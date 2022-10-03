Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
Vehicle overturns in Nottingham crash
—— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews responded to a crash on Belair Road in the Nottingham area on Thursday morning. The crash was reported at around 7:45 a.m. in the 8200-block of Belair Road (21236). One vehicle reportedly overturned in the southbound lanes near BJ’s Wholesale Club. One patient was trapped...
Police Investigating Perry Hall HS Assault That Hospitalized One, Forced Brief Lockout
For the second time in as many weeks, police were called to the same Maryland high school to investigate a suspicious situation. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, members of the Baltimore County Police Department responded to a reported assault near the Perry Hall HS that left at least one person with non-life-threatening injuries.
Overnight crash with 5 tractor-trailers halts I-95 traffic near White Marsh
An overnight collision involving five tractor-trailers halts I-95 traffic for hours in Baltimore County. It happened just after 1am on the southbound side prior to White Marsh Boulevard.
Car overturns in multiple-vehicle crash in Middle River
BALTIMORE -- Police and emergency personnel are responding to a multi-car crash Monday afternoon in Middle River.The crash happened on Eastern Boulevard in Middle River.Chopper 13 was over the scene where a car was overturned, and three other cars appeared to be involved.Officials have not said if there are any injuries.Check back with wjz.com for updates on this developing story.
Nottingham MD
Perry Hall High School on lockdown, police pursuing suspect in woods
——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Perry Hall High School is on lockdown as of Thursday afternoon. Police were reportedly pursuing a suspect in the woods behind the school, according to a source who spoke with NottinghamMD.com on the condition of anonymity. Helicopter and K9 units were involved and unconfirmed reports...
foxbaltimore.com
Fire at Silver Spring apartment complex displaces 16 adults, 5 five kids, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Over 20 people have been displaced after a fire consumed a Silver Spring, Md. apartment building Wednesday night, according to fire officials. Pete Piringer, Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, said crews got a call about a fire at Glenmont Circle around...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police identify 2 two men killed in separate shootings Wednesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have identified two men who were killed in separate shootings on Wednesday. Police said Garcia Stevenson, 43, was fatally wounded in a triple shooting just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Edmonson Avenue in West Baltimore's Mosher section. The two other victims -- a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man -- are expected to recover from their injuries.
Resident Arrested After Violently Stabbing Man To Death Inside Of Baltimore Boarding House
A man accusing of violently stabbing a 43-year-old man to death in a boarding house in Baltimore has been arrested, authorities say. A resident of the house, Jayquann Bridgemann, 23, allegedly stabbed the victim in the abdomen inside of the house in the 1400 block of N. Central Avenue around 1 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to Baltimore police.
$10K Reward Offered To Identify Maryland Chick-fil-A Purse Snatcher
Police are attempting to identify a suspect who attempted to steal a victim's purse inside of a Montgomery County Chick-fil-A back in March, authorities say. The suspect reportedly walked into the restaurant on Saturday, March 26 around 8 a.m., and snatched the victim's purse and ran off, according to Montgomery County police.
foxbaltimore.com
2 dead, 2 others injured within an hour overnight, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say that two people are dead and two others are injured in two separate incidents in Baltimore overnight. Just after 1 a.m., police were called to a home the 1400 block of North Central Avenue in east Baltimore. When officers arrived, they say they found a 43-year-old man who had been stabbed, according to investigators.
Alert Issued For Vulnerable 76-Year-Old Man Missing For Weeks In Aberdeen
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person who has not been seen or heard from in several weeks. An alert was issued by the Aberdeen Police Department on Wednesday, Oct. 5 regarding 76-year-old Herbert Dickens, who was last seen several weeks ago by his family, according to the agency.
foxbaltimore.com
Arrest made in Darrion Herring murder at Mall at Prince George's, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An arrest has been made after a 20-year-old Hyattsville man was murdered inside the food court of the Mall at Prince George's back in August, according to Prince George's County police. The U.S. Marshals Task Force has been searching for 33-year-old Stephon Edward...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in shoulder outside Lexington Market, city police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man shot was shot in the shoulder Thursday outside Lexington Market in downtown Baltimore, city police said. Around 3:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Lexington Street after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 24-year-old who had been shot.
23-year-old charged after stabbing and killing man in East Baltimore
Jayquann Bridgeman, 23, has been charged with first and second degree murder for stabbing and killing a 43-year-old man.
Stabbing Suspect Apprehended At Harford County Hotel After Hourslong Standoff With Police
A stabbing suspect is in custody after assaulting a man visiting Maryland from Georgia during an attack in a Harford County parking lot and later barricading himself in an area hotel, police announced. Aberdeen resident Timothy Mark Humes, 30, is facing multiple charges following an incident where he allegedly stabbed...
bethesdamagazine.com
Police identify man who died after car crashed into house
This story was updated at 11 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2022, to include the identity of the driver who died. A man died when the car he was driving crashed into a home in Rockville early Tuesday morning, according to Montgomery County police. County and Rockville police got a call...
foxbaltimore.com
River Hill High School in Howard County locked down for several hours after hoax threat
CLARKSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — River Hill High School in Howard County was placed on lockdown Tuesday for several hours after a threat to the school, police said. By 5 p.m., police said the school had been cleared and said officers determined that the threat was a hoax. Brian Bassett,...
Shooting Suspect Accused Of Baltimore Murder Nine Days After Body Found In Vehicle, Police Say
Police have apprehended a wanted shooting suspect who allegedly fatally shot his victim in a Maryland car late last month, authorities announced. Carlos Pearson, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder in Baltimore for his alleged role in the murder of 23-year-old Quincy Harris, whose body was located in a vehicle in September.
Maryland Teen Busted After Stabbing Victim's Leg During Argument About Money
A Glen Burnie teenager has been arrested after stabbing a man in the leg during an argument about money, authorities say. Mason Hausmann, 19, is accused of the stabbing the man in the leg in the 200 block of Hollins Ferry Road in Ferndale around 4 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Bodycam footage released of deadly police shooting in Harwood last month
Body-worn camera footage has been released of a deadly police involved shooting last month in Anne Arundel County.
