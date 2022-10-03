ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bold & Beautiful’s Cast Says a Heartfelt Goodbye: ‘We’re Sorry You’re Leaving’

We “will miss them very much,” Kimberlin Brown declared. Bold & Beautiful’s Deacon Sharpe stayed on the straight and narrow after taking a job at Il Giardino’s, where he has worked his way up and out of the broom closet and into a modest apartment above the establishment. Hanging around his place of employment on a regular basis is his lover and roommate, the believed-to-be-dead Sheila Carter, who disguises herself in a red wig, glasses, and a prosthetic mask with pouty lips.
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Week 3: A “Legend” Goes Home After James Bond Night

Conrad Green, it’s so good to have you back as executive producer on Dancing with the Stars! First we get Derek Hough running around like a spy and rappelling down to the ballroom before Peta Murgatroyd helped to kick off a fiery opening number to “Live and Let Die.” Just like old times when DWTS was in its glory years on ABC. Let’s get on with Bond night, James Bond night on Disney+. Cheryl Ladd and Louis Van Amstel. The veteran actress thought she was a goner last week, but Goodman — bless his heart — saved her for another day. So...
Soaps In Depth

James Hyde Cast on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

Diane is going to have to deal with yet another man from her past showing up in Genoa City because James Hyde is joining the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in the newly-created role of Jeremy Stark! The soap teased that Jeremy has a connection to Diane Jenkins from her time away. “I’m so happy to be part of this iconic show,” Hyde declared on Instagram after the news had broke. “My first air date is Friday, Oct. 21. Can’t wait for you to see what happens!”
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital spoilers: Cyrus may get his nephew Spencer to see the light in more ways than one

General Hospital fans saw Jeff Kober return on Monday as Cyrus Renault. In 2021 the actor said he asked GH exects to allow his character to "find God" and they listened. The Bible-thumping villain saved his great nephew Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) from being beaten by a man whose weapon was a book. Laura Collins's half-brother attempted to school her grandson on the ways of Pentonvile but Spencer was not having any of it.
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals Gender Of Her First Child With BF Sid Wilson

It’s a…boy! Kelly Osbourne, 37, revealed that she’s expecting a son to Entertainment Tonight on Oct. 3, over four months after she announced that she was pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson. The mom-to-be revealed that her dad Ozzy Osbourne, 73, is so excited that he’s finally getting his first grandson, since Kelly’s brother Jack Osbourne, 36, has four daughters.
SheKnows

Diane Wakes Up and Remembers the Hook Was a Woman as [Spoiler] Returns to Port Charles

In Florida, Carly and Drew arrive out front of John F. Kennedy High School, which Carly attended. Carly needed to see the spot where her life changed in an instant. She recalls becoming best friends with Reese, who gave her access to a life she wouldn’t otherwise have had. They were best friends until junior year. She recalls one afternoon when she was to meet Reese and two other girls after school to go home in Reese’s convertible. She had to go back in to get her sweater, and when she returned, Reese made sure that she knew they were gossiping about her. Reese pulled off and Carly says she yelled, “I hope you crash and burn.” Ten seconds later Reese pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer, leaving two girls dead and one in a coma right before her eyes.
