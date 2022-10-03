ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny Seafood offers a variety of seafood based on availability. (Courtesy Pexels) Sunny Seafood held its soft opening in July at 2320 NASA Road 1 in Seabrook. The restaurant offers Cajun-style dishes such as gumbo and po’boys as well as a variety of seafood including live crawfish, king crab and oysters. Visit the restaurant’s Facebook page for information on monthly specials. 281-916-9888. www.sunnyseafoodtx.com.
