ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

Cunningham calls chicken "Henrietta McMaster" during press conference

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham held a press conference this morning in North Charleston. He then brought a chicken to represent McMaster's cowardness in not having other debates outside of the one currently scheduled. "I'd like to introduce to all of ya'll little...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Fundraiser helps community-focused Marine family fix damage to house after Ian

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry Marine Corps. veteran and his family are recovering after Ian, thanks to the love and support of their community. Dan and Nicole Ramsey have dedicated their lives and money to helping people feel healthy and happy through their two businesses- Charleston Occupation Therapy and Elite Performance Concepts.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

McMaster-Evette campaign responds to Joe Cunningham chicken comment

“This is a total joke - Joe Cunningham must have forgotten that in this very year he repeatedly refused to debate his trailblazing primary opponent until the Friday before the election. The last refuge of a desperate, failing, unserious candidate is hypocrisy and name-calling, and Joe is on the run," said the McMaster-Evette campaign.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Active school shooter hoax made across SC stems from TikTok challenge, officials say

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Update as of 3:15 p.m.: Statements have since come out from the FBI Branch in Columbia and the SC Coalition for Safer Schools. FBI Officials say they are aware of numerous swatting incidents at schools in the state and around the country, and are urging the public to remain vigilant in reporting suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Loftis
abcnews4.com

Pedestrian hit and killed near Sangaree

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead Wednesday evening. The collision happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Royle Road near Westside Street, according to SCHP. Troopers say an SUV was traveling south on Royle Road when it struck...
SANGAREE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy