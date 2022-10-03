Read full article on original website
NHL Rumours: Philadelphia Flyers Defenceman Trade Possibilities
It’s Monday and that means it’s time for another edition of NHL rumours. We’re just days away from the start of the regular season, but some teams might already be thinking about a deal. There are some contenders in the league, but a good number of teams that may struggle. One of those teams that have been forecasted to have a tough season is the Philadelphia Flyers. Could the Broad Street Bullies make a Travis Sanheim trade if things go south quickly? This edition of NHL rumours takes a look at that possibility.
NHL
Flyers announce that Devan Kaney will join in-arena host team
Kaney set to join Andrea Helfrich and Everett Jackson as in-arena host at Flyers home games. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced Devan Kaney as the team's newest in-arena host for the upcoming season. The Radnor, PA native will split duties with Andrea Helfrich throughout the season and will join Everett Jackson as in-arena co-host and on-camera personality for Flyers home games. Kaney will help carry out all on-ice and in-crowd promotions and segments and will host select community events throughout the year.
3 Detroit Red Wings prospects who could make the roster
What Detroit Red Wings prospects could make the roster?Detroit Red Wings prospect #1Detroit Red Wings prospect #2Detroit Red Wings Prospect #3. With the beginning of the NHL season just over the horizon, teams will be finalizing their rosters soon as well. The Detroit Red Wings will have some interesting decisions to make regarding some prospects this year. After Lucas Raymond and Calder Trophy winner, Moritz Seider made their splashes in the league last season, who are some of the rookies that a have chance to make some ripples in the league this year? Here are three Detroit Red Wings prospects who have at least a chance to make this year’s team.
Arizona Coyotes add 2 former NHL players as development coaches
The Arizona Coyotes announced Monday that they are adding Kurtis Foster and Jeff Shantz to the team as development coaches. Both come with NHL experience, as does director of player development Lee Stempniak — who will oversee the two hires. Foster, 40, played defenseman for seven NHL franchises across...
Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows Its Spark
The Pittsburgh Penguins pulled a win out against the Detroit Red Wings in their preseason tune-up.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Sandin, Liljegren, Robertson & Steeves
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at Rasmus Sandin’s return to game action this weekend. Second, I’ll look at two injured roster members who have only yesterday begun to skate – those are John Tavares and Timothy Liljegren. Third, I’ll...
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 34 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by 10 players, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have assigned the following players to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL):. Forwards - Tyson Foerster, Olle Lycksell. Defensemen - Adam...
Maple Leafs Make First Round of Cuts as Marlies Training Camp Begins
Of the players cut, only forwards Curtis Douglas, Max Ellis and Pavel Gogolev are on NHL contracts. Douglas is 6-foot-8 and would be the tallest forward to ever skate in an NHL if he gets to that point. Ellis signed a two-year, ELC which start this season after scoring 16 goals and 28 points in 39 games with the University of Notre Dame last season.
York, Foerster among list of latest Flyers cuts
A day after wrapping up the 2022-2023 NHL Preseason with a record of 1-4-1, more cuts were incoming. The Philadelphia Flyers cut ten players following last night’s overtime loss to the New York Islanders. In the 4-3 loss, the Flyers didn’t seem passive. They responded well in the face of adversity as a team. Individually, some players made a lasting impression. Others, clear by today’s list of cuts, required a little more improvement.
NHL Network fantasy hockey draft special
One-hour TV show with Pete Jensen, Anna Dua, Kevin Weekes to air Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. NHL Network has fans covered for fantasy hockey drafts with the "NHL Tonight: Fantasy Special" leading up to the 2022-23 season. Pete Jensen and Anna Dua of NHL.com and the "NHL Fantasy on...
Canadiens sign second-round pick Owen Beck
While all eyes were on first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky, one of the real standouts in Montreal Canadiens camp was second-round pick Owen Beck. While he likely won’t make the team out of camp, he’ll at least leave with something in hand. Beck has been signed to a three-year, entry-level contract that carries a cap hit of just under $917K.
Penguins host the Coyotes to start season
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 34.7 shots per game. Arizona had a 25-50-7...
Flyers host the Devils to begin season
BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the New Jersey Devils for the season opener. Philadelphia had a 25-46-11 record overall and went 8-14-4 in Metropolitan Division play last season. The Flyers had a 12.6% power play success rate last season, scoring 30 goals on 239 chances. New Jersey had a...
Flyers ‘wouldn’t read too much into’ 2022-2023 Preseason
The effort over the weekend didn’t earn a victory. The Philadelphia Flyers went 0-2-0 on the road against the Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders. At the TD Garden Arena, the Bruins blanked the Flyers, 4-0. Following a solid opening period, everything began to unravel in the second. Tortorella dismissed any second-period slide, not putting a lot of emphasis on the preseason results. “It’s another exhibition game,” Tortorella later added before stating that he and the team are “looking forward to the start of the season.”
