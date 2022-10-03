Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Set to Play vs. BengalsAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Related
linknky.com
Sponsored: Exciting advances provide more than an ounce of prevention: Q&A with Dr. Barry Wendt
This article was written by Dr. Barry Wendt, Internal Medicine Specialist and Chief Medical Information Officer with St. Elizabeth Physicians. He sees patients in Crestview Hills, KY. Q: What does an internal medicine specialist do? When should people seek help from one?. A: Internal medicine physicians are primary care physicians....
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission announces their renovated Head Start Center
The Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission recently announced the ribbon cutting ceremony for its newly renovated Head Start Center in Burlington. The ceremony will be held Oct. 13 at noon at 3261 Maplewood Drive. The $3.2 million renovation includes a sensory learning room, a parent area, an improved gymnasium, a...
KDE selects 26 teachers from Kenton County School District to participate in LETRS Reading Academy
The Kenton County School District has announced 26 certified staff members have been selected to participate in the Kentucky Department of Education’s Reading Academy which brings the LETRS — Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling — professional learning opportunity to about 2,400 across the state.
WKRC
Model townhome opens in $1 billion Northern Kentucky neighborhood
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati homebuilder has added to the growing list of model homes at Rivers Pointe Estates, the master-planned $1 billion residential community in Hebron. Traditions Building Group held a grand opening for its model courtyard townhome Sept. 22. The model is a part of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky adds 96 more units of affordable housing for seniors
A 96-unit affordable senior housing facility has opened its doors in Hebron. Sparrow Ridge has 36 one-bedroom and 60 two-bedroom apartments, a playroom for grandkids, a craft room, a bocce ball court, a covered patio with grills and green space. The senior living facility houses residents ages 55 and older.
linknky.com
LINK streetscapes: Greenup Street in Covington
The origins of this Streetscapes series started with a desire to explore new places in Northern Kentucky that I had never been to. Because of that, I avoided places like Greenup, which I thought at the time I knew inside and out. The longer I’ve been doing this, the more...
WKRC
School district responds after parents express frustration with consolidation rumors
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A group of parents is speaking out, frustrated with their school district leaders. On Wednesday, Forest Hills School District parents voiced their ongoing concerns with the possible consolidation of Turpin and Anderson high schools. In September, they learned of a private meeting between Elevar Design Group, an architecture firm, and some school board members.
Developer sues NKU, Highland Heights for ‘scuttling’ a 16-year, $112m project at campus’ entrance
A large development firm is suing Northern Kentucky University, its president, Ashish Vaidya, and the city of Highland Heights for allegedly scuttling a 16-year, $112 million building project at the main entrance of NKU’s campus. In a 24-page lawsuit filed Tuesday in Franklin Circuit Court in Frankfort, Fairmount Properties...
RELATED PEOPLE
linknky.com
Crowds pack Wilder City Council meeting: ‘Please defer the vote’
A crowd of local residents attended the Wilder City Council meeting on Monday, where the Council discussed and voted on three resolutions relating to economic development. The city building’s small chambers struggled to contain the attendees. Most chairs were occupied, and several people had no choice but to stand at the back of the room, even after council members and Police Chief Chad Martin brought in additional folding chairs to accommodate everyone.
linknky.com
11-year-old Eric Mutabazi | Photo provided by GoFundMe | LINK nky
The family of the 11-year old boy who drowned in a Villa Hills pool last month is hoping to raise funds for his funeral and other related expenses. Eric Mutabazi died while swimming in a friend’s pool on Sept. 17. He was later found unresponsive in the pool and efforts to save him by witnesses and emergency responders were unsuccessful.
New proposal outlines plan to transform Fort Washington Way
Initial renderings released by the design company show a deck being constructed that completely covers Fort Washington Way between Second and Third Streets and Race to Walnut.
linknky.com
Inside LINK: We’re giving you your weekly print newspaper back, NKY
Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. Sometimes, there are announcements I get to make as CEO of LINK that are so exciting, I can’t even bring myself to write a long preamble in this column. Usually, I can bring myself to set things up with a long-winded explanation of what’s coming, but today is not that day. I’m fit to burst and cannot wait any longer to tell everyone this:
IN THIS ARTICLE
linknky.com
From historic Bellevue-Dayton to high-flyin’ Highlands at home, a look at weekend football here
Thursday night football is back with two games this week and as a special treat, Kentucky’s most-played-against-one-another rivalry will take place Friday at Bellevue Civic Stadium/Gilligan Field when Dayton and Bellevue get together for the 148th time for the “Battle for the Paddle” at 7 p.m. Here...
linknky.com
Thursday NKY sports round-up: Notre Dame downs Ryle in volleyball
Notre Dame took care of Ryle, 3-1 (25-20, 18-25, 26-24, 25-16) on Thursday night in Union. The Pandas improve to 24-4 overall while the Raiders drop to 19-12. Notre Dame Head Coach Leslie Litmer said the match showed Notre Dame areas in need of improvement. “We were fortunate to pull...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Get out and do something Oct. 4-10
In the Greater Cincinnati area, fall is in full swing. Get your fill of autumn activities this week, plus some other events that will keep you entertained. UC Nutri-Ed will provide free spiced apple cider and pumpkin spice oat milk coffee, as well as information about how students can benefit from and use fall spices in their lives.
linknky.com
Campbell County wins third 37th District girls soccer title in four years
For the third time in four years, the Campbell County Camels won the 37th District girls soccer title with a 2-0 win over the Bishop Brossart Mustangs on Thursday evening at Scott High School. The game was highlighted by a corner kick from sophomore forward Jozie Holmes and netted by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
linknky.com
Simon Kenton overwhelms Dixie, powered by Lawson’s 297 rushing yards
Simon Kenton lit up the scoreboard and rushed for 467 yards in a 66-23 win at home over Dixie Heights on Thursday night. With the victory to open Class 6A, District 6 play, the Pioneers improve to 4-3 on the year while the Colonels fall to 2-5. “The kids are...
linknky.com
Union officials scrambling as Ryle Cross Country meet conflicts with Bourbon in the Bluegrass parking
The City of Union is going back to the drawing board after one of its parking options for an upcoming event has been compromised. Preceding the upcoming Bourbon in the Bluegrass event in Union on Oct. 22, Ryle High School notified the city that a cross-country meet will also take place on Oct. 22.
dayton.com
Hamilton root beer stand site of ‘Bikeriders’ movie filming
HAMILTON — Jolly’s on Brookwood Avenue will be the backdrop for a scene of the Austin Butler-Tom Hardy film “The Bikeriders,” according to the store manager. The crews were on site Wednesday and Thursday and filming started Thursday morning. “I’m not sure how it happened, but...
linknky.com
Residents of another Newport apartment community told to vacate for renovations
Another large Newport apartment complex is telling residents that they have to vacate the premises. Now those living at Riverchase Apartments on the Newport riverfront are concerned that they will face similar challenges like those of Victoria Square Apartments, which was purchased by a Cincinnati-based firm and are set to be renovated into luxury units.
Comments / 0