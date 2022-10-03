Trump Lawyers Take A Break From Brawling To Explain That Privilege Is Kind Of A Magical Choose Your Own Adventure Book

Read full article on original website
Related
abovethelaw.com
Donald Trump Channels George Costanza, Because It's Not A Lie If You Believe It Bigly
On Monday, Donald Trump filed a preposterous defamation lawsuit against CNN demanding $475 million for saying that he flogged lies about a stolen election. In point of fact, he did flog lies about a stolen election, and continues to do so to this day. UH-OH, now ATL owes Donald Trump...
The White House is turning to TikTok stars to take its message to a younger audience
A third of young people say they prefer to get their news on social media. The White House is having special briefings for influencers to get its message out to their massive audiences on TikTok.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Election officials worry about potential poll worker interference this November
The vast majority of American poll workers step up to ensure that elections are safe and fair. But some officials are worried that nefarious actors may infiltrate the worker ranks this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everything is at stake in this “off-year” election
Since the 1930s, the political party that holds the White House typically loses seats in Congress in the next election. The major exceptions were ‘34, when FDR and the Democrats had begun pulling America out of the deepest trough of the Great Depression — against a background of rising fascism in Italy, Germany, and here -- and 2002, when most of the nation rallied around George W. Bush and his Republicans, after 9/11.
abovethelaw.com
Passing The Bar By Lowering The Bar -- See Also
Finally, It Has Happened To Me: Trump’s lawyers filed something kinda, maybe, sorta not crazy. It won’t last. There are associates that want to stay in Biglaw, but for personal reasons they need to relocate to another major legal market. Here are answers…. You’re Uninvited, An Unfortunate Slight:...
Opinion: Democracy might be messy, but value, respect of others not complicated at all
One of the challenges that confronts many of us is our need for perfection. I know I often cringe when I make a mistake, and I have done so often - more times than I am likely to admit. That inability to step back and accept that mistakes are necessary sometimes prevents me from making an effort to move forward. I see that in our country. ...
abovethelaw.com
Biden Blazes Federal Drug Policy, Sparks Change With Blunt Talk About Marijuana Laws
This afternoon, President Joe Biden announced that he would be pardoning anyone with a federal conviction for simple marijuana possession in an attempt to right the nation’s “failed” drug policy and that he urges America’s governors to follow suit. The president called on Attorney General Merrick...
RELATED PEOPLE
abovethelaw.com
Bar Examiners Are Very Interested In Reddit Confession Of Cheating On Exam -- See Also
‘Business as usual’ is no more. Read on for ways to shore up the long-term viability of your firm. Your Music Is Not Evidence In California: Gavin Newsom protects artistic expression. Because so much of legal work begins and ends with documents, the best way to immediately benefit from...
abovethelaw.com
Saturday, October 8, 2022
“Exclusive: Another Federal Judge Joins Boycott of Yale Law; Elizabeth Branch becomes the 14th federal judge to refuse to hire clerks from the school over free-speech concerns.” Nate Hochman has this report online at National Review. “David Beckwith, Who Scooped the Supreme Court on Roe, Dies at 79; His...
abovethelaw.com
Morning Docket: 10.07.22
* Biden just mass pardoned everyone convicted of weed possession in DC. Next, the world! [CNBC]. * Delaware’s Supreme Court to soon decide the constitutionality of mail-in voting. Prepare your parcels! [Delaware Online]. * Nothing says Biglaw like dropping coin on a dime. Bitcoin, rather. [Bloomberg Law]. * Plan...
abovethelaw.com
Friday, October 7, 2022
“The Portrait of Justice”: Larry Buchanan and Matt Stevens of The New York Times have this photo essay. “Ohio’s six-week abortion ban on hold indefinitely. State expected to appeal.” Jessie Balmert and Cameron Knight of The Cincinnati Enquirer have this report. “Does Ideology Really Matter When Hiring...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abovethelaw.com
Ex-Jones Day Partner Avoids Jail Time For Telling Client To 'Burn' Evidence
So, Above the Law isn’t really in the habit of giving out practice pointers for lawyers. After all, we’re just a silly little blog read by lawyers, not a law school clinic. But, um, here’s a free tip that is guaranteed to make your practice better: don’t tell clients to “burn” evidence — yes, even if the contents are potentially embarrassing. Your career will inevitably turn out worse than if you had just sucked up the impact of whatever those documents are.
LAW・
abovethelaw.com
After James Ho Boycott, Another Conservative Judge Responds: Great, More Yale Clerks For Me!
Judge James Ho of the Fifth Circuit announced that he’s going to stop hiring clerks from the Yale Law Federalist Society pool to protest the fact that other Yale students don’t invite Federalist Society students to parties. If you’re straining to figure out how this makes any sense, remember that Judge Ho doesn’t care a whit about these students or even Yale Law School and cares a whole lot about hyping his name by throwing some low stakes — for him — red meat into the maw of the right-wing media grudge campaign against Yale.
Comments / 0