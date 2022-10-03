Read full article on original website
Cunningham calls chicken "Henrietta McMaster" during press conference
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham held a press conference this morning in North Charleston. He then brought a chicken to represent McMaster's cowardness in not having other debates outside of the one currently scheduled. "I'd like to introduce to all of ya'll little...
Fundraiser helps community-focused Marine family fix damage to house after Ian
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry Marine Corps. veteran and his family are recovering after Ian, thanks to the love and support of their community. Dan and Nicole Ramsey have dedicated their lives and money to helping people feel healthy and happy through their two businesses- Charleston Occupation Therapy and Elite Performance Concepts.
McMaster-Evette campaign responds to Joe Cunningham chicken comment
“This is a total joke - Joe Cunningham must have forgotten that in this very year he repeatedly refused to debate his trailblazing primary opponent until the Friday before the election. The last refuge of a desperate, failing, unserious candidate is hypocrisy and name-calling, and Joe is on the run," said the McMaster-Evette campaign.
Active school shooter hoax made across SC stems from TikTok challenge, officials say
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Update as of 3:15 p.m.: Statements have since come out from the FBI Branch in Columbia and the SC Coalition for Safer Schools. FBI Officials say they are aware of numerous swatting incidents at schools in the state and around the country, and are urging the public to remain vigilant in reporting suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement.
SC farmer sues SLED, Attorney General for allegedly destroying millions in legal hemp crop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A South Carolina farmer is suing SLED, the SC Attorney General's Office, and the SC Department of Agriculture for an alleged conspiracy to illegally destroy millions of dollars of his legal hemp crop. According to his attorneys, the lawsuit details multiple and ongoing incidents where...
Pennsylvania teacher suspended for refusing preferred pronoun policy reinstated by district
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (TND) — A Pennsylvania school district has reportedly reinstated a teacher who was placed on leave for bucking a now-suspended policy requiring staff to recognize students' preferred pronouns. South Side School District (SSSD) high school biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato was placed on administrative leave...
'The state of South Carolina failed us:' Lowcountry family responds to MADD report
A new report released Tuesday from Mothers Against Drunk Driving shows more people died on South Carolina roads in 2021 than ever. About one-third of those deaths were drunk driving related. The report also shows that less than 50% of those arrested for a DUI are convicted in Charleston. The...
'One night everything changed': Lowcountry domestic violence survivors share their stories
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — For Domestic Violence Awareness Month, My Sister's House held a town hall to uplift the voices of domestic violence survivors. The nonprofit said there are 82,000 victims of domestic violence a year in the state, with 13,000 of those in the Lowcountry. Four survivors...
Pedestrian hit and killed near Sangaree
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead Wednesday evening. The collision happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Royle Road near Westside Street, according to SCHP. Troopers say an SUV was traveling south on Royle Road when it struck...
