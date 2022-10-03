ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Jordan Poole was annoying teammates prior to Draymond Green altercation?

We are learning more about what may have led to the incident between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green and Poole reportedly got into a physical altercation at practice on Wednesday. Though the two players have been known to get into verbal arguments, Green was described as having escalated Wednesday’s episode by “forcefully” striking Poole. You can read more about the incident here.
NBC Sports

Report: Draymond 'apologetic' after altercation with Poole

The reported Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at Warriors practice Wednesday appeared to be serious. Fortunately for Golden State, it appears that cooler heads might have prevailed shortly afterward. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic first reported a "heated" incident involving Green and Poole at practice, which resulted in...
FanSided

This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse

The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Broadcaster Hubie Brown

Nobody has seen more or can share more NBA knowledge than ESPN/ABC broadcaster Hubie Brown. And according to The Athletic's Richard Deitsch, the 89-year-old will be back to call games on the network for his 18th season and 36th in total (though in a limited capacity). Per Deitsch: "Hubie Brown,...
247Sports

Kingsport Times-News

Taylor leads Gate City volleyball past Central

WISE — Gate City needed four sets but came away with a 25-21, 25-14, 31-33, 25-17 win over Wise Central in high school volleyball on Thursday. Peyton Taylor led the way for Gate City with 46 assists and 11 digs. Makayla Bays added 37 kills. Rylee Hall (12 kills, six blocks) and Rylee Blevins (25 digs) also had key contributions.
Kingsport Times-News

Braves clinch fifth straight NL East title

MIAMI — Their sluggish start now far behind them, Ronald Acuña Jr. and the World Series champion Atlanta Braves needed just one more win to complete a most stunning turnaround. They earned it Tuesday night, beating the Miami Marlins 2-1 to take their fifth straight NL East title...
MLB

