Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Cast Says a Heartfelt Goodbye: ‘We’re Sorry You’re Leaving’
We “will miss them very much,” Kimberlin Brown declared. Bold & Beautiful’s Deacon Sharpe stayed on the straight and narrow after taking a job at Il Giardino’s, where he has worked his way up and out of the broom closet and into a modest apartment above the establishment. Hanging around his place of employment on a regular basis is his lover and roommate, the believed-to-be-dead Sheila Carter, who disguises herself in a red wig, glasses, and a prosthetic mask with pouty lips.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Who Calls CPS on Thomas?
Thomas Forrester's problems worsen when he receives a visit from CPS regarding Douglas on 'The Bold and the Beautiful.'
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: What to Expect for October 2022
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers reveal there will be romance woes and business drama shaking up Genoa City in October.
Bombshells are about to drop on The Bold and the Beautiful
Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful indicate that several bombshells are about to drop during the week of September 26-30. Nothing is known for certain but here are some possibilities.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘General Hospital’: 4 Possible Hook Killer Suspects
The hook killer is becoming a suspenseful mystery on 'General Hospital' as fans try to figure out the killer's identity.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: 4 Actors Who Could Be Leaving the Show
Following Rena Sofer's exit, speculation is beginning on what other 'The Bold and the Beautiful' actors could also be leaving.
‘Dancing With The Stars’ Week 3: A “Legend” Goes Home After James Bond Night
Conrad Green, it’s so good to have you back as executive producer on Dancing with the Stars! First we get Derek Hough running around like a spy and rappelling down to the ballroom before Peta Murgatroyd helped to kick off a fiery opening number to “Live and Let Die.” Just like old times when DWTS was in its glory years on ABC. Let’s get on with Bond night, James Bond night on Disney+. Cheryl Ladd and Louis Van Amstel. The veteran actress thought she was a goner last week, but Goodman — bless his heart — saved her for another day. So...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Douglas Is the One Who Called CPS
'The Bold and the Beautiful' fans believe Douglas Forrester may have been the one who called CPS and created a firestorm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
James Hyde Cast on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!
Diane is going to have to deal with yet another man from her past showing up in Genoa City because James Hyde is joining the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in the newly-created role of Jeremy Stark! The soap teased that Jeremy has a connection to Diane Jenkins from her time away. “I’m so happy to be part of this iconic show,” Hyde declared on Instagram after the news had broke. “My first air date is Friday, Oct. 21. Can’t wait for you to see what happens!”
[SPOILER] Was Just Killed off 'Chicago Fire' Season 11 — and Fans Are Not OK
Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Season 11 of Chicago Fire. If there's one thing that Chicago Fire is good for, it's serving up scorching-hot drama for its fans each week. The genius minds over at NBC have managed to keep millions of viewers on the hook for 11 seasons already, and it doesn't seem like that momentum is going away any time soon.
THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Will Ridge Choose Taylor?
Ridge could be about to make a life-changing decision in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers! Will he finally choose the woman he really wants to spend the rest of his life with?. Taylor’s return to Los Angeles restarted the dusty old Brooke/Ridge/Taylor love triangle once more, and before...
Jesse Lee Soffer Speaks Out After Final ‘Chicago P.D.’ Episode Airs: ‘I Left It All Out There’
Is this the end? Jesse Lee Soffer addressed his exit from Chicago P.D. after Jay Halstead made the difficult decision to move on. "I left it all out there for this one. Episode 1003 of Chicago PD, 'A Good Man' airs tonight at 10/9 central on NBC. Who’s watching with me?" the actor, 38, captioned […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
General Hospital spoilers: Cyrus may get his nephew Spencer to see the light in more ways than one
General Hospital fans saw Jeff Kober return on Monday as Cyrus Renault. In 2021 the actor said he asked GH exects to allow his character to "find God" and they listened. The Bible-thumping villain saved his great nephew Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) from being beaten by a man whose weapon was a book. Laura Collins's half-brother attempted to school her grandson on the ways of Pentonvile but Spencer was not having any of it.
Kristen Welker’s Daughter Margot Is Her Little Blessing! Meet the ‘Today’ Anchor’s Only Child
A dream come true! Today anchor Kristen Welker is constantly gushing over her daughter, Margot Lane Welker Hughes, whom she welcomed in June 2021 via surrogate. She and her husband, John Hughes, were so happy to become parents to their first child. Keep scrolling to learn more about their adorable little girl.
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals Gender Of Her First Child With BF Sid Wilson
It’s a…boy! Kelly Osbourne, 37, revealed that she’s expecting a son to Entertainment Tonight on Oct. 3, over four months after she announced that she was pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson. The mom-to-be revealed that her dad Ozzy Osbourne, 73, is so excited that he’s finally getting his first grandson, since Kelly’s brother Jack Osbourne, 36, has four daughters.
'Survivor' Contestant Jeanine Zheng Took It on the Chin, Literally — What Happened?
The new season of Survivor is just a few weeks old, and already there's no shortage of headlines. In the first three episodes of Survivor 43, new alliances have formed and failed to form. The Beware Advantage has come into play. Oh, and there's been a giant storm that made life in the Baka camp particularly unpleasant.
Reid Jenkins Is the Newest Deckhand on 'Below Deck Med' Season 7
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean. Fans of Below Deck Mediterranean may have thought that Raygan Tyler's firing would be the most dramatic exit of Season 7, but Deckhand Jason Gaskell's decision to leave the Home yacht early proved to be quite shocking.
SheKnows
Diane Wakes Up and Remembers the Hook Was a Woman as [Spoiler] Returns to Port Charles
In Florida, Carly and Drew arrive out front of John F. Kennedy High School, which Carly attended. Carly needed to see the spot where her life changed in an instant. She recalls becoming best friends with Reese, who gave her access to a life she wouldn’t otherwise have had. They were best friends until junior year. She recalls one afternoon when she was to meet Reese and two other girls after school to go home in Reese’s convertible. She had to go back in to get her sweater, and when she returned, Reese made sure that she knew they were gossiping about her. Reese pulled off and Carly says she yelled, “I hope you crash and burn.” Ten seconds later Reese pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer, leaving two girls dead and one in a coma right before her eyes.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
176K+
Followers
27K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0