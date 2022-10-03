Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson is able to practice this week after the team designated him to return from the PUP list, the team announced Wednesday. Robinson was medically cleared on Monday after being shot in the leg twice as the victim of an attempted robbery in August. The rookie running back out of Alabama now has a 21-day evaluation window to determine if he'll be back on the active roster or revert to the PUP list.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO