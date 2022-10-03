Read full article on original website
Ultenic T10 review
The Ultenic T10 is a robot vacuum that can mop, as well as self-empty the dust and debris from its bin into a bag inside the charging dock. It’s competitively priced given all the features on offer, but it does lack a few crucial functions, such as the ability to avoid carpet while mopping. That said, it vacuums as efficiently as many rival robot vacuums, while the mopping function gives floors a light clean – but you won’t be able to bin your mop and bucket just yet.
Remo Recover review
Remo Recover packs in loads of features, it’s easy to use, and it’s a great tool for recovering photos – but its high price may prove prohibitive for some. Lots of people are happy to download and use free photo recovery tools for basic workloads, but many users need more power and versatility.
Razer Pro Click vs Logitech MX Master 3S: which mouse is best?
An excellent mouse can truly enhance your productivity levels and overall office performance while protecting your hands and wrists from long-term injury. The right one has a mix of solid ergonomics and features that come together to improve your experience and ensure the health of your hand and wrist. Gamers...
Unihertz Titan Slim review
Having a physical keyboard is the primary selling point of the Titan slim, and that feature reduces the screen size by about 25%. If you wonder why Blackberry didn’t succeed, some of the caveats are revealed by this product. Two-minute review. Before Android and iOS ate the phone market,...
Nessus review
Nessus is an excellent, extensible, and easy-to-use web security scanner that comes with a solid but somewhat limited freemium edition. It’s also supported by a committed community of developers that are coming up with new plug-ins without a break. Shielded by one of the top web security scanners, you...
Meet Matter 1.0: Why Google, Apple, and Samsung are holding hands in the smart home
I have a home security system and an outdoor security camera, but they don’t talk to each other, nor do they support the same platforms, either Google Home or Amazon Alexa or Apple HomeKit, or whatever. And I bet that conundrum sounds familiar to you. Because let’s face it, today’s smart gadgets kinda suck. There, I said it.
Logitech Lift Mouse review
The Logitech Lift Mouse is an impressive, quirky-looking mouse that makes work life a little easier. It's designed with productivity in mind and allows for effortless scrolling across all your devices. However, if you've got above-average-sized hands or happen to be left-handed, this mouse is definitely not for you. Pros.
Alienware x15 R2 review
The Alienware x15 R2 gaming laptop boasts incredibly high specs and performance, all contained in a thin and balanced form. Thin chassis and lightweight feel due to balanced design. +. Stunning and unique aesthetics. +. Can overclock using Alienware Command Center software. Cons. - Terrible battery life. - Runs hot...
Black & Decker PD1200AV Dustbuster Flexi Vacuum review
The Black + Decker 12V Dustbuster Flexi is a car vacuum for those on a budget, folk who are looking for a gadget to help keep their car looking presentable, if not as good as new. It's lightweight, which is helpful, although its size and the fact it's corded won’t be for everyone. Suction isn't the strongest, so it can struggle to pick up finer debris and pet hair, and its overall design leaves a lot to be desired, too.
Cleer's new wireless earbuds are the cheaper Beats Fit Pro alternative you're waiting for
Cleer Audio has lifted the lid on a new pair of true wireless earbuds that could prove an affordable alternative to the Beats Fit Pro. Dubbed the Roam Sport, Cleer’s latest exercise-focused buds boast noise cancellation technology and a suite of useful features for those on the move. You’ll find a detailed breakdown of the lot further down this article, but the earbuds’ biggest attribute – their price – is worth bearing in mind as you read on.
LG S95QR review
The LG S95QR rights a few past wrongs, introduces some genuinely useful innovation in the shape of a new up-firing center speaker, and best of all delivers a fantastically dynamic and immersive experience that’s almost as at home with music as it is with full-blooded movie mixes. LG S95QR:...
Zotac stays close to MSRP with its Nvidia RTX 4090 prices, but is that good enough?
We’ve seen many leaks from US and European stores sticking quite close to MSRP (manufacturer's suggested retail price) for the new super-powerful Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics cards,, and the official Zotac US store will be following the trend according to its store. On the Zotac US store, it looks...
Is Internap trying to conceal the full effects of a ransomware attack?
Cloud and data giant Internap (INAP) has experienced a ransomware attack which caused a halt on its email, database and website services. Despite very little information online, the attack took place between the hours of 2:11 am CDT and 5:41 am CDT on September 28, before being discovered by a support technician by 8:00 am, CDT.
Hands on: Xiaomi 12T Pro review
The Xiaomi 12T Pro combines a premium spec sheet with safe styling to hit a competitive price despite its mighty 200MP main camera. Highlights include its 120W fast charging, adaptive 120Hz AMOLED screen, and an ample 5,000mAh battery, but with Motorola's similar Edge 30 Ultra already available and impressing us with features missing from the 12T Pro – we're interested to see how Xiaomi's 200MP camera phone stacks up to its main competition.
Save more than £170 with this Samsung Galaxy S22 deal on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 deals are getting better and better by the day and today's offer is one of the cheapest we have seen for a brand-new S22 starting at £595 on Amazon (opens in new tab). This is a really good deal at the moment as it can save...
Nothing announces official launch date for new Ear (stick) AirPods alternatives
True to form, Nothing has just announced the full reveal date for its upcoming audio product, Ear (stick). So, an announcement about an announcement. You've got to hand it to Carl Pei's marketing department, they never miss a trick. What we're saying is that although we still have 'nothing' conclusive...
Don't miss the Apple AirPods at their cheapest price ever
You may not have to wait until this year's Black Friday deals to bag one of the holiday shopping season's best bargains as we're just spotted this unmissable offer on the 2nd generation Apple AirPods, which are now reduced to $79 (was $159) at Amazon (opens in new tab). Today's...
Remote services are becoming an attractive target for ransomware
Stolen credentials are no longer the number one initial access vector for ransomware (opens in new tab) operators looking to infect a target network and its endpoints (opens in new tab) - instead, they’ve become more interested in exploiting vulnerabilities found in internet-facing systems. A report from Secureworks claims...
Microsoft Edge update promises to fend off dangerous web-based attacks
The latest update to Microsoft Edge is set to deliver some important security feature updates. First up, the web browser has had a boost to its web defence that Microsoft says makes it “more reliable”. The update uses a rewritten ‘Microsoft Defender SmartScreen’ library, which was first introduced in Edge 103. This feature is exclusive to users running Edge on a Windows machine.
Asus ZenWiFi Pro XT12 review
Asus' ZenWiFi Pro XT12 towers are a very good, powerful mesh system. Performance is impressive – especially when measured across the mesh where there’s hardly any drop-off in speed. But while the features are packed in, the business options feel like they’re bolted-on to a consumer router rather than being dedicated to supporting an SMB’s core network. It’s expensive too, and looks just aren't enough to justify the premium.
