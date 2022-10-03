Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Daily
Shehan Karunatilaka brings a refreshing new take on the classic murder mystery with ‘Seven Moons’
Colombo, 1990, the capital of Sri Lanka. Maali Almeida — intrepid war photographer, obsessive gambler, closeted gay man and atheist — wakes up in a government office, a bureaucratic nightmare of long lines and procedural formalities. Initially, Maali assumes he’s dreaming or suffering from the after effects of the “silly pills” he and his best friend enjoy taking from time to time. Soon, our protagonist wishes he were simply dreaming, as he realizes he’s moved on from the land of the living. He’s dead — with an unnerving inkling that his death was no accident.
Michigan Daily
‘Queer for Fear’ takes on the history of horror￼
The history of horror as a genre is a long one, stretching all the way back to 19th-century authors like Mary Shelley, Oscar Wilde and Bram Stoker. What do these three authors — as well as many other horror authors, filmmakers and works — all have in common? In short, queerness. Queer artists and themes have historically occupied, and dominated, the horror genre ever since its creation. Their contributions to horror in film and literature have played an integral role in shaping the classic stories we are familiar with today. “Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror,” the newest addition to AMC Network’s spooky streaming platform Shudder, aims to explore the Queer history of one of the world’s most popular genres, giving those Queer pioneers and artists the spotlight they deserve.
Michigan Daily
The metaphysical implications of Pixar’s ‘Inside Out’
There is a famous metaphysical puzzle put forth by the comic playwright Epicharmus of Kos in the 5th century BC. The argument, known as “the Debtor’s Paradox” or “the Growing Argument,” deals with the concept of identity. In the play, a man approaches his friend in the hopes of collecting a debt owed to him. Instead, he receives a philosophical argument. The debtor goes on to claim that since a person is identical to the aggregate of particles that they are made up of, any addition of particles will result in a new person since it will create a new aggregate. Therefore, since both friends have undergone many such additions since the debt was contracted, neither of them is the same person they were when they contracted the debt.
Michigan Daily
Relive your worst friendship breakup with ‘Heartbreak High’
I’ll be straight up: I am unfamiliar with Australian TV. Apart from breaking out the “naur” when things don’t go my way, I have little to no knowledge about those from Down Under. But one thing’s for certain: Australians can make a damn good show.
RELATED PEOPLE
Michigan Daily
Björk’s ‘Fossora’ is rooted in an exploration of womanhood
Icelandic singer Björk’s 10th album, Fossora, is one heavy piece of art. Over her nearly 40-year career, she has certainly been no stranger to creating haunting songs with equally otherworldly lyrics. Her newest album is no exception, as Björk dives headfirst into the hierarchy of her own life as a mother to her children and as her own mother’s daughter.
Comments / 0