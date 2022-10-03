The Ultenic T10 is a robot vacuum that can mop, as well as self-empty the dust and debris from its bin into a bag inside the charging dock. It’s competitively priced given all the features on offer, but it does lack a few crucial functions, such as the ability to avoid carpet while mopping. That said, it vacuums as efficiently as many rival robot vacuums, while the mopping function gives floors a light clean – but you won’t be able to bin your mop and bucket just yet.

ELECTRONICS ・ 20 HOURS AGO