Hershel Craig Kennedy
Hershel Craig Kennedy, age 61, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Augusta University Hospital. The Bulloch County native was a member of The Southeast Bulloch High School Class of 1979. He was a master carpenter for many years until he retired and became “the Best PaPa Ever” to Haley and Jacie.
Eva Parsons McClure
Mrs. Eva G. McClure, age 92, passed away at The Gardens at Southern Manor in Statesboro, Georgia on Monday, October 3, 2022. She was born on November 19, 1929, in Carbon, Indiana to Earl and Eva Marie Parsons. She lived in Griffith, Indiana from 1962 until 1994 before moving to Bulloch County.
Carl Rich
Mr. Carl Rich, age 73 of Statesboro, passed away peacefully Monday, October 3, 2022 at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia after a brief illness. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Matthew H. Lovett & Son’s Funeral Home, LLC. To...
Kiwanis Club dedicates 2022 fair to Danny Beall posthumously
At the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro’s meeting on Thursday, 2022 Fair Chair Lisa Turner presented the 2022 fair dedication to the 2021 Fair Chair, the late Danny Beall. Mr. Beall died in June. The award was presented posthumously to his widow, Karen Beall, who is also a member of the club.
Time to purchase your Ogeechee Area Hospice Chicken Dinner Tickets
This year marks the fifteenth year that the Ogeechee Area Hospice (OAH) board members, staff and volunteers are coming together to support OAH’s Community Chicken Dinner fundraiser. The annual event helps raise critical funds to support OAH mission and raise recognition in the community for the vital role OAH serves.
Winton Eugene Wells
Winton Eugene Wells, age 87, went home to be with his Lord and his wife on October 3, 2022. Winton, a Bulloch County native, was born on March 10, 1935 to the late Herman and Verna Hagan Wells. He married Dorothy Mae Wells in March, 1971 and they were together for almost 50 years, until her passing in 2020.
Meet the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market: Willow Farmer
Willow Farmer, lanky and tall, moves as quickly as a tiger in the full-time market manager position at the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market. With a smile and accommodating words, Farmer, in a jacket as bright and as orange as the pumpkins and harvest crafts of the latest season of fall, darts to and fro as tables are set up early each Saturday morning — as early as 7 or 7:30.
Food Lion |Feed the Boro Food Drop Saturday at SHS
Feed the Boro is hosting their October Food Drop in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, presented by Food Lion, and sponsored by The Islands, this Saturday, October 8th beginning at 8 am at Statesboro High School, 10 Lee Hill Boulevard. FTB volunteers will again be distributing enough food...
Jean Williams McCown Lee
Mrs. Jean Williams McCown Lee, age 90, passed away Friday at East Georgia Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Pahokee, Florida and was a longtime resident of Bulloch County. Jean worked for many years in the banking industry before retiring in the early 90’s. She was a longtime member of the Statesboro First Baptist Church and the Alathean Sunday School Class.
Come join the farm fun: Ag Night Out is Friday evening downtown
The Statesboro-Bulloch County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority to promote Agribusiness as a top industry in Bulloch County and the region. They will host their annual First Friday Ag Night Out event on Oct. 7, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on East Main St. The community...
The Legend of Ghost Road premiere a haunting success
A passion project 20 years in the making finally came to life on Friday, September 23rd. Statesboro’s highly anticipated The Legend of Ghost Road movie was made freely available for the public during its night-time premiere downtown. Movie-goers brought their own chairs or cars to see the event, which...
Henderson Library hosts Georgia Open History exhibit
Georgia Southern spread knowledge about Georgia’s formative years with the arrival of the Georgia Open History Library Travel Exhibit. This exhibit was at the Henderson library on the Georgia Southern Statesboro Campus and was made available to the public from September 12th to September 26th. The display was a...
Chris Wiggins inducted as President of Kiwanis Club of Statesboro
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Statesboro banker Chris Wiggins was inducted as President of the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro at their regular Thursday noon meeting. Wiggins follows Dr. John Banter in the Presidency. Banter discussed the challenges of being president of the club during COVID and bringing the fair back after it was cancelled due to COVID the in 2020.
Georgia Southern celebrates ‘40 Under 40’ Class of 2022
The Georgia Southern University Alumni Association “40 Under 40” Class of 2022 was recognized at a ceremony on Sept. 23 at the Eugene M. Bishop Alumni Center in Statesboro. The annual honor recognizes young alumni who have made significant strides in business, leadership, community, educational or philanthropic endeavors.
The Voice’s Bryce Leatherwood to play benefit concert in the Boro October 21
Georgia Southern grad and current contestant on NBC’s The Voice, Bryce Leatherwood, will play a benefit concert in Statesboro on Friday, October 21, at 7pm. Hendley Properties is sponsoring the concert, which will be held at The Barn at Olde Homeplace, located at 924 Johnny Brannen Rd. Tickets are $10, with sales benefiting Ginny Hendley and Paul Schwertfeger‘s fundraising efforts for Dancing with the Statesboro Stars. The local dance competition supports Safe Haven.
Save the Date: Trick-or-Treat on Greek Street set for Oct. 26
The fraternity and sorority community at Georgia Southern University will be out in full force for the annual Trick-or-Treat on Greek Street. This year’s event will take place on Wednesday, October 26, from 5:30-7:30pm along Olympic Blvd. This event is a great opportunity for kids to come out and...
L. Inman Hodges, Sr. and Mary Sue Lovell Hodges Endowed Scholarship to support hospitality students
A new scholarship has been created in honor of Statesboro restaurant pioneer, Inman Hodges. The Parker College of Business at Georgia Southern University announced the creation of the L. Inman Hodges, Sr. and Mary Sue Lovell Hodges Endowed Scholarship on Sept. 29. “When I was a student at Georgia Southern,...
Bulloch County Zoning Moratorium Committee issues first report
The Bulloch County Moratorium Committee issued their first interim report this week. The steering committee was formed consisting of nine stakeholders appointed to study the recommended updates and changes. Assisted by County staff and consultants with the requisite expertise, this committee will provide findings or recommendations that can be used by the Board of Commissioners to act as the moratorium proceeds and concludes.
Ms. Jackie Ann Woods
Ms. Jackie Ann Woods, age 58, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. She was born on November 22, 1963, in Millen to the late Charlie V. Woods Sr. and Mary Jane Bunch Woods. Jackie was raised in Jenkins County and graduated from Jenkins County High School. She worked as a manager at EnMarket in Millen for several years and in spare time enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
Rev. Willie Brown
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Rev. Willie Brown. Rev. Willie Brown, age 72, passed peacefully on Friday, September 30, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Hospital after an extended illness. He was a Bryan County...
