Middle River, MD

Nottingham MD

Vehicle overturns in Nottingham crash

—— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews responded to a crash on Belair Road in the Nottingham area on Thursday morning. The crash was reported at around 7:45 a.m. in the 8200-block of Belair Road (21236). One vehicle reportedly overturned in the southbound lanes near BJ’s Wholesale Club. One patient was trapped...
NOTTINGHAM, MD
CBS Baltimore

Car overturns in multiple-vehicle crash in Middle River

BALTIMORE -- Police and emergency personnel are responding to a multi-car crash Monday afternoon in Middle River.The crash happened on Eastern Boulevard in Middle River.Chopper 13 was over the scene where a car was overturned, and three other cars appeared to be involved.Officials have not said if there are any injuries.Check back with wjz.com for updates on this developing story.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Nottingham MD

Perry Hall High School on lockdown, police pursuing suspect in woods

——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Perry Hall High School is on lockdown as of Thursday afternoon. Police were reportedly pursuing a suspect in the woods behind the school, according to a source who spoke with NottinghamMD.com on the condition of anonymity. Helicopter and K9 units were involved and unconfirmed reports...
PERRY HALL, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police identify 2 two men killed in separate shootings Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have identified two men who were killed in separate shootings on Wednesday. Police said Garcia Stevenson, 43, was fatally wounded in a triple shooting just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Edmonson Avenue in West Baltimore's Mosher section. The two other victims -- a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man -- are expected to recover from their injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 dead, 2 others injured within an hour overnight, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say that two people are dead and two others are injured in two separate incidents in Baltimore overnight. Just after 1 a.m., police were called to a home the 1400 block of North Central Avenue in east Baltimore. When officers arrived, they say they found a 43-year-old man who had been stabbed, according to investigators.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in shoulder outside Lexington Market, city police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man shot was shot in the shoulder Thursday outside Lexington Market in downtown Baltimore, city police said. Around 3:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Lexington Street after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 24-year-old who had been shot.
BALTIMORE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Police identify man who died after car crashed into house

This story was updated at 11 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2022, to include the identity of the driver who died. A man died when the car he was driving crashed into a home in Rockville early Tuesday morning, according to Montgomery County police. County and Rockville police got a call...
ROCKVILLE, MD

