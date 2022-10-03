ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah College Sports
City
Notre Dame, IN
State
Indiana State
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Utah Football
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley

Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Lions could reunite with veteran receiver?

The Detroit Lions may be bringing in a veteran wideout for another hurrah. Field Yates of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Lions are visiting this week with wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. The 33-year-old Sanu played in Detroit during the 2020 season, appearing in seven total games for them. Sanu,...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy