We are learning more about what may have led to the incident between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green and Poole reportedly got into a physical altercation at practice on Wednesday. Though the two players have been known to get into verbal arguments, Green was described as having escalated Wednesday’s episode by “forcefully” striking Poole. You can read more about the incident here.
The reported Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at Warriors practice Wednesday appeared to be serious. Fortunately for Golden State, it appears that cooler heads might have prevailed shortly afterward. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic first reported a "heated" incident involving Green and Poole at practice, which resulted in...
The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
A difficult time. Ime Udoka's year-long suspension from the Boston Celtics is taking a toll on the entire team, according to Marcus Smart. "It's been hell for us," the Celtics point guard, 28, told The Athletic in September 2022, less than one week after new broke that the coach, 45, had been suspended following an […]
On Wednesday night, Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that an altercation took place between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at Golden State Warriors practice.
Nobody has seen more or can share more NBA knowledge than ESPN/ABC broadcaster Hubie Brown. And according to The Athletic's Richard Deitsch, the 89-year-old will be back to call games on the network for his 18th season and 36th in total (though in a limited capacity). Per Deitsch: "Hubie Brown,...
Two-time WNBA champ and three-time league MVP Lisa Leslie discussed the WNBA pay gap with LeBron James and Draymond Green in a clip from "The Shop."
According to a press release from Rider men's basketball, NBA veteran Jason Thompson has retired. The 36-year-old spent eight seasons in the NBA playing for the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.
When you are the son of a player with the credentials of Carmelo Anthony, people are always going to take notice. After all, he's a 10 time NBA All-Star, made the NBA's 75th anniversary team and authored arguably the greatest one and done year ever when he led Syracuse to a national title in 2003. While having a famous father raises intrigue level, you still have to make your own way and that's exactly what four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony is doing.
Jackson played parts of four seasons with the New York Liberty and stood as one of the most inspiring stories in recent WNBA memory.
On Thursday, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reported that the Charlotte Hornets waived Isaiah Whaley. He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and played his college basketball for UConn men's basketball.
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors officially waived Mac McClung and Trevion Williams.
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
WISE — Gate City needed four sets but came away with a 25-21, 25-14, 31-33, 25-17 win over Wise Central in high school volleyball on Thursday. Peyton Taylor led the way for Gate City with 46 assists and 11 digs. Makayla Bays added 37 kills. Rylee Hall (12 kills, six blocks) and Rylee Blevins (25 digs) also had key contributions.
Victor Wembanyama could be the best draft prospect since... LeBron James in 2003.
What if a "good" season isn't good enough?
MIAMI — Their sluggish start now far behind them, Ronald Acuña Jr. and the World Series champion Atlanta Braves needed just one more win to complete a most stunning turnaround. They earned it Tuesday night, beating the Miami Marlins 2-1 to take their fifth straight NL East title...
