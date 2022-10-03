ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Colorado mountain town dubbed a 'top spot to visit' during fall

According to US News and World Report, one town in Colorado is among the top 20 'fall vacation spots' in the United States and Canada. Ranking 12th on a list of 20 places was the tiny San Juan mountain range town of Telluride. To those familiar with Colorado, this nod should come as no surprise. Telluride has long been heralded as one of the best spots to see fall colors in the Centennial State. Coupled with the outdoor recreation opportunities and a number of fall...
COLORADO STATE
valleynewslive.com

Cooperstown man missing in Colorado

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man from Cooperstown, who recently moved to Colorado, is missing after going into the mountain range in La Plata County. David Lunde went to run a part of the La Plata Enchilada on Saturday, and hasn’t been seen since. Six days later,...
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durango, CO
Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
City
Durango, CO
City
Aspen, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KJCT8

Around average temperatures for the work-week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Yesterday, we stayed dry the entire day with partly cloudy skies, and today will be the same. During the morning, we continued with the dry conditions and some light cloud cover, and as a result, it will be the same across most Western Slope except for the higher elevations. There are chances of a few scattered showers during the daytime for our mountains and light snowfall at nighttime.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
durangotelegraph.com

Where did everyone go?

In journalism, there’s a bit of an unwritten rule that says don’t put a question in a headline if you can’t answer it. Well, we here at The Durango Telegraph were never much for playing by the rules, and when we ask, “Where did everyone go?” as it relates to the chronic staffing shortage in town and can’t provide a suitable explanation, it’s because no one seems to have the answer.
DURANGO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Season#Ski Resort#Purgatory Resort#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do

Comments / 0

Community Policy