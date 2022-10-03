Read full article on original website
This Colorado town ranks as 1 of best fall vacation getaways
If you are looking for a fall getaway in Colorado, look no further. A town in our state was just named as being one of the best places for a fall getaway.
Colorado mountain town dubbed a 'top spot to visit' during fall
According to US News and World Report, one town in Colorado is among the top 20 'fall vacation spots' in the United States and Canada. Ranking 12th on a list of 20 places was the tiny San Juan mountain range town of Telluride. To those familiar with Colorado, this nod should come as no surprise. Telluride has long been heralded as one of the best spots to see fall colors in the Centennial State. Coupled with the outdoor recreation opportunities and a number of fall...
valleynewslive.com
Cooperstown man missing in Colorado
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man from Cooperstown, who recently moved to Colorado, is missing after going into the mountain range in La Plata County. David Lunde went to run a part of the La Plata Enchilada on Saturday, and hasn’t been seen since. Six days later,...
Mountain town fire destroys family-owned restaurant in Colorado
According to a press release from San Juan County's Office of Emergency Management, a structure fire destroyed a local home and business in the Colorado mountain town of Silverton in the early hours of Wednesday morning. On October 5 at about 3:30 AM, the San Juan County Volunteer Fire Department...
KJCT8
Around average temperatures for the work-week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Yesterday, we stayed dry the entire day with partly cloudy skies, and today will be the same. During the morning, we continued with the dry conditions and some light cloud cover, and as a result, it will be the same across most Western Slope except for the higher elevations. There are chances of a few scattered showers during the daytime for our mountains and light snowfall at nighttime.
durangotelegraph.com
Where did everyone go?
In journalism, there’s a bit of an unwritten rule that says don’t put a question in a headline if you can’t answer it. Well, we here at The Durango Telegraph were never much for playing by the rules, and when we ask, “Where did everyone go?” as it relates to the chronic staffing shortage in town and can’t provide a suitable explanation, it’s because no one seems to have the answer.
Tenth Colorado resident dies from West Nile Virus, officials urge caution
A resident from La Plata County has died from complications associated with West Nile virus, according to a news release from San Juan Basin Public Health. This marks the tenth West Nile virus death in Colorado this year. "West Nile virus is carried by mosquitoes and can be passed on...
More than $8,000 worth of equipment stolen from Colorado music festival
More than $8,000 worth of equipment was stolen from this year's Blues and Brews music festival in Telluride, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office. The festival, which took place between September 15 and 16, was located at a campground near Lizard Head. According to officials an unknown suspect(s), allegedly stole a $6,000 bicycle, and other equipment.
Hiker Discovers Human Remains at Colorado Reservoir, Sparks Investigation
Per reports from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, several hikers discovered human remains in La Plata County near Vallecito Reservoir. After the horrifying discovery, Colorado investigators were deployed to the area on Monday morning to investigate the scene. While authorities have yet to identify the remains, they appear to be from an adult.
