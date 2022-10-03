Read full article on original website
Sunny Seafood serves Cajun cuisine and crawfish at newly opened Seabrook restaurant
Sunny Seafood offers a variety of seafood based on availability. (Courtesy Pexels) Sunny Seafood held its soft opening in July at 2320 NASA Road 1 in Seabrook. The restaurant offers Cajun-style dishes such as gumbo and po’boys as well as a variety of seafood including live crawfish, king crab and oysters. Visit the restaurant’s Facebook page for information on monthly specials. 281-916-9888. www.sunnyseafoodtx.com.
Buff City Soap brings handmade, plant-based soap and body products to Sugar Land
Buff City Soap kicked off its grand opening event for its new Sugar Land location Oct. 6. (Courtesy Buff City Soap) Buff City Soap—a retail franchise known for its handmade, plant-based soap and body products made in-store daily—is holding a grand opening event for its new Sugar Land location from Oct. 6-9, the company announced Oct. 4.
Gastropub Southern Yankee Crafthouse brings elevated pub food to Montrose
Slow dough pretzel bread puddin' ($11): The dessert is made with cranberries infused with Southern Yankee's Neighborly stout, cream cheese icing, salted caramel bourbon sauce and vanilla bean ice cream. (Photos by Renee Farmer/Community Impact Newspaper) Alex and Patrice Porter had a vision heading into the start of their new...
cw39.com
Houston-area restaurant makes one of America’s best cinnamon rolls
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest breakfast items and baked goods of all time is being celebrated in October and honestly, whenever it’s under 80 degrees it deserves to be consumed by lovers of all things sugar and carbs. National Cinnamon Roll Day is on Tuesday, Oct....
North Italia Opens Doors to New Woodlands Location Today
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- North Italia, the modern Italian concept known for its crave-worthy cuisine and handcrafted cocktails, officially opened its new Woodlands location today at The Woodlands Mall. The 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive location marks the second Houston area North Italia and the seventh in the state of Texas.
Local children's clothing store in Rice Village closes after 24 years
Doodle Baby Gifts and More permanently closed Oct. 2. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) George joined Community Impact Newspaper in December 2021 after graduating with a degree in journalism from Southern Illinois University's College of Mass Communication and Media Arts.
Pizza Parlor Pearland offers specialty pizzas, wide menu
The supreme pizza is topped with pepperoni, mushrooms, red onions, Canadian bacon, beef, sausage, peppers, black and green olives and tomatoes. (Courtesy Kenneth Flores/Pizza Parlor Pearland) Kenneth Flores has been serving pizza in Pearland for nearly 12 years. He brings 30 years of experience in the pizza restaurant industry to...
365thingsinhouston.com
Shop seasonal goodies at 2022 Fall Markets in Greater Houston
Get in the spirit of the season with our guide to 25+ fall markets offering Halloween, Christmas and seasonal shopping opportunities across Greater Houston. It’s that time of the year that brings a slate of holidays, and seasonal markets abound to serve all your decorating and gift-giving needs. We’ve...
Milano Nail Spa announces expansion of Lower Heights store, claims largest nail salon in Texas
Entrepreneur Tom Tran celebrated the expansion of Milano Nail Spa Sept. 18, located in the Lower Heights District at 2799 Katy Freeway, Houston. (Courtesy Milano Nail Spa) Entrepreneur Tom Tran celebrated the expansion of Milano Nail Spa Sept. 18, located in the Lower Heights District at 2799 Katy Freeway, Houston. At 10,000 square feet and with a staff of more than 130 people, Tran said he believes the spa is the largest in Texas and possibly in the U.S. The spa first opened in the fall of 2021 with a focus on cleanliness, atmosphere and offering a wide variety nail polish options and services. Other perks at Milano spa include plus providing complimentary cocktail service. 281-888-9646. www.milanonailspaheights.com.
Texas restaurant with locations in Austin, Houston serves up the best ramen in the entire state, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — National Noodle Day is upon us on October 6 and this Thursday needs to be filled with one of the most important and tasty noodle dishes worldwide. NationalToday says, “Every area of the world has its own traditions and history surrounding noodles. In Italy, in China, in Vietnam, everyone has different techniques and ingredients to make their traditional noodles right.”
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers brings fast-casual restaurant to Tomball
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is opening in Tomball. (Courtesy Freddy's) Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open Oct. 6 at 27645 Business 249, Tomball, the company announced Oct. 3. Freddy's brings its steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries, and frozen chocolate or vanilla custard. The 3,598-square-foot restaurant features indoor and outdoor patio seating as well as drive-thru service and mobile ordering.
Click2Houston.com
Blue Bell rolling out its holiday flavors
HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell is bringing back two winter holiday flavors this season: peppermint bark and eggnog – and both are now available at Houston-area stores.🍨. The Brenham-based business told KPRC about the release as it posted on Instagram new mugs featuring the peppermint bark flavor. Are...
Favorite Houston watering hole opens 'longest bar in Texas' in bustling Woodlands locale
One of Houston's most popular patio bars has opened its third location in The Woodlands and features the 'longest bar in Texas.'
Crumbl Cookies files permit for future Sugar Land location
Cookie maker Crumbl Cookies will soon open in Sugar Land. (Courtesy Crumbl Cookies) Utah-based cookie maker Crumbl Cookies has filed a permit for a renovation project at a future bakery location in Sugar Land, according to a permit filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Crumbl Cookies will...
Click2Houston.com
Sugar Land calls Imperial Sugar site ‘delicate situation’ as city eyes development of privately-owned historical location
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land is named after its origins as a sugar producer, and namely, Imperial Sugar. However, the plant itself -- the inspiration and heart of the name of the vibrant city to Houston’s southwest -- sits derelict. Why?. Sugar Land is addressing that issue...
10 businesses, renovations coming to Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area, including new Dutch Bros
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Full Menu: Never skip dessert at these Houston restaurants
Did you save room for dessert? At some Houston restaurants you definitely will want to. In this month's installment of The Full Menu, our food writers talk about some local establishments that have particularly noteworthy desserts. In the audio above, we hear from Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston, Felice Sloan...
Del Webb Opens Third Houston-Area Community: Del Webb Fulshear
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, will grand open its newest community Del Webb Fulshear on Saturday, October 8 th. Located in the growing suburb of Fulshear, just west of Houston with easy access to the city via I-10, Del Webb Fulshear is a resort-style community offering a fresh approach to authentic Texas living. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005697/en/ Del Webb will grand open its newest community Del Webb Fulshear on Saturday, October 8th. (Photo: Business Wire)
Work on Sixty Vines location in The Woodlands continues at Market Street
Sixty Vines is taking the place of Jasper’s, which closed in February. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Construction is underway on a Sixty Vines location at Market Street, 9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands. Market Street Marketing Director Noemi Gonzalez said the wine bar and restaurant is slated to open in December. Sixty Vines is taking the place of Jasper’s, which closed in February.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: $4M Woodlands property checks so many boxes, from that stunning pool you always wanted to an enviable wine cellar
HOUSTON – A Woodlands home on the market for $4,295,000 has a number of attractive features that caught our eye, from its array of gardens to its fountains and impressive pool. For the kids and adults, there are game rooms, a home theater and a home gym, not to...
