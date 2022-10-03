ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview Hills, KY

WKRC

Model townhome opens in $1 billion Northern Kentucky neighborhood

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati homebuilder has added to the growing list of model homes at Rivers Pointe Estates, the master-planned $1 billion residential community in Hebron. Traditions Building Group held a grand opening for its model courtyard townhome Sept. 22. The model is a part of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Crestview Hills, KY
Kentucky Education
Kentucky Health
linknky.com

Northern Kentucky adds 96 more units of affordable housing for seniors

A 96-unit affordable senior housing facility has opened its doors in Hebron. Sparrow Ridge has 36 one-bedroom and 60 two-bedroom apartments, a playroom for grandkids, a craft room, a bocce ball court, a covered patio with grills and green space. The senior living facility houses residents ages 55 and older.
HEBRON, KY
linknky.com

LINK streetscapes: Greenup Street in Covington

The origins of this Streetscapes series started with a desire to explore new places in Northern Kentucky that I had never been to. Because of that, I avoided places like Greenup, which I thought at the time I knew inside and out. The longer I’ve been doing this, the more...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

School district responds after parents express frustration with consolidation rumors

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A group of parents is speaking out, frustrated with their school district leaders. On Wednesday, Forest Hills School District parents voiced their ongoing concerns with the possible consolidation of Turpin and Anderson high schools. In September, they learned of a private meeting between Elevar Design Group, an architecture firm, and some school board members.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Developer sues NKU, Highland Heights for ‘scuttling’ a 16-year, $112m project at campus’ entrance

A large development firm is suing Northern Kentucky University, its president, Ashish Vaidya, and the city of Highland Heights for allegedly scuttling a 16-year, $112 million building project at the main entrance of NKU’s campus. In a 24-page lawsuit filed Tuesday in Franklin Circuit Court in Frankfort, Fairmount Properties...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Thomas More
linknky.com

Crowds pack Wilder City Council meeting: ‘Please defer the vote’

A crowd of local residents attended the Wilder City Council meeting on Monday, where the Council discussed and voted on three resolutions relating to economic development. The city building’s small chambers struggled to contain the attendees. Most chairs were occupied, and several people had no choice but to stand at the back of the room, even after council members and Police Chief Chad Martin brought in additional folding chairs to accommodate everyone.
WILDER, KY
linknky.com

11-year-old Eric Mutabazi | Photo provided by GoFundMe | LINK nky

The family of the 11-year old boy who drowned in a Villa Hills pool last month is hoping to raise funds for his funeral and other related expenses. Eric Mutabazi died while swimming in a friend’s pool on Sept. 17. He was later found unresponsive in the pool and efforts to save him by witnesses and emergency responders were unsuccessful.
VILLA HILLS, KY
linknky.com

Inside LINK: We’re giving you your weekly print newspaper back, NKY

Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. Sometimes, there are announcements I get to make as CEO of LINK that are so exciting, I can’t even bring myself to write a long preamble in this column. Usually, I can bring myself to set things up with a long-winded explanation of what’s coming, but today is not that day. I’m fit to burst and cannot wait any longer to tell everyone this:
BOONE COUNTY, KY
#Health Care#Linus College#Tmu#St Elizabeth Healthcare#Commonwealth
linknky.com

Thursday NKY sports round-up: Notre Dame downs Ryle in volleyball

Notre Dame took care of Ryle, 3-1 (25-20, 18-25, 26-24, 25-16) on Thursday night in Union. The Pandas improve to 24-4 overall while the Raiders drop to 19-12. Notre Dame Head Coach Leslie Litmer said the match showed Notre Dame areas in need of improvement. “We were fortunate to pull...
UNION, KY
University of Cincinnati News Record

Get out and do something Oct. 4-10

In the Greater Cincinnati area, fall is in full swing. Get your fill of autumn activities this week, plus some other events that will keep you entertained. UC Nutri-Ed will provide free spiced apple cider and pumpkin spice oat milk coffee, as well as information about how students can benefit from and use fall spices in their lives.
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
dayton.com

Hamilton root beer stand site of ‘Bikeriders’ movie filming

HAMILTON — Jolly’s on Brookwood Avenue will be the backdrop for a scene of the Austin Butler-Tom Hardy film “The Bikeriders,” according to the store manager. The crews were on site Wednesday and Thursday and filming started Thursday morning. “I’m not sure how it happened, but...
HAMILTON, OH
linknky.com

Residents of another Newport apartment community told to vacate for renovations

Another large Newport apartment complex is telling residents that they have to vacate the premises. Now those living at Riverchase Apartments on the Newport riverfront are concerned that they will face similar challenges like those of Victoria Square Apartments, which was purchased by a Cincinnati-based firm and are set to be renovated into luxury units.
NEWPORT, KY

