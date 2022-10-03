Read full article on original website
theriver953.com
Purple bows are appearing around Front Royal
Purple bows have been appearing around Main Street, Royal Avenue Front Royal and Warren County Court House to bring awareness to Domestic Violence. Board Members, agency volunteers and staff members and others of the Phoenix Project have been placing the bows. They not only bring awareness to the epidemic of...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Fire Department to launch Community Paramedicine Program in 2023
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department will soon be launching a first-of-its-kind program in the area meant to help connect underserved community members with services. The Community Paramedicine Program will staff individuals to serve as ‘navigators’ for residents in the city who may not know where to go...
Augusta Free Press
Community cookout in Waynesboro scheduled to promote civic engagement
Virginia Organizing will host a cookout Sunday, Oct. 9. Community Cookout to Promote Civic Engagement and Reproductive Justice will be held at North Park, 800 Bridge Ave., Waynesboro, from 4 to 6 p.m. The purpose of the event is to build community in Waynesboro, and create a safe and brave...
cbs19news
Six new stores at Barracks Shopping Center
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Barracks Road is welcoming some new stores for local shoppers. Six new stores ranging from food, to furniture, to clothing and more are coming by early 2023. Some stores include Soma, Brazo Tacos and more. Although the pandemic took a toll on in-person shopping,...
WHSV
42nd Annual Dayton Days to draw in crowds for fall fun
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After postponing due to heavy rain and strong wind stemming from Hurricane Ian, the 42nd Annual Dayton Days Autumn Celebration will be filling the town’s streets this Saturday. Meggie Roche, the town’s Economic Development Coordinator, says there have been some changes in vendors as some...
WHSV
Free event to boost trust in elections
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley Votes Project is hosting a free event -- the Valley Votes Confidently -- open to the public on how perceptions of elections can impact voters. The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. at Blue Ridge Community College.,. The...
WHSV
‘Book Nooks’ promoting literacy for Valley migrant children
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A program working to ensure migrant students in the Valley succeed in school is now bringing libraries right to their neighborhoods. Staff and participants of the Shenandoah Valley Migrant Education Program, with help from the staff of neighboring program Precious Time, worked over the summer to build handmade ‘book nooks’ for students in Harrisonburg and Rockingham.
cbs19news
Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
The Largest Flea Market in Virginia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Shen Valley Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Virginia. Located in the town of White Post, Shen Valley is just a short drive away from Winchester and Stephens City. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
PhillyBite
Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
WHSV
Pick your own chestnuts at farm in Rockingham County
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - “So many people say I grew up with these and if I just known I would have been here sooner. I’ve missed them for so long,” Matthew Jefferson, co-owner of East Rockingham Chestnuts, explained. A family business is bringing back family traditions. “Chestnuts...
WHSV
VTC credits the Shenandoah Valley for tourism recovery
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Tourism Corporation released new state tourism data on Tuesday. VTC noted an 87% rate of tourism recovery since the pandemic. It said the Shenandoah Valley, Coastal Virginia, and the Blue Ridge Highlands were the three main contributors to recovery. In 2021, Harrisonburg alone saw a 52% increase in tourism spending.
WHSV
CASPCA receives 45 animals rescued from Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Fiona
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 130 cats and dogs impacted by September’s devastating hurricanes are now in Central Virginia. It’s part of a rescue effort that many different nonprofits have a hand in. When Hurricane Maria hit, many of the animals were housed in shelters in San Juan, Puerto...
WHSV
HCPS receives gold status for employee wages
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools received gold status on Tuesday from the Harrisonburg Rockingham Living Wage Campaign. Harrisonburg Rockingham Living Wage Campaign defines a living wage as “the minimum wage a worker must earn in order to adequately provide the basic necessities for themselves and their families without outside assistance.”
WHSV
Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation gets grant for African American history project
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation has received a $74,000 grant from the National Park Service to go toward its Long Road to Freedom Project which will highlight African American History around the Valley. “You can’t talk about the Civil War without talking about slavery and...
cbs19news
Students walkout at Burley Middle School against Youngkin's 2022 transgender policies
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policy on Virginia's transgender students has more local students up in arms and walking out of class. This time, a protest was held at Jackson P. Burley Middle School in Albemarle County. Students across the county and Charlottesville have...
WHSV
Mount Crawford Planning Commission recommends denial of proposed town home development
MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday night, the Mount Crawford community showed up at the town planning commission meeting to give their feedback on a proposed townhome development. The development would bring 211 townhomes to town. The developer wants to put the development off of Parson’s Court and be connected...
WHSV
Legislators and County leaders react to Shentel ending internet service
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shentel has announced that its Beam internet service will end on November 30 and many in rural areas of Augusta and Rockingham Counties will be left with limited options for high-speed internet connection. More than 1,100 homes in Augusta, Rockingham, and Shenandoah Counties use Beam internet...
WHSV
Residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town Neighborhood fed up with JMU student parties
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents of the Old Town Neighborhood in Harrisonburg have gotten fed up with parties and disorderly conduct from JMU students living in the neighborhood, and one woman has organized her neighbors to take action. “It is just something that I am not willing to tolerate in...
WHSV
Arrest made in 2017 attempted bombing at Cedar Creek Battlefield re-enactment
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In front of the U.S. District Courthouse in Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh will be joined by law enforcement officials from the FBI, Virginia State Police, and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office to announce the arrest of an individual for the 2017 attempted bombing at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia.
