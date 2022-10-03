ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Purple bows are appearing around Front Royal

Purple bows have been appearing around Main Street, Royal Avenue Front Royal and Warren County Court House to bring awareness to Domestic Violence. Board Members, agency volunteers and staff members and others of the Phoenix Project have been placing the bows. They not only bring awareness to the epidemic of...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Community cookout in Waynesboro scheduled to promote civic engagement

Virginia Organizing will host a cookout Sunday, Oct. 9. Community Cookout to Promote Civic Engagement and Reproductive Justice will be held at North Park, 800 Bridge Ave., Waynesboro, from 4 to 6 p.m. The purpose of the event is to build community in Waynesboro, and create a safe and brave...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Six new stores at Barracks Shopping Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Barracks Road is welcoming some new stores for local shoppers. Six new stores ranging from food, to furniture, to clothing and more are coming by early 2023. Some stores include Soma, Brazo Tacos and more. Although the pandemic took a toll on in-person shopping,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
42nd Annual Dayton Days to draw in crowds for fall fun

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After postponing due to heavy rain and strong wind stemming from Hurricane Ian, the 42nd Annual Dayton Days Autumn Celebration will be filling the town’s streets this Saturday. Meggie Roche, the town’s Economic Development Coordinator, says there have been some changes in vendors as some...
DAYTON, VA
Free event to boost trust in elections

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley Votes Project is hosting a free event -- the Valley Votes Confidently -- open to the public on how perceptions of elections can impact voters. The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. at Blue Ridge Community College.,. The...
WEYERS CAVE, VA
‘Book Nooks’ promoting literacy for Valley migrant children

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A program working to ensure migrant students in the Valley succeed in school is now bringing libraries right to their neighborhoods. Staff and participants of the Shenandoah Valley Migrant Education Program, with help from the staff of neighboring program Precious Time, worked over the summer to build handmade ‘book nooks’ for students in Harrisonburg and Rockingham.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
The Largest Flea Market in Virginia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Shen Valley Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Virginia. Located in the town of White Post, Shen Valley is just a short drive away from Winchester and Stephens City. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
WHITE POST, VA
Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
VIRGINIA STATE
Pick your own chestnuts at farm in Rockingham County

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - “So many people say I grew up with these and if I just known I would have been here sooner. I’ve missed them for so long,” Matthew Jefferson, co-owner of East Rockingham Chestnuts, explained. A family business is bringing back family traditions. “Chestnuts...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
VTC credits the Shenandoah Valley for tourism recovery

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Tourism Corporation released new state tourism data on Tuesday. VTC noted an 87% rate of tourism recovery since the pandemic. It said the Shenandoah Valley, Coastal Virginia, and the Blue Ridge Highlands were the three main contributors to recovery. In 2021, Harrisonburg alone saw a 52% increase in tourism spending.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Homeless
HCPS receives gold status for employee wages

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools received gold status on Tuesday from the Harrisonburg Rockingham Living Wage Campaign. Harrisonburg Rockingham Living Wage Campaign defines a living wage as “the minimum wage a worker must earn in order to adequately provide the basic necessities for themselves and their families without outside assistance.”
HARRISONBURG, VA
Arrest made in 2017 attempted bombing at Cedar Creek Battlefield re-enactment

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In front of the U.S. District Courthouse in Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh will be joined by law enforcement officials from the FBI, Virginia State Police, and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office to announce the arrest of an individual for the 2017 attempted bombing at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia.
HARRISONBURG, VA

