There is a famous metaphysical puzzle put forth by the comic playwright Epicharmus of Kos in the 5th century BC. The argument, known as “the Debtor’s Paradox” or “the Growing Argument,” deals with the concept of identity. In the play, a man approaches his friend in the hopes of collecting a debt owed to him. Instead, he receives a philosophical argument. The debtor goes on to claim that since a person is identical to the aggregate of particles that they are made up of, any addition of particles will result in a new person since it will create a new aggregate. Therefore, since both friends have undergone many such additions since the debt was contracted, neither of them is the same person they were when they contracted the debt.

