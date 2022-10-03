ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimbledon champ Rybakova beats Keys in Ostrava opener

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakova came from a set down to defeat Madison Keys 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of the Agel Open on Monday.

Rybakova had lost to Keys this year at the French Open and Cincinnati.

In other first-round matches in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava, Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia defeated Zhang Shuai of China 6-3, 6-3, and local hope Petra Kvitova overcame American Bernanda Pera 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Fresh from her second title of the year in Seoul last month, Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia knocked out former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

___

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

