is touting the endorsement of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. Executive director Brian Peters said during the announcement, "Governor Walz has been missing in action during his term... We need leadership and we believe Scott Jensen as the next governor will provide that." The Walz campaign responds in a statement, "Governor Walz has proposed hundreds of millions of dollars to fund local police departments and help them hire more officers, and he’ll keep fighting to deliver more funding, training, and resources in his second term."
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Abortion Issues#Election Local#Crime#Democrats#Planned Parenthood#Democratic#Senate#The U S Supreme Court#Cnh Industrial#Uaw#United Auto Workers#National Fe
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesota congressional candidate dies, will remain on the ballot

(Minneapolis, MN)--A congressional candidate in Minnesota’s Second District has died. Paula Overby was running as a candidate with the Legal Marijuana Now Party. Overby had previously run as an independent in the district in 2014 and 2016. She was a Green Party candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2018 and then ran in 2020 for the U-S Senate as the DFL candidate. The Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office says her name will remain on the November ballot.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesota legislators create secular caucus to counter Christian nationalism

From left, Sens. Matt Klein, DFL-Mendota Heights, and John Marty, DFL-Roseville, confer during a Senate floor session. Photo by David J. Oakes/Senate Media Services. A group of Democratic state legislators announced on Wednesday the creation of the Secular Government Caucus to counter the rise in Christian nationalism and politicians imposing their personal religious beliefs on others.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Tim Michels floats possible flat income tax in Baraboo stop

BARABOO — GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels told supporters in a packed tavern here Tuesday he is open to considering a flat income tax if elected this fall. Michels, who faces Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Nov. 8, attended the event at the Square Tavern to accept an endorsement from the powerful Tavern League of Wisconsin. Michels, the co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., said “inflation is running out of control” and vowed to implement “massive tax reform” by lowering the income tax and eliminating the personal property tax on businesses.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
cwbradio.com

Social Security is an Issue of Concern for Wisconsin's Older Voters

(Bob Hague, WRN) A recent AARP poll finds that preserving Social Security is a top-of-mind issue for older voters in Wisconsin. Lisa Lamkins is with AARP Wisconsin, “Eighty-four percent of Wisconsin voters 50 plus say they'd be more willing to vote for a candidate for Senate who would protect Social Security from cuts."
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy